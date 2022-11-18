Read full article on original website
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in deer theft
PORTAGE, Wis. — Law enforcement in Columbia County recovered a stolen deer Sunday, thanks to some help from Facebook users. It all started on Saturday. A woman posted that her son had shot his first buck while hunting on property off Highway O between Portage and Wisconsin Dells. However, someone stole the animal from the property.
Muralist brightens holidays for patients and staff at SSM Health’s Madison East clinic
MADISON, Wis. — The waiting room windows at SSM Health’s Madison East clinic will look extra festive again this holiday season thanks to a former custodian who is also a muralist. For the third year in a row, Artemio Huerta is painting a holiday scene on the windows...
DNR announces pilot program to make state park and forest admission free with library card
EDGERTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a pilot program to help people access Wisconsin’s state parks. It all starts with a library card. The program, which started on Nov. 1, allows library card holders TO check out a pass from participating libraries. The passes...
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announces reelection bid
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants to stay in office for a few more years. The mayor announced Sunday that she will campaign for a second term. Rhodes-Conway was first elected in 2019, taking over for Paul Soglin. Rhodes-Conway is Madison’s first openly gay mayor and only...
4 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area
There were four additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in the area from November 10th to Wednesday, including two more deaths in Dubuque County. As of Wednesday, the CDC rated the COVID-19 community level as medium for Dubuque County in Iowa, Jo Daviess in Illinois, and Lafayette County in Wisconsin. Low ratings were issued for Grant and Iowa county.
DNR reports increase in cougar sightings in southern Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reporting more cougar sightings this year, than in the last five years across southern Wisconsin. Sara Fischer is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the DNR and says each sighting doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a different cougar. According to DNR data, so far in 2022 there have been seven verified cougar sightings across Sauk, Richland, Grant and Crawford County. Four of those reports came from Richland County.
Cause of fire at the Nitty Gritty under investigation
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in...
Goodman Center provides thousands with Thanksgiving meals
MADISON, Wis. – For decades, the Goodman Community Center has provided Thanksgiving meals to thousands of families in Madison, and with record high demand, they came through again in 2022. They opened 4,000 slots for full, free thanksgiving meals to anyone who signed up. They did that, and then...
Cause of residential fire in Janesville unknown
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville Fire and Police responded to a residential fire in the 1500 block of Bennett Street. When crews arrived around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, they found smoke and flames showing from the outside of the single-family house and found the residents evacuating. The firefighters were able...
‘Friendsgiving’ brings Rock Co. LGBTQ+ community together ahead of holidays
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Multiple Rock County organizations came together Friday to hold a “Friendsgiving” event for LGBTQ+ community members and allies ahead of the holiday season. The event Friday evening at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Rock County was much more than just a meal, organizer Stephanie Hormig...
Dane County Farmers Market holiday market comes to Monona Terrace
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers Market ended its season on Capitol Square last week, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have more events planned. Saturday marked the return of the indoor Holiday Markets at Monona Terrace. Over 60 vendors were set up, giving shoppers a chance to find locally-sourced foods and other goods.
On anniversary of deadly downtown fire, victim’s family renews focus on smoke detectors’ importance
MADISON, Wis. — Fifteen years after the death of Peter Talen in a fire near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, Talen’s family and the Madison Fire Department came together Friday to mark the anniversary and bring renewed attention to the importance of smoke detectors and sprinklers in saving lives.
Beltline clear between John Nolen Drive, Rimrock Road after car fire
MADISON, Wis. — The eastbound Beltline is blocked between John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road due to a car fire. Dane County dispatchers said the fire was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the scene. The fire is causing traffic backups past...
End in sight for historic Janesville hotel renovation delayed due to supply chain issues
JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you saw the inside of an old hotel in Janesville 18 months ago, you might have argued demolition was the best option. To put it simply: it was incredibly deteriorated. Since then, the building’s owner has worked to restore it. “This is the neatest...
Wisconsin hunters prep for wintery gun deer opener as DNR sees license sales drop since height of pandemic
DEFOREST, Wis. — On Friday night, deer hunters across the state were getting ready to hit the stands for a chilly Wisconsin gun-deer opener Saturday, but according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, while the weather might make it easier to spot deer, expect to see fewer hunters overall.
Structure fire outside Paoli prompts evacuation at nearby homes
PAOLI, Wis. — A fire at a building outside Paoli forced nearby homes to be evacuated Saturday morning. Crews were called to the fire in the 1400 block of Range Trail just after 5:40 a.m. Saturday. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said a structure used to store machinery and road equipment was engulfed with flames.
State Capitol Holiday Tree being set up for holiday season
MADISON, Wis. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Wisconsin State Capitol as workers put up this year’s holiday tree. A News 3 Now crew captured crews setting up the State Capitol Holiday Tree in the Rotunda Friday morning. Holiday displays are also being set up elsewhere on the Capitol grounds.
Sauk City man arrested for firing gun inside local bar
SAUK PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sauk Prairie police arrested a man Thursday night after he fired his gun inside a Sauk City bar. When police got to Gym Bar shortly before 11 p.m., they reportedly found evidence someone had shot a single round into the floor; the suspect was no longer at the bar, though.
Final preparations underway for Thanksgiving Basket Drive at Goodman Community Center
MADISON, Wis. — The holidays are a time for giving back, and that’s exactly what’s happening this weekend in the Goodman Community Center. Starting on Saturday and lasting until Tuesday, Madison area families in need will receive baskets of Thanksgiving food complete with canned vegetables, macaroni and cheese, rolls, potatoes, pumpkin pie, and, of course, turkey.
Property Taxes Could Go Up Despite Lower Mill Rate
Despite a proposed mill rate decrease, Platteville residents still could see a jump in their city property taxes next year as a result of considerable increases in property values. Under a drafted 2023 budget proposal, the city’s mill rate would decrease an estimated 12.5%, from $8.27 per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2022 to $7.24 per $1,000 in 2023, which would be the lowest city mill rate in 10 years. However, in a report, Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel says residents still might see an increase in property taxes depending on the results of a recent property reassessment that saw property values increase by an average of 20% across the community. Due to inflation and rising home costs, tax bills can still increase when a home is worth more than it was previously. The increased tax helps cover cost increases for certain city services that are also affected by inflation. The Platteville Common Council is expected to vote on whether to approve the budget following a public hearing at their meeting on Tuesday.
