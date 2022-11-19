Read full article on original website
Florida Tourism Continues to Experience Record Growth in Q3 2022
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced continued record visitation to Florida in the third quarter of 2022. VISIT FLORIDA estimates that Florida welcomed 35.1 million visitors between July and September 2022, marking a 6.9 percent increase from Q3 2021 and the fifth consecutive quarter of overall visitation surpassing pre-pandemic levels. According to VISIT FLORIDA, 32.6 million domestic visitors traveled to Florida in Q3 2022, representing 18 months of domestic visitation growth from 2019. So far this year, Florida has welcomed 104.5 million travelers, an increase of 4.1 percent from the same period in 2019, and over 15.3 percent more than in 2021. To ensure visitors continue to experience Florida and are not dissuaded by the impacts of Hurricane Ian, VISIT FLORIDA has launched a $2.7 million campaign to convey to travelers that the “Sun is Shining in Florida.”
Governor DeSantis Speaks at 44 Annual Southeastern United States – Japan Conference
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis welcomed a diplomatic delegation from Japan to Florida and provided the keynote address for the opening ceremony of the Southeastern United States – Japan Conference (SEUS-Japan). Throughout the day, Governor DeSantis met with leading officials from Japan, including Koji Tomita, Ambassador to the United States, as well as key Japanese business leaders. Governor DeSantis expressed his interest in maintaining and growing Florida’s strategic partnership with Japan as a country with the shared values of democracy, human rights, and a belief in the free market economy.
Florida Swims Foundation Announces “Swim For Life” License Plate; Pre-Sales Are Now Open
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Florida Swims Foundation (Foundation) has unveiled its new “Swim for Life” license plate that is now available for pre-order through the Florida Swims Foundation website in conjunction with the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles. The Foundation, which operates under the umbrella of the...
