Sherman, TX

fox7austin.com

Criminal trespassing: How Texas law defines it

AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Woman, 66, killed in head-on collision on US 281 in Lampasas County: DPS

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – A 66-year-old Texas woman was killed this weekend in a head-on collision on US 281, 2.1 miles south of Adamsville in Lampasas County. Lampasas Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman pronounced Stephanie Diane Clements, 66, of Denton dead “on scene”after the two-vehicle accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a release Sunday.
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Woman dead following crash in US 281 in Lampasas County

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Denton women is dead following a fatal crash in Lampasas County Saturday afternoon. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash at 3:46 p.m. Nov. 19 on US 281, two miles south of Adamsville. A 2017 Mercedes car was traveling northbound on US...
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Ardmore's Festival of Lights opening Saturday

ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN)--Ardmore’s 1.5-mile drive through the Festival of Lights in Regional Park opens Saturday. “We are excited the Festival of Lights opens tomorrow, the 19th. The hours are Sunday through Thursday 6-10 pm, and Friday and Saturday 6-11,” Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said. “The people coming out is the best part. That’s why it's here, and we have it. I think that is what we enjoy the most.”
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Holiday at the Market in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Texomans got a jump start to their Christmas shopping a the 3rd annual 'Holiday at the Market' in downtown Denison on Saturday. Downtown Denison's Farmers Market offered many food and craft vendors as well as other vendors selling perfect Christmas ideas available for anyone who wanted to come out.
DENISON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GARRETT, SERENITY DVINCIA; B/F; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX

Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Bells residents advised to boil water

BELLS, Texas (KTEN) — Residents of Bells are being asked to boil tap water before consuming it until further notice. The boil order, issued Saturday afternoon, follows a loss of water pressure after repairs to a six-inch water line at North and Broadway streets, the city said in a written statement.
BELLS, TX
KTEN.com

The Best Healthcare Insurance in Texas 2022

Originally Posted On: https://www.customhealthplans.com/blog/2021/04/the-best-healthcare-insurance-in-texas-2021/. There are many factors that affect your premiums, and finding the best health insurance in Texas may seem overwhelming. Read on to learn how to obtain affordable health insurance. The average annual cost of health insurance for a family of four was $20,576 in 2019. Of...
TEXAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 11/19/22

Unseasonably cold weather continues across Northeast Oklahoma. Highs will only reach the mid 40s from Grand Lake through Miami. We are in for a very cold night tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens with wind chill near 12. It will stay below average through the weekend, too. We do see a warming trend next week though. Highs will easily be in the 50s.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS DFW

Suspect arrested after Garland police chase ends with 1 dead, 2 injured

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly led Garland police on a chase that ended with one dead and two injured.Joey William Jarvis, 18, of Dallas, was arrested and charged with evading arrest, two counts of detention causing serious bodily injury, and three counts of engaging in organized crime. He could also face additional charges.Police said that shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Nov. 19, 2022, Garland officers tried to pull over a white SUV connected to several armed burglaries across North Texas. The driver, later identified as Jarvis, allegedly refused to stop and sped off...
GARLAND, TX
KTEN.com

Top three plays in Texoma 11-18

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Here are our top three plays for the last First and Ten during round two of the playoffs. 3.) Kaden Barron fights through the facemask penalty to score the touchdown. 2.) Ethan Sloan intercepts the pass from Jacksboro to put the Tigers right back in the...
DENISON, TX

