Virginia State

COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 7.5%

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health. New cases this week (5,865) decreased 15% from the number of cases reported the week before (6,962).

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 2,137,759 (+5,865 from last Friday )
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic : 57,356 (+163 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 22,285 (+53 from last Friday)

TESTING

All Health Districts PCR Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 7.5% (Down from 7.7% last week)

VACCINATIONS

People Fully Vaccinated : 6,284,881(+3,716 from last Friday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 73.2% (Up from 73.1% last Friday)

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Additional Doses: 4,802,449 (+91,616 from last Friday)

**Scroll down for week-to-week COVID cases comparison**

NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID Community Levels show majority of Virginia is low; 29 localities rank medium

CDC
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Nov. 17, 2022.

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

COMPLETE COVERAGE : COVID-19 HEADLINES ( App users, click here for a complete list. )

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of Nov. 12-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,865
People Hospitalized : +163
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +53

Week of Nov. 5-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,962
People Hospitalized : +122
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +10

Week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,324
People Hospitalized : +146
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +33

Week of Oct. 22-28
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,537
People Hospitalized : +143
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +81

Week of Oct. 15-21
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,142
People Hospitalized :+200
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +76

Week of Oct. 8-14
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,047
People Hospitalized :+173
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +75

Week of Oct. 1-7
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,174
People Hospitalized :+202
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +91

Week of Sept. 24-30
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,446
People Hospitalized :+150
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +97

Week of Sept. 17-23
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,080
People Hospitalized :+228
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +90

Week of Sept. 10-16
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,600
People Hospitalized :+231
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: + 92

Week of Sept. 3-9
Positive COVID-19 Cases: + 13,195
People Hospitalized :+235
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +124

Week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2
Positive COVID-19 Cases: + 16,908
People Hospitalized :+252
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +107

Week of Aug. 20-26
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,422
People Hospitalized : +280
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +107

Week of Aug. 13-19
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,183
People Hospitalized : +284
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +104

Week of Aug. 6-12
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,867
People Hospitalized : +310
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +91

Week of July 30-Aug. 5
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,291
People Hospitalized : +296
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +136

Week of July 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,350
People Hospitalized : +264
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +51

Week of July 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,149
People Hospitalized : +249
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +66

Week of July 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,244
People Hospitalized : +272
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +61

Week of July 2-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,349
People Hospitalized : +237
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +110

Week of June 25-July 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,654
People Hospitalized : +273
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +111

Week of June 18-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,379
People Hospitalized : +195
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +66

Week of June 11-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,777
People Hospitalized : +242
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +12

Week of June 4-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,114
People Hospitalized : +288
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +17

Week of May 28-June 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,887
People Hospitalized : +342
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of May 21-27
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,523
People Hospitalized : +433
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +38

Week of May 14-20
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,102
People Hospitalized : +449
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +21

Week of May 7-13
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,710
People Hospitalized : +444
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +37

Week of April 24-May 6
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,126
People Hospitalized : +294
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +44

Week of April 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,789
People Hospitalized : +272
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +112

Week of April 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,296
People Hospitalized : +207
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +102

Week of April 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,707
People Hospitalized : +699
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +199

Week of April 2-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,669
People Hospitalized : +256
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +131

Week of March 26-April 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,809
People Hospitalized : +214
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +86

Week of March 19-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,372
People Hospitalized : +290
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +140

Week of March 12-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,498
People Hospitalized : +508
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +254

Week of March 5-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,421
People Hospitalized : +439
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: + 257

Week of Feb. 26-March 4
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,281
People Hospitalized : +251
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+419

Week of Feb. 19-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +13,825
People Hospitalized : +118
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+520

Week of Feb. 12-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,994
People Hospitalized : *-30
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+534

Week of Feb. 5-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +30,669
People Hospitalized : *-8
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+779

Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +46,431
People Hospitalized : *-386
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: * *+576

Week of Jan. 22-28
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +73,878
People Hospitalized : +640
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +275

eek of Jan. 15-21
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +100,296
People Hospitalized : +1,079
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +49

Week of Jan. 8-14
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +130,381
People Hospitalized : +1,771
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +152

Week of Jan. 1-7
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +102,518
People Hospitalized : +2,194
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +64

Week of Dec. 25-31
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +69,182
People Hospitalized : +1,516
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +293

Week of Dec. 18-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +35,946
People Hospitalized : +383
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +211

Week of Dec. 11-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,321
People Hospitalized : -383*
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +188

Week of Dec. 4-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470
People Hospitalized : +459
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142

Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860
People Hospitalized : +316
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118

Week of Nov. 20-26
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279
People Hospitalized : -113*
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143

Week of Nov. 13-19
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623
People Hospitalized : +277
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171

Week of Nov. 6-12
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295
People Hospitalized : +310
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196

Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771
People Hospitalized : +380
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218

Week of Oct. 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +10,016
People Hospitalized : +448
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239

Week of Oct. 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,817
People Hospitalized : +502
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277

Week of Oct. 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,779
People Hospitalized : +503
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316

Week of Oct. 4-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,831
People Hospitalized : +553
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463
People Hospitalized : +579
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295

Week of Sept. 20-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,668
People Hospitalized : +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 13-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +25,370
People Hospitalized : +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233

Week of Sept. 6-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,660
People Hospitalized : +670
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137

Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,515
People Hospitalized : +682
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130

Week of Aug. 23-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573
People Hospitalized : +674
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122

Week of Aug. 16-20

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253
People Hospitalized : +577
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of Aug. 9-13

Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162
People Hospitalized : +465
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41

Week of Aug. 2-6

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280
People Hospitalized : +292
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26

Week of July 26-30

Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084
People Hospitalized : +269
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32

Week of July 19-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801
People Hospitalized : +131
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of July 12-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826
People Hospitalized : +145
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27

Week of July 5-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601
People Hospitalized: + 158
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of June 28-July 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243
People Hospitalized: +268
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30

Week of June 21-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180
People Hospitalized: +48
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46

Week of June 14-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905
People Hospitalized : +148
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44

Week of June 7-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003
People Hospitalized : +211
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

58K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

