Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Why is all the focus on GPD instead of holding suspects accountable when they run?
Accountability, transparency, equity, fairness, Commissioner Walker?!. Your quote on how dogs have been used in the past on African American communities is why our country cannot move forward in a positive direction. I believe most of us are aware there are still race issues. However, race is continually used as an instrument to deflect what the real crime is, and it becomes about race. Criminals are criminals, period.
alachuachronicle.com
Person stabbed in downtown Gainesville Saturday night
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A person was stabbed in downtown Gainesville last night and was trauma-alerted to UF Health Shands with non-life-threatening injuries. Around midnight last night, Gainesville Police Department officers responded to a report that someone was stabbed in a downtown parking garage near the 100 block of W. University Avenue. The incident began with a fight in a nearby nightclub and resulted in the stabbing in the parking garage. A GPD spokesman said the victim was found in the roadway.
alachuachronicle.com
Pedestrian killed on W. University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At 10:47 p.m. last night, a male pedestrian who was crossing W. University Avenue near NW 3rd Street was hit by a car going eastbound. Gainesville Police Department units responded first and attempted first aid and CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. This accident is still under investigation.
alachuachronicle.com
Pedestrian hit and killed in Newberry
NEWBERRY, Fla. – A Newberry man was hit by a car last night on Newberry Road and pronounced dead at the scene. At 9:32 p.m. Sunday night, a 26-year-old Newberry man was hit by a car driven by a 19-year-old Gainesville man near the intersection of SR 26 and SW 260th Street. The only other information provided by Florida Highway Patrol was that the Newberry man was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver and passenger of the car did not sustain any injuries.
alachuachronicle.com
November 22 School Board Swearing-in and Annual Organization Meeting
The Alachua County School Board announces two meetings to which all persons are invited. DATE/TIME: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, immediately following the swearing-in ceremony of new school board members, which begins at 10 a.m. Annual Meeting of the Alachua County School Board Leasing Corporation. DATE/TIME: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, immediately...
Comments / 0