Trump explodes at special counsel appointment: ‘I am not going to partake in it’
Former President Trump on Friday blasted the Justice Department’s appointment of a special counsel to oversee its probes on him, saying he would not “partake” in the investigations. Trump, in an interview with Fox News Digital, suggested the appointment of a special counsel was politically motivated, despite...
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
Garland Just Undermined Himself by Naming a Trump Special Counsel
Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a Special Counsel to oversee two investigations involving former President Donald Trump turns the use of a special counsel into a political football that undermines much of the work Garland has done to de-politicize the Justice Department. This was not Garland’s intention.
Special counsel in Trump investigations 'politically very, very significant,' a 'serious concern,' experts say
Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley, ‘Fox News Sunday’ anchor Shannon Bream and ‘Wall Street Journal at Large’ host Gerry Baker analyze what impact the special master in Trump investigations
Washington Examiner
'Inevitable that Trump will be indicted': Legal Twitter sounds off on special counsel
Legal trouble is looming over former President Donald Trump following the explosive appointment of a special counsel to weigh criminal charges against him Friday, according to a slew of legal experts. Experts think the 2024 contender is in trouble after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of war crimes...
Jared Kushner, Ivanka May Be 'FBI Informants' Against Donald Trump: Cohen
The former president's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen speculated the reason Ivanka Trump won't be returning to her father's 2024 presidential campaign.
Trump Faces 'Serious Possibility' of Indictment by Special Counsel: Lawyer
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said on Friday that Attorney General Merrick Garland "didn't appoint Jack Smith to wind down these investigations."
U.S. Justice Dept. names war crimes expert as special counsel for Trump probes
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
ValueWalk
Demand For A Trump Special Counsel Filed; Legal Clock Starts Ticking
WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 15, 2022) – A formal legal demand for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all the current federal investigations and possible prosecutions of former president Donald Trump has been filed with the Justice Department. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Republicans accuse Biden of weaponizing DOJ after Trump special counsel appointment
Republican lawmakers criticized President Biden after the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to oversee probes into former President Donald Trump.
JESSE WATTERS: Why is the DOJ suddenly appointing a Trump special counsel?
Fox News host Jesse Watters dives into Attorney General Garland's special counsel pick Jack Smith appointed to investigate Donald Trump on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Trump attacks newly-appointed special counsel in Mar-a-Lago speech
Former President Donald Trump spoke Friday night at Mar-a-Lago and voiced his grievances on a variety of topics, including a new special counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.
Attorney General Merrick Garland names special counsel in Justice Dept.'s Trump probes
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump will be the subject of a second special counsel investigation, this one focused on his handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home and “key aspects” of the investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday.
KTEN.com
Special counsel to take over DOJ's Jan. 6 and Mar-a-Lago investigations
Former President Donald Trump fired back Friday night hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to take over the ongoing Department of Justice probes into Jan. 6 and the handling of classified documents atr Mar-a-Lago. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand is in Washington with the latest.
Merrick Garland's challenge: ensuring DOJ's independence as special counsel takes up Trump inquiries
Merrick Garland's announcement of special counsel Jack Smith appeared to contain the suggestion that the inquiries had reached inflection points.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: A new special counsel sets Washington ablaze
Attorney General MERRICK GARLAND’s decision to name a special counsel to helm DONALD TRUMP-related probes at the Justice Department roiled the political world on Friday. In an afternoon statement delivered before cameras at Main Justice, Garland argued the appointment of veteran DOJ hand JACK SMITH was necessary given that Trump and JOE BIDEN could be facing off for the presidency in 2024. “Such an appointment underscores the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” Garland said.
KTEN.com
