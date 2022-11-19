Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Crews battle barn fire at Spooner Farms in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. - Officials are investigating what caused a fire Thursday night at Spooner Farms in Puyallup. Before 9:30 p.m., crews with East Pierce Fire and Rescue, Central Pierce and Orting Valley Fire responded to a report of a commercial fire at 9710 State Route 162 East. When firefighters arrived,...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: County Commissioners Were Dead Wrong to Deny YMCA Rezoning
The recent decision by the Lewis County commissioners to deny the rezoning request by the YMCA at Mineral Lake is baffling. To be fair, I’ve got to give the anti-rezoning citizens of Mineral a big round of applause for their tenacity, determination and effective organizing in working to keep their community the way they like it. Very effective community organizing.
kptv.com
Four homes under evacuation due to wildfire near Gearhart
CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations have been issued due to a wildfire burning near Gearhart, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. ODF said there are several fires on state and private industrial forestland in Clatsop County due to escaped burn piles and driven by east winds. The biggest...
thejoltnews.com
Lacey holds public forum on converting hotel to homeless shelter
The Washington State Department of Commerce, Thurston County, and the City of Lacey held two public forums on a supportive housing acquisition project in the afternoon and evening on Wednesday, November 16. The departments are set to partner with the Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI) in transforming a hotel into...
Chronicle
‘Twisted Traditions’: Downtown Centralia Lighted Tractor Parade, Tree Lighting and More Set for Holiday Season
This year, historic downtown Centralia will welcome thousands of tourists and shoppers to participate in festive events, shopping and dining this holiday season. This year’s theme? Twisted Traditions. Here are some of the highlights of the revamped Hub City holiday offerings:. Tree Lighting Ceremony — 6 p.m., Nov. 25,...
ODF: Level 3 evacuations ordered for wind-driven fire in Clatsop County
Level 3 "go now" evacuations have been ordered after escaped burned piles, propelled by east winds, sparked several fires, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia closer to imposing registration for rental housing
Christa Lenssen, Olympia's housing program specialist, briefed the Land Use and Environmental Committee members on the rental housing registration program the city is considering establishing. At the committee meeting held Thursday, November 17, Lenssen said that in the past months, they had reviewed the program structures and details from other...
Chronicle
Celebration of Life: Jerry “Twodoggs” Naumann
Jerry Lee “Twodoggs” Naumann passed away Oct. 14, 2022, in Chehalis, Washington, his home of eight years. He was born Feb. 12, 1954, to Herman C. Naumann and Edna Lambert in Centralia, Washington. He was a no-nonsense type of guy. He always said that he ran a “tight...
kptv.com
Chinook Fire in Southwest Washington is approximately 35 acres
CHINOOK, Wash. (KPTV)—A rare mid-November wildfire broke out less than a mile east of the town of Chinook in Pacific County Tuesday morning, driven by dry fuels and high winds. One Official with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said firefighters have been battling the blaze since 11...
Southbound I-5 reopens in Olympia after carjacking suspect rolls semi, shot by police
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Southbound Interstate 5 reopened early Saturday morning in Olympia following a carjacking, standoff and confrontation that led to one man being shot by police. Aerial footage showed the man climbing out of the cab of the semi-truck and running at police before falling to the ground....
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Gary Hitch Sr.: 1947-2022
Gary Allen Hitch Sr., 75, of Onalaska, Washington, passed away on Nov. 5, 2022, at Prestige Acute Rehabilitation Center in Centralia after a long-term battle with cancer. Born on Oct. 26, 1947, in Chehalis, Washington, Gary Hitch Sr. graduated from Napavine High School in 1965. He joined the military and...
thejoltnews.com
One-lane traffic along Capitol Boulevard in Tumwater next week
Expect traffic to slow down along Capitol Boulevard SE from X Street SE to the 6300 block of Capitol Boulevard SE from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, November 21, until the next day. According to a Tumwater press release, Capitol Boulevard will be reduced to one lane along the...
Chronicle
State Alternate Winner in Sewing Competition From Chehalis
Ava Humphrey, of Chehalis, was named junior alternate winner at the State Make It With Wool competition held Oct. 22 on the Central Washington University campus in Ellensburg. Humphrey, 14, constructed and modeled a teal wool bomber jacket and fitted black slacks. She won a Pendleton wool yardage, sewing DVD and a pressing tool. State junior winner was Josie Jamieson, from Pasco. Kaitlyn Lawson, 18, from Lakewood, was the state senior winner. Adult winner was Martha Phelps, Mercer Island.
Oregon wildfires in November? ODF explains ‘pretty unusual’ fire activity
Despite rainy, cool weather, a recent dry spell and high winds are bringing fire danger back to parts of Oregon as cities along the coast see new fires break out.
Chronicle
Locals Plead for Permanent VA Clinic in Lewis County
In a town hall meeting held Wednesday night at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Chehalis, members of the Puget Sound Veterans Affairs (VA) office gathered with a handful of locals from throughout Lewis County to explain how veterans in the county can get access to VA care despite not having a local clinic.
Chronicle
Westminster Bells to Hold Christmas Celebration Concerts on Dec. 3 and 4
The Westminster Bells will hold their Christmas celebration concerts on Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Chehalis and Harrison Square Presbyterian Church in Centralia. Westminster Presbyterian Church is located at 349 N. Market Blvd. in Chehalis and Harrison Square Presbyterian Church is located at...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Karen Lynn Wilson: 1955-2022
Karen Lynn Wilson, 67, of Centralia, Washington, passed away Oct. 24, 2022, at home. Karen was born May 31, 1955, in Richwood, West Virginia to Wayne Charles Dotson and Etta Vivian Chapman. She was one of five children. On June 3, 1972, Karen married Michael Earl Wilson in Randle, Washington....
Chronicle
Lewis County Looking for Great Rivers Behavioral Health Advisory Board Volunteer
Looking to get involved with behavioral health and substance use disorder services in your community? Then Lewis County is looking for you. The Lewis County Board of Commissioners announced it is searching for a new volunteer to serve between one and three hours a month on the Great Rivers Behavioral Health Administrative Services Organization advisory board.
ghscanner.com
Canadian Visitors Get a Not So Welcome To Aberdeen, Electric Bikes Stolen Off Vehicle
A couple of visitors to the Aberdeen area didn't get the Welcome one would expect, as they were dining someone stole their electric bikes from their hitch attached to their vehicle. Lt. Snodgrass with the Aberdeen Police Department says that On November 16th, 2022 at approximately, 1828hrs, officers responded to...
Man carjacks semi-trailer, rolls it, refuses to get out, blocking I-5 for hours at Olympia: police
The Washington State Patrol was involved in a shooting Friday after a man reportedly carjacked a semi-trailer, rolled it on Interstate 5 and then refused to exit the vehicle, closing the interstate in both directions in Olympia. Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said on Twitter that southbound I-5 was...
