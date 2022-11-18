ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Sun Prairie man gifted vehicle as thanks for his community work

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A Sun Prairie man has been rewarded for his work in the community with a new way to get around it. The Sunshine Place depends on Simmie “Bud” Bryant for a variety of services. From snow removal to overall building maintenance, he’s someone the community resource can count on.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Canvasses for Nov. 8 election complete in all 72 Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission took a key step Monday in the state’s electoral process. The WEC said it received verified canvass statements from all 72 counties for the Nov. 8 election. Statewide candidates now have until Friday at 5 p.m. to request a recount. The WEC said the race for Secretary of State is within the range for a recount, but not a free recount. In order to qualify for a free recount, the margin has to be 0.25% or less.
WISCONSIN STATE
Youth injuries rise during opening weekend of Wisconsin’s gun-deer hunting season

MADISON, Wis. — The number of youth-involved hunting incidents is up so far this season compared to previous years. In 1966, there were 264 hunting incidents in Wisconsin. Since then, state initiatives have caused those numbers to plummet, but on opening weekend this year, there was an alarming spike in youth incidents. Of the six incidents, three involved teenagers, and five involved people 24 or under.
WISCONSIN STATE
Program Allows Library Card To Be Used For Admission To State Parks

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a pilot program to help people access Wisconsin’s state parks. It all starts with a library card. The program, which started on November 1st, allows library card holders to check out a pass from participating libraries. The passes will be valid for free admission for one vehicle at any state park, forest or recreation area where admission is required. Passes are available to 1,000 library card holders at 20 libraries across Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin’s projected budget surplus grows to $6.6 billion

Wisconsin’s projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July, up from earlier $5 billion estimates. The Republican-controlled state Legislature and Gov. Evers will be focused over the next several months on what to do with the money. Evers in August proposed spending $600 million of the surplus on tax cuts, including cutting income taxes for the middle class by 10%.
WISCONSIN STATE
Grant Regional Receives Grant Money For Pandemic Relief

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced another round of grant money for pandemic relief for rural communities in Wisconsin. According to USDA officials, $13 million was awarded to improve health care in rural towns in Wisconsin. The grant will go towards 13 heath care organizations to expand critical services for Wisconsinites. The emergency healthcare grants will help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition programs, as well as increase staffing for COVID testing and vaccinations, build new facilities and purchase medical supplies. One of the 13 hospitals to receive grant money is Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster.
WISCONSIN STATE
Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, several people reported hearing shots fired in the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive around 1:15 p.m. following an altercation between two people MPD officials believe knew each other.
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin AG Kaul files suit against Didion, alleging dozens of environmental violations

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is filing a suit against Didion Milling and Didion Ethanol, alleging multiple environmental violations. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is accusing Didion of violating air pollution control permits at its milling and ethanol production facilities in Columbia County. The facilities, the DOJ claims, are a “major source” of emissions for carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and volatile organic compounds.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Police searching for man who ran from deputy after weekend pursuit in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Officials in Janesville are searching for a man who reportedly led a state trooper on a chase over the weekend before crashing and running from the scene. In a news release, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said a state trooper tried to stop 27-year-old Christopher Miller for speeding around 2:20 a.m. Saturday. Miller then hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road.
JANESVILLE, WI
Madison College holds 6th-annual Embrace Fashion Show

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College’s fashion marketing program held its sixth-annual Embrace Fashion Show Monday morning. At the event, students were able to showcase their designs with the help of volunteer models. Most of the fashion inspirations were created from recycled materials. “Embrace, as well as Madison College,...
MADISON, WI
2022 AmFam Championship raises more than $2.2M for charity

MADISON, Wis. — Organizers with the American Family Insurance Championship announced Monday that this year’s event raised more than $2.2 million for charities throughout Wisconsin. Roughly half of the $2,234,000 raised by this year’s tournament will go to the American Family Children’s Hospital; the remaining funds will go...
WISCONSIN STATE
Beltline clear between John Nolen Drive, Rimrock Road after car fire

MADISON, Wis. — The eastbound Beltline is blocked between John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road due to a car fire. Dane County dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the scene. The fire is causing traffic backups past...
MADISON, WI
Cause of fire at the Nitty Gritty under investigation

MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in...
MADISON, WI

