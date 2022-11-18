Read full article on original website
RED WINGS DEFENCEMAN SUFFERS SIGNIFICANT INJURY SETBACK
2022 has been a year of ups and downs for Detroit Red Wings defenceman Mark Pysyk. He underwent surgery to repair his Achilles in July and also signed a one-year contract with Detroit worth $850,000 during the same month. Due to the recovery from his injury, Pysyk has get to...
ERIK GUDBRANSON ROCKS MICHAEL PEZZETTA IN SECOND PERIOD TILT
Five minutes into the second period during Wednesday's game between Montreal and Columbus, we had arguably the most one-sided fight so far this season. Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta skated behind Columbus' net and laid a big hit on Blue Jackets rookie Jake Christiansen. After Joonas Korpisalo froze the puck, Columbus defenceman Erik Gudbranson took exception and dropped the gloves with Pezzetta.
DEVILS FANS LITTER THE ICE WITH GARBAGE AFTER THREE DISALLOWED GOALS
Riding a 13-game win streak, the New Jersey Devils went into Wednesday night's game against Toronto the hottest team in the NHL. To start the game, both teams had their fair share of scoring chances, but it was the Devils who would strike first. However, the goal would be disallowed...
AHLER WHO TWO-HANDED AN OFFICIAL HANDED SURPRISING SUSPENSION
After accidentally two-hand slashing an official, Manitoba Moose forward Evan Polei has been handed a one-game suspension by the AHL. Which may come as a surprise to many, given the violent nature of his indiscretion. Naturally, many folks expected a harsher sentence than merely a game. However, it was an...
OILERS' COACHING STAFF APPEARS TO HAVE LOST CONFIDENCE IN JACK CAMPBELL FOR NOW
Stuart Skinner occupied the starter's crease during the Edmonton Oilers' morning skate in New Jersey, leading us to suspect he will be between the pipes for their game against the red hot Devils. Who happen to be on a 12-game heater. This is a huge game for Edmonton, so opting for Skinner over Campbell pretty much tells us where the goaltending situation stands for the time being.
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
CHRIS WIDEMAN AND TYSON JOST DROP THE GLOVES
These aren't really two guys you'd think of when fighting in hockey is being considered. Chris Wideman of the Montreal Canadiens and Tyson Jost of the Buffalo Sabres decided to drop the gloves in the first period of Monday night's game. It's not a bad fight for two guys who don't do it often. The Habs and Sabres have been involved in a chippy affair in this game.
JAKE DEBRUSK LAYS OUT DAVID PASTRNAK AFTER THE TWO COLLIDE
This is not the sort of thing you like to see as a Bruins fan, given that it could have ended in injury. Thankfully, it did not, and the Bruins had their way with the Tampa Bay Lightning otherwise. So, no harm no foul; it was funny though.
THREE PLAYERS PLACED ON WAIVERS FOR NOVEMBER 22
Three players have been placed on waivers by their respective clubs on November 22.
RYAN REAVES REPORTEDLY REQUESTED MOVE PRIOR TO TRADE TO MINNESOTA
Earlier on Wednesday, the New York Rangers traded veteran forward Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick. The deal came as no surprise to many and following the move, it was revealed that Reaves requested a trade away from the Rangers, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
RED WINGS CLAIM FAMILIAR GOALTENDER OFF WAIVERS FROM SEATTLE
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Detroit Red Wings have claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. This is the third time Magnus Hellberg has been claimed off waivers since October 3rd. On October 3rd, he was claimed by Ottawa from Seattle, on November 10th he was claimed by Seattle from Ottawa and then today, claimed by the Red Wings from Seattle.
LONG-TIME RED WINGS FORWARD SIGNS IN SWITZERLAND
After becoming a free agent this summer following a total nine games in the AHL and Switzerland in 2021-22, long-time Detroit Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader is back in hockey. On Monday, EV Zug who play in Switzerland's top division, National League, announced that they've signed Abdelkader for the remainder...
JACK CAMPBELL LEAVES GAME AFTER TAKING A PUCK TO THE FACE ON THE BENCH
Just when you thought Jack Campbell's '22-23 season could get any worse, BAM - he catches a puck to the face while sitting on the bench. He left the game for repairs and spent the rest of the game in the dressing room as a result. After a brutal start...
BOSTON'S 2023 WINTER CLASSIC JERSEY LEAKS ON TWITTER
The 2023 Winter Classic is just over one month away, as the Pittsburgh Penguins will head up to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Bruins on January 2nd. While they won't be officially released until Friday, the jersey that the Boston Bruins will be wearing for the game has leaked on Twitter via Paul Lukas (@Uniwatch). The jersey appeared in a retail store in Canada and was sent to Lukas by a fan of his account.
HURRICANES SIGN YOUNG GOALTENDER TO MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Carolina Hurricanes announced on Wednesday that they've agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $8 million ($2 million AAV) with 23-year-old netminder Pyotr Kochetkov. Kochetkov has only appeared in seven games with the Hurricanes since making his NHL debut last season, so giving out a contract like...
TYSON JOST SAYS FORMER TEAM HAS A LOT OF PEOPLE 'WALKING ON EGGSHELLS'
Tyson Jost made some interesting statements Monday while talking about suiting up for the first time for the Buffalo Sabres. Jost was picked up from the waiver wire by the Sabres after being placed there by the Minnesota Wild on November 19th. Jost's time in Minnesota has been short, and disappointing for both sides. While addressing that Monday, Jost made a comment on the state of his former team that is certainly interesting.
STECHER CAN'T GET OFF ICE AFTER BLOCKING SHOT AND GETTING INJURED, BLOCKS ANOTHER BEFORE LEAVING (VIDEO)
One thing about hockey more than any other sport, players are more than willing to put their bodies on the line for their teams. Troy Stecher of the Arizona Coyotes did that, and then some Wednesday night while his team was taking on the Carolina Hurricanes. Stecher blocked a hard shot by Martin Necas and was clearly in a lot of pain. With the play going the other way, he headed for the bench, but had to turn around quickly as Carolina regained control of the puck and headed back to the Coyotes' net. Stecher would end up blocking another hard shot, and then had to wait what must have seemed like forever to him as his teammates couldn't get the puck out of the zone. Finally, it was cleared, and Stecher headed for his bench showing signs of a lot of discomfort. Warrior mode! It's also worth mentioning that he returned to the game after getting looked at in the dressing room. Here's the video:
JAKE ALLEN SNAPS AS HE HAS THE WORST PERFORMANCE OF HIS CAREER
The Buffalo Sabres made minced meat out of the Montréal Canadiens on Tuesday night, defeating the Habs by a final score of 7-2 on their home ice. Buffalo dominated the game from the opening face-off, scoring the seventh-quickest trio of goals in NHL history to open the scoring. Three...
COYOTES SET TO RECEIVE HUGE BOOST TO THEIR BLUE LINE ON MONDAY NIGHT
The Arizona Coyotes are in Nashville on Monday for a clash with the Predators and they'll be doing so with their top defenceman, Jakob Chychrun. Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny told reporters on Monday that Chychrun is fully healthy and ready to make his season debut, being paired with Shayne Gostisbehere.
AVALANCHE PROSPECT SUSPENDED FOR RETURNING TO HOME COUNTRY
According to Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now, the Colorado Eagles, AHL affiliate of the Avalanche, have suspended defensive prospect Danila Zhuravlyov for leaving the organization and returning to Russia for personal reasons. The 22-year-old was drafted by the Avalanche in the fifth round in 2018 and after spending the...
