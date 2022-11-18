Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Sun Prairie man gifted vehicle as thanks for his community work
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man has been rewarded for his work in the community with a new way to get around it. The Sunshine Place depends on Simmie “Bud” Bryant for a variety of services. From snow removal to overall building maintenance, he’s someone the community resource can count on.
Canvasses for Nov. 8 election complete in all 72 Wisconsin counties
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission took a key step Monday in the state’s electoral process. The WEC said it received verified canvass statements from all 72 counties for the Nov. 8 election. Statewide candidates now have until Friday at 5 p.m. to request a recount. The WEC said the race for Secretary of State is within the range for a recount, but not a free recount. In order to qualify for a free recount, the margin has to be 0.25% or less.
For the Record: Officers back in MMSD schools a part of Gloria Reyes’ mayoral bid
MADISON, Wis. — Madison mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes wants to explore bringing police officers back into Madison’s schools, as well as target a number of changes to the incoming bus rapid transit system — a key project for incumbent mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. The issue doesn’t fall under...
Youth injuries rise during opening weekend of Wisconsin’s gun-deer hunting season
MADISON, Wis. — The number of youth-involved hunting incidents is up so far this season compared to previous years. In 1966, there were 264 hunting incidents in Wisconsin. Since then, state initiatives have caused those numbers to plummet, but on opening weekend this year, there was an alarming spike in youth incidents. Of the six incidents, three involved teenagers, and five involved people 24 or under.
Program Allows Library Card To Be Used For Admission To State Parks
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a pilot program to help people access Wisconsin’s state parks. It all starts with a library card. The program, which started on November 1st, allows library card holders to check out a pass from participating libraries. The passes will be valid for free admission for one vehicle at any state park, forest or recreation area where admission is required. Passes are available to 1,000 library card holders at 20 libraries across Wisconsin.
Police searching for missing UW-Madison student not heard from in more than a month
MADISON, Wis. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing University of Wisconsin-Madison student who hasn’t been heard from in more than a month. Family members of 19-year-old Enzhe Xun reported him missing on Nov. 15, and police have not been able to find him.
Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus grows to $6.6 billion
Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July, up from earlier $5 billion estimates. The Republican-controlled state Legislature and Gov. Evers will be focused over the next several months on what to do with the money. Evers in August proposed spending $600 million of the surplus on tax cuts, including cutting income taxes for the middle class by 10%.
Endowment fund fills St. Mary’s Hospital play room with new toys, holiday decorations
MADISON, Wis. — Children receiving care in SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital’s Pediatric Unit will have an upgraded place to play thanks to the Maggie Lane Pediatric Memorial Fund. The endowment fund paid to fill the unit’s playroom with all new toys and holiday decorations to make...
Grant Regional Receives Grant Money For Pandemic Relief
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced another round of grant money for pandemic relief for rural communities in Wisconsin. According to USDA officials, $13 million was awarded to improve health care in rural towns in Wisconsin. The grant will go towards 13 heath care organizations to expand critical services for Wisconsinites. The emergency healthcare grants will help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition programs, as well as increase staffing for COVID testing and vaccinations, build new facilities and purchase medical supplies. One of the 13 hospitals to receive grant money is Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster.
Downtown Madison Nitty Gritty location to remain closed for ‘couple weeks’ following weekend fire
MADISON, Wis. — The Nitty Gritty’s downtown Madison location will remain closed for repairs for a “couple weeks” following a fire over the weekend. A post on the restaurant’s social media pages Tuesday afternoon said that while it suffered minimal damage, repairs will take some time to complete. A reopening date has not yet been set.
UW offers students $5,000, free food, housing to live off campus due to space constraints
MADISON, Wis. – With housing space limited, students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison this year were offered unique incentives to live off campus. Some 276 students took the school’s offer of either free meals, housing or $5,000. “We offered them an incentive of $5,000 if they chose to...
Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, several people reported hearing shots fired in the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive around 1:15 p.m. following an altercation between two people MPD officials believe knew each other.
Wisconsin AG Kaul files suit against Didion, alleging dozens of environmental violations
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is filing a suit against Didion Milling and Didion Ethanol, alleging multiple environmental violations. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is accusing Didion of violating air pollution control permits at its milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County. The facilities, the DOJ claims, are a “major source” of emissions for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds.
Cambria man suffers life-threatening injuries after series of crashes on Highway 26
WATERTOWN, Wis. — A 67-year-old man from Cambria is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 26 near Watertown, authorities in Dodge County said Tuesday afternoon. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Highway 26 near a roundabout...
Police searching for man who ran from deputy after weekend pursuit in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Janesville are searching for a man who reportedly led a state trooper on a chase over the weekend before crashing and running from the scene. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a state trooper tried to stop 27-year-old Christopher Miller for speeding around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Miller then hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road.
Madison College holds 6th-annual Embrace Fashion Show
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College’s fashion marketing program held its sixth-annual Embrace Fashion Show Monday morning. At the event, students were able to showcase their designs with the help of volunteer models. Most of the fashion inspirations were created from recycled materials. “Embrace, as well as Madison College,...
Garage heater to blame for carbon monoxide situation at campus area apartment building, Madison FD says
MADISON, Wis. — A garage heater is to blame for a carbon monoxide situation at an apartment building near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus Monday night, the Madison Fire Department said Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the La Ville apartment building in the 400 block of West Gorham Street...
2022 AmFam Championship raises more than $2.2M for charity
MADISON, Wis. — Organizers with the American Family Insurance Championship announced Monday that this year’s event raised more than $2.2 million for charities throughout Wisconsin. Roughly half of the $2,234,000 raised by this year’s tournament will go to the American Family Children’s Hospital; the remaining funds will go...
Beltline clear between John Nolen Drive, Rimrock Road after car fire
MADISON, Wis. — The eastbound Beltline is blocked between John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road due to a car fire. Dane County dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the scene. The fire is causing traffic backups past...
Cause of fire at the Nitty Gritty under investigation
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in...
