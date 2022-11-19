Read full article on original website
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. Carstensen challenges...
Shreveport Guardsman named top regional recruiter
NEW ORLEANS – Sgt. Christian Knoll, a 24-year-old Louisiana Army National Guardsman (LAARNG) originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, was named the top National Guard recruiter in the Strength Maintenance Advisory Group for region five for fiscal year 2022. "We are extremely proud of Sgt. Knoll's accomplishments,” said Col. Marc Prymek,...
NBC 6 News at 6
People in the Texarkana area who don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. People in the Texarkana area who don’t have a place to go for Thanksgiving can get a free meal this Saturday. Carstensen challenges city council election. A...
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
Shreveport chaplains give turkeys and prayer ahead of Thanksgiving
The Shreveport Police Department’s Chaplains on patrol held a prayer vigil and turkey giveaway at a Shopper’s Value Grocery Store Saturday morning. Several department chaplains gathered to pray with community members as they passed by and shopped at the chain’s Jewella Avenue location. Shreveport chaplains give turkeys...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
Shreveport, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Daughter of airline pilots boards flight as Make-A-Wish recipient
A 5-year-old cancer patient whose parents and uncle are airline pilots boarded a flight from Seattle to Orlando – piloted by her uncle – sponsored by the Make-A-Wish foundation on Tuesday, November 8, according to the Alaska Airlines website. Daughter of airline pilots boards flight as Make-A-Wish …
Shreveport-Bossier Officials Announce Holidays on the Red
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport and Bossier city officials, friends of tourism and event organizers gathered today at a press conference emceed by Santa at the Sci-Port in Shreveport, Louisiana to announce a new holiday initiative for the area, “Holidays on the Red.”. The campaign was created...
Area coaches talk round two playoff matchups
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – As we enter round two of the LHSAA football playoffs, the KTAL Sports team was caught up with four coaches ahead of their round two matchups. Check out our interviews with Haughton’s Jason Brotherton, Homer’s Richie Casey, Northwood’s Austin Brown, and Benton’s Reynolds Moore here.
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
Cold with rain Monday, rain likely Thanksgiving Day
Cold with rain Monday, rain likely Thanksgiving Day. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Monday, November 21st. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas parade; ‘young ones’ saw deadly incident. Tyson Foods CFO arrested, fell asleep...
Five dead, multiple injured in Club Q shooting
Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas …. Raleigh group ‘devastated’ after girl killed in Christmas parade; ‘young ones’ saw deadly incident. Tyson Foods CFO arrested, fell asleep in strangers …. Tyson Foods Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson was arrested early Sunday...
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week
Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving …. Winter chill weekend becomes Spring rain Thanksgiving week. A glitch in voting machines led to what appeared to be a tie now a candidate is challenging those results. Shreveport police looks to purchase armored vehicle. Chief Wayne Smith told city council how...
“A loss under these circumstances is unfortunate” Third horse in two months euthanized at Louisiana Downs
Caesars Entertainment responds to a horse being put down this past Saturday at Louisiana Downs, the third in two months.
Jay Michaels Shreveport Cool Kid Of The Week: Meet Ty!
Every week we’re teaming up with BobaXpress to brag about the cool kids in the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex! Kids that are doing great in school — kids that go above and beyond at home and are just all around cool kids!. Nominate your Cool Kid to...
Microchipping Saddles in Bossier Parish
Yesterday, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Livestock Brand Commission teamed up to microchip. saddles for local residents. Agents with the Commission began implanting microchips into saddles that were brought in just before noon. The microchips were supplied to the public free of charge by the Brand Commission. “This was a successful day for horse owners here in Bossier Parish,” said LDAF Brand Inspector Carnie Burcham for Northwest Louisiana. The Brand Commission agents meticulously inspected and microchipped a total of 38 saddles.
Shreveport councilman says Real Time Crime Center should be under leadership of SPD
Dealerships across the country are now seeing a drastic increase in new inventory. There’s no denying it, Thanksgiving can be expensive, and if you wait until the last minute to get your goods, you can definitely expect to pay a little more. Candidate from District B files lawsuit against...
2 injured in Mooringsport head-on crash
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A head-on crash injured two people and caused the closure of Blanchard Latex Rd. Sunday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m. deputies and EMS responded to the scene on the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Rd. in Mooringsport. Authorities have not yet released the number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.
More Reports Of Bullying After Shreveport Area Teens Suicide
A tragic story from Benton, near Shreveport, happened in August when a 14-year old took his own life and his parents say bullies are to blame. Levi Creech was only 14-years old and had dealt with bullies at school. The day before he died instead of bullies being removed from a classroom, Levi was removed and placed in a room alone.
