The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced another round of grant money for pandemic relief for rural communities in Wisconsin. According to USDA officials, $13 million was awarded to improve health care in rural towns in Wisconsin. The grant will go towards 13 heath care organizations to expand critical services for Wisconsinites. The emergency healthcare grants will help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition programs, as well as increase staffing for COVID testing and vaccinations, build new facilities and purchase medical supplies. One of the 13 hospitals to receive grant money is Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO