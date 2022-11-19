ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winlock, WA

Comments / 0

Related
q13fox.com

Crews battle barn fire at Spooner Farms in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. - Officials are investigating what caused a fire Thursday night at Spooner Farms in Puyallup. Before 9:30 p.m., crews with East Pierce Fire and Rescue, Central Pierce and Orting Valley Fire responded to a report of a commercial fire at 9710 State Route 162 East. When firefighters arrived,...
PUYALLUP, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: County Commissioners Were Dead Wrong to Deny YMCA Rezoning

The recent decision by the Lewis County commissioners to deny the rezoning request by the YMCA at Mineral Lake is baffling. To be fair, I’ve got to give the anti-rezoning citizens of Mineral a big round of applause for their tenacity, determination and effective organizing in working to keep their community the way they like it. Very effective community organizing.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
kptv.com

Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds. The biggest...
GEARHART, OR
thejoltnews.com

Lacey holds public forum on converting hotel to homeless shelter

The Washington State Department of Commerce, Thurston County, and the City of Lacey held two public forums on a supportive housing acquisition project in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, November 16. The departments are set to partner with the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) in transforming a hotel into...
LACEY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing

Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Celebration of Life: Jerry “Twodoggs” Naumann

Jerry Lee “Twodoggs” Naumann passed away Oct. 14, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington, his home of eight years. He was born Feb. 12, 1954, to Herman C. Naumann and Edna Lambert in Centralia, Washington. He was a no-nonsense type of guy. He always said that he ran a “tight...
CENTRALIA, WA
kptv.com

Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres

CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Gary Hitch Sr.: 1947-2022

Gary Allen Hitch Sr., 75, of Onalaska, Washington, passed away on Nov. 5, 2022, at Prestige Acute Rehabilitation Center in Centralia after a long-term battle with cancer. Born on Oct. 26, 1947, in Chehalis, Washington, Gary Hitch Sr. graduated from Napavine High School in 1965. He joined the military and...
ONALASKA, WA
thejoltnews.com

One-lane traffic along Capitol Boulevard in Tumwater next week

Expect traffic to slow down along Capitol Boulevard SE from X Street SE to the 6300 block of Capitol Boulevard SE from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, November 21, until the next day. According to a Tumwater press release, Capitol Boulevard will be reduced to one lane along the...
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

State Alternate Winner in Sewing Competition From Chehalis

Ava Humphrey, of Chehalis, was named junior alternate winner at the State Make It With Wool competition held Oct. 22 on the Central Washington University campus in Ellensburg. Humphrey, 14, constructed and modeled a teal wool bomber jacket and fitted black slacks. She won a Pendleton wool yardage, sewing DVD and a pressing tool. State junior winner was Josie Jamieson, from Pasco. Kaitlyn Lawson, 18, from Lakewood, was the state senior winner. Adult winner was Martha Phelps, Mercer Island.
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Locals Plead for Permanent VA Clinic in Lewis County

In a town hall meeting held Wednesday night at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, members of the Puget Sound Veterans Affairs (VA) office gathered with a handful of locals from throughout Lewis County to explain how veterans in the county can get access to VA care despite not having a local clinic.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Westminster Bells to Hold Christmas Celebration Concerts on Dec. 3 and 4

The Westminster Bells will hold their Christmas celebration concerts on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Chehalis and Harrison Square Presbyterian Church in Centralia. Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 349 N. Market Blvd. in Chehalis and Harrison Square Presbyterian Church is located at...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Karen Lynn Wilson: 1955-2022

Karen Lynn Wilson, 67, of Centralia, Washington, passed away Oct. 24, 2022, at home. Karen was born May 31, 1955, in Richwood, West Virginia to Wayne Charles Dotson and Etta Vivian Chapman. She was one of five children. On June 3, 1972, Karen married Michael Earl Wilson in Randle, Washington....
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Looking for Great Rivers Behavioral Health Advisory Board Volunteer

Looking to get involved with behavioral health and substance use disorder services in your community? Then Lewis County is looking for you. The Lewis County Board of Commissioners announced it is searching for a new volunteer to serve between one and three hours a month on the Great Rivers Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization advisory board.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy