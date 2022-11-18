ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, NY

NorthcentralPA.com

Bradford County facilities to get funding

Bradford County, Pa. — The state will give more than $3 million in funding for improvements to a care center and medical facility in Bradford County. Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) and Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) said the funding will support facility improvements at both Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Lutheran Home at Kane. “It is important we continue to invest in our health care and long-term care facilities to...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Medical Supplies Spill on Route 17 near Hancock

No major injuries are reported after a tractor trailer loaded with unspecified medical supplies rolled over on State Route 17 westbound near the Hancock/Deposit area in the early morning hours of November 22. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 280 near Exit 84, which is...
HANCOCK, NY
rewind1077.com

Officials to consider new apartments near Ithaca Falls

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tonight in Ithaca, officials will review a proposed apartment complex. The project called Breeze Apartments would be located on Lake Street near Ithaca Falls. It would be a four-story, 77-unit building with market-rate prices. There would also be parking spaces below the building. Alderperson Phoebe...
ITHACA, NY
rewind1077.com

Donations needed for Tompkins County Share the Warmth event

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Donations are needed for a winter clothing giveaway in Tompkins County. Catholic Charities Tompkins/Tioga needs items for the annual Share the Warmth event, which will be held the weeks of December 5th-9th, and December 12th-16th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. They’re looking for new and gently used clean outerwear, including children’s and larger sizes 2X and up, boots, coats, snow pants, blankets, hats, and mittens for all.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Local business gives back

Small businesses are the very fabric of our local communities. According to Forbes, more people are expected to participate in Small Business Saturday this year, and are choosing to shop local for a variety of reasons to include helping the local economy as a top reason, giving back to the local community as another factor, better customer service, and supporting the American Dream.
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Shots fired in Owego

On Nov. 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arriving on scene, officers located the victim and provided first aid to a 29-year old male, and resident of the Village of Owego.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police appoint new officer in effort to recruit lateral transfers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In its effort to recruit new officers as lateral transfers, the Elmira Police Department appointed an officer Monday that previously worked at the Sheriff’s Office. Corey Hamula, 30, was appointed as an Elmira Police Officer on November 21, 2022. EPD said Hamula previously spent seven years working at the Chemung County […]
ELMIRA, NY
rewind1077.com

Commercial burglary arrest in City of Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A commercial burglary in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a commercial building in the 100 block of East Seneca Street at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary in progress. A female suspect was located inside and arrested. 26-year-old Gracie Schoffner is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor tampering. She is due in Ithaca City Court tomorrow morning.
ITHACA, NY
2 On Your Side

Olean Police asking for help locating teen

OLEAN, N.Y. — The Olean Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. Officers say 16-year-old Aubrey Purdy is refusing to come home since Nov. 11 and is being helped by others to stay on the run. She's believed to be in Olean or Bradford. If you have any...
OLEAN, NY
WETM 18 News

Street closures announced for Corning Parade of Lights

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Holiday preparations are in full swing across the Southern Tier, and the Crystal City is gearing up for its annual Parade of Lights. Corning’s Gaffer District announced that several streets downtown will be closed for the Parade of Lights on Nov. 26. The parade will feature floats, moving displays, marching bands, […]
CORNING, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca man charged with burglary over Newfield break-in

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to Little Lawn Equipment on Elmira Road in the Town of Newfield for a reported burglary at approximately 11 p.m. on Nov. 16. During the investigation, evidence was found that implicated 29-year-old Leandre D. Lovett, of Ithaca,...
ITHACA, NY

