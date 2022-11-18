Read full article on original website
Bradford County facilities to get funding
Bradford County, Pa. — The state will give more than $3 million in funding for improvements to a care center and medical facility in Bradford County. Rep. Martin Causer (R-Cameron/McKean/Potter) and Sen. Cris Dush (R-25) said the funding will support facility improvements at both Bradford Regional Medical Center and the Lutheran Home at Kane. “It is important we continue to invest in our health care and long-term care facilities to...
Medical Supplies Spill on Route 17 near Hancock
No major injuries are reported after a tractor trailer loaded with unspecified medical supplies rolled over on State Route 17 westbound near the Hancock/Deposit area in the early morning hours of November 22. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 280 near Exit 84, which is...
Binghamton Restaurant Developer Installs Sign Without City’s OK
A sign for a new downtown Binghamton restaurant has been put in place after a city commission delayed given its approval. Mark Yonaty said he "never thought there'd be a problem" with the sign he had designed and made for the business planned for the Lackawanna Train Station. Members of...
Shooting accident in Tioga County
New York State Environmental Conservation Police are investigating a shooting along Diamond Valley Road in the Town of Tioga.
Officials to consider new apartments near Ithaca Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tonight in Ithaca, officials will review a proposed apartment complex. The project called Breeze Apartments would be located on Lake Street near Ithaca Falls. It would be a four-story, 77-unit building with market-rate prices. There would also be parking spaces below the building. Alderperson Phoebe...
Donations needed for Tompkins County Share the Warmth event
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Donations are needed for a winter clothing giveaway in Tompkins County. Catholic Charities Tompkins/Tioga needs items for the annual Share the Warmth event, which will be held the weeks of December 5th-9th, and December 12th-16th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. They’re looking for new and gently used clean outerwear, including children’s and larger sizes 2X and up, boots, coats, snow pants, blankets, hats, and mittens for all.
ICSD superintendent subpoenaed to appear after concerns over district’s response to school threats
ITHACA, N.Y.—School safety is a constant concern for parents, kids, teachers and school leaders, with an awareness that has been reinforced over and over again that a slow or lackluster response to signals can not be the norm. Luckily, any recent threats made against local schools have either been interrupted or not come to fruition.
Owego man pleads guilty to Binghamton burglary
Today in Broome County Court, Randy Buck, 36 of Owego, pled guilty to felony Burglary in the Third Degree.
"Just Breathe." Set to Become One of the First Marijuana Dispensaries in Binghamton's History
Just Breathe. a hemp and THC shop on Court street, is set to become one of Binghamton's first marijuana dispensaries in the city's history. The shops owner, Damien Cornwell was just one of 36 people and/or organizations that were granted dispensary licenses by New York state on Monday -- an opportunity that Cornwell is honored to have.
Parents challenge Elmira City School District’s bullying report: 18 News Investigates
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A report recently obtained by 18 News, revealed the Elmira City School District reported 12 incidents of bullying and assault to the state. Yet, 18 News has been sent over 25 videos of, what seems to be, physical assault on the grounds of Elmira City schools. In an interview conducted in […]
See the rankings for 173 Central NY individual schools on state ELA, math tests
Skaneateles Middle School and Enders Road Elementary School topped the rankings of Central New York school buildings on the latest round of New York state tests in math and English language arts. Skaneateles Middle ranked first out of 173 schools in a five-county region of Central New York for ELA...
Local business gives back
Small businesses are the very fabric of our local communities. According to Forbes, more people are expected to participate in Small Business Saturday this year, and are choosing to shop local for a variety of reasons to include helping the local economy as a top reason, giving back to the local community as another factor, better customer service, and supporting the American Dream.
Shots fired in Owego
On Nov. 15, 2022, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Village of Owego Police responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street in response to a gunshot victim. Upon arriving on scene, officers located the victim and provided first aid to a 29-year old male, and resident of the Village of Owego.
Elmira Police appoint new officer in effort to recruit lateral transfers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In its effort to recruit new officers as lateral transfers, the Elmira Police Department appointed an officer Monday that previously worked at the Sheriff’s Office. Corey Hamula, 30, was appointed as an Elmira Police Officer on November 21, 2022. EPD said Hamula previously spent seven years working at the Chemung County […]
Commercial burglary arrest in City of Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A commercial burglary in the City of Ithaca. The Ithaca Police Department responded to a commercial building in the 100 block of East Seneca Street at approximately 9:28 a.m. Tuesday for a reported burglary in progress. A female suspect was located inside and arrested. 26-year-old Gracie Schoffner is charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor tampering. She is due in Ithaca City Court tomorrow morning.
Olean Police asking for help locating teen
OLEAN, N.Y. — The Olean Police Department is searching for a runaway teen. Officers say 16-year-old Aubrey Purdy is refusing to come home since Nov. 11 and is being helped by others to stay on the run. She's believed to be in Olean or Bradford. If you have any...
Street closures announced for Corning Parade of Lights
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Holiday preparations are in full swing across the Southern Tier, and the Crystal City is gearing up for its annual Parade of Lights. Corning’s Gaffer District announced that several streets downtown will be closed for the Parade of Lights on Nov. 26. The parade will feature floats, moving displays, marching bands, […]
Results for ‘Best Wings in Broome County’ according to you
The results are in for our best wings in Broome County poll. We received nearly 2,400 votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
Local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least ten school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
Ithaca man charged with burglary over Newfield break-in
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to Little Lawn Equipment on Elmira Road in the Town of Newfield for a reported burglary at approximately 11 p.m. on Nov. 16. During the investigation, evidence was found that implicated 29-year-old Leandre D. Lovett, of Ithaca,...
