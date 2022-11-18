The UNC basketball program hits the road for a tournament here on Thanksgiving week, playing in the Phil Knight Invitational beginning on Thursday afternoon.
UNC brings its 4-0 record to the event this season but should be tested by some good teams during this event. The event features two eight-team fields, crowing two champions when it’s wrapped up on Sunday.
For the Tar Heels, they open up the tournament on Thursday afternoon taking on Portland.
UNC-PORTLAND TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 1:00 p.m. ET
LOCATION: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+)
ANNOUNCERS: Kevin Brown, Robbie Hummel
RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play;
Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline
SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM
WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free)
Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.
Comments / 0