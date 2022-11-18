Read full article on original website
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Prosper Day Care Students Hospitalized After Exposure to THCLarry LeaseProsper, TX
fox7austin.com
Criminal trespassing: How Texas law defines it
AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
Is Sleeping In Your Car Legal In Texas? Find Out The Facts
Back in college before graduation, a buddy of mine wanted to travel all over the Great State of Texas before landing his first big job. He was seriously considering living out of his car to cut down on expenses and wondering if it was legal to do so. Whether you're...
News Channel 25
Woman, 66, killed in head-on collision on US 281 in Lampasas County: DPS
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – A 66-year-old Texas woman was killed this weekend in a head-on collision on US 281, 2.1 miles south of Adamsville in Lampasas County. Lampasas Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman pronounced Stephanie Diane Clements, 66, of Denton dead “on scene”after the two-vehicle accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a release Sunday.
KWTX
Woman dead following crash in US 281 in Lampasas County
LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Denton women is dead following a fatal crash in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash at 3:46 p.m. Nov. 19 on US 281, two miles south of Adamsville. A 2017 Mercedes car was traveling northbound on US...
KTEN.com
Ardmore's Festival of Lights opening Saturday
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN)--Ardmore’s 1.5-mile drive through the Festival of Lights in Regional Park opens Saturday. “We are excited the Festival of Lights opens tomorrow, the 19th. The hours are Sunday through Thursday 6-10 pm, and Friday and Saturday 6-11,” Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said. “The people coming out is the best part. That’s why it's here, and we have it. I think that is what we enjoy the most.”
KTEN.com
Holiday at the Market in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Texomans got a jump start to their Christmas shopping a the 3rd annual 'Holiday at the Market' in downtown Denison on Saturday. Downtown Denison's Farmers Market offered many food and craft vendors as well as other vendors selling perfect Christmas ideas available for anyone who wanted to come out.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Grapevine
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX
Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
WEEKEND READ: Why does Texas love Texas so much? An expert weighs in
Texas State University Associate Professor of Marketing Rick Wilson said it’s because those businesses tap into something that many feel strongly about: pride for the Lone Star State.
KTEN.com
Bells residents advised to boil water
BELLS, Texas (KTEN) — Residents of Bells are being asked to boil tap water before consuming it until further notice. The boil order, issued Saturday afternoon, follows a loss of water pressure after repairs to a six-inch water line at North and Broadway streets, the city said in a written statement.
KTEN.com
The Best Healthcare Insurance in Texas 2022
Originally Posted On: https://www.customhealthplans.com/blog/2021/04/the-best-healthcare-insurance-in-texas-2021/. There are many factors that affect your premiums, and finding the best health insurance in Texas may seem overwhelming. Read on to learn how to obtain affordable health insurance. The average annual cost of health insurance for a family of four was $20,576 in 2019. Of...
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
Texas witness reports two encounters with 'glowing blue' light in nearby trees
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Brownsboro reported watching and photographing a silent, glowing blue, pentagon-shaped object in nearby trees at about 10:38 p.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday, one of the largest earthquakes in Texas history struck 35 miles northwest of Pecos. It was centered near the New Mexico border and measured 5.4. The epicenter was close to the area where a 5.0 earthquake hit in March 2020. This...
Man arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of gallons of diesel fuel
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The reported theft of hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel from an Electra service station reveals a possible serious security flaw in some fuel pumps, at a time when fuel is at record prices. DPS troopers arrested a Florida man for alleged unlawful use of a criminal instrument and violation of […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/19/22
Unseasonably cold weather continues across Northeast Oklahoma. Highs will only reach the mid 40s from Grand Lake through Miami. We are in for a very cold night tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chill near 12. It will stay below average through the weekend, too. We do see a warming trend next week though. Highs will easily be in the 50s.
Suspect arrested after Garland police chase ends with 1 dead, 2 injured
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly led Garland police on a chase that ended with one dead and two injured.Joey William Jarvis, 18, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with evading arrest, two counts of detention causing serious bodily injury, and three counts of engaging in organized crime. He could also face additional charges.Police said that shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, Garland officers tried to pull over a white SUV connected to several armed burglaries across North Texas. The driver, later identified as Jarvis, allegedly refused to stop and sped off...
One killed, 2 injured in Johnston County crash
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a crash in Johnston County.
everythinglubbock.com
Texans urged to prevent the spread of invasive pests and diseases by not moving firewood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS) is urging all Texans to help reduce the spread of oak wilt and invasive insects when collecting and purchasing firewood this fall and winter. According to a press release from TAMFS, firewood is one of the main ways many...
KTEN.com
Top three plays in Texoma 11-18
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Here are our top three plays for the last First and Ten during round two of the playoffs. 3.) Kaden Barron fights through the facemask penalty to score the touchdown. 2.) Ethan Sloan intercepts the pass from Jacksboro to put the Tigers right back in the...
