ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wales, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska

Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
MADISON, WI
NESN

Wisconsin Badgers Coaching Candidates

On October 2, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh decided to relieve head football coach Paul Chryst of his duties. The Badgers were 2-3, and there were concerns about the program’s direction. The decision was mildly surprising, but there was no question Wisconsin had slipped a little in the past couple of seasons. Of course, once you fire a coach, the next step is hiring a suitable replacement.
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

King, Marquette upset No. 3 Texas in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting to beat the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Golden Eagles led this one by 13 in the third quarter,...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet Bryan Cherry

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Bryan Cherry joined us for Ra- Sing & Me in studio this week!. Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee. In the fall of 2021, Cherry won the Wisconsin Area Music Award for best R&B/Soul musician in Wisconsin. Cherry released the following information about...
RACINE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Your guide to Christmas tree farms around Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Christmas is fast approaching and for many, the spirit of the holiday season starts with selecting the right Christmas tree. From Milwaukee to Chippewa Falls, here’s your guide to Christmas tree farms across Wisconsin. Milwaukee. Ideal Christmas Trees (Whitefish Bay) Nov. 19-Dec. 23. Wreaths, garlands, holiday...
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County

Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Meet a Wisconsin native who's using his nationwide business to empower others to give back

WISCONSIN — Last year, a Wisconsin native decided he wanted to “work for himself” and launched his own business. Now, he’s using his agency to serve others. Alex Evans started working at Lucid Light Lounge in Milwaukee as a marketing director in 2016, but after the pandemic tore through Wisconsin, the nightclub was sold in 2021. Evans found himself out of a job.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha County parks not requiring fees over the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanksgiving weekend has prompted Waukesha County officials to offer residents one more thing to be thankful for. Entrance to all nine fee-based parks within Waukesha County will not require a daily permit or annual membership from sunrise on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 p.m. as part of the county's "Thankful for Parks Free Admission Weekend."
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
scenicstates.com

5 Aquariums Near Madison, WI Your Kids Will Love

Aquariums provide animal lovers the chance to observe strange, interesting creatures that live underwater without having to actually dive and snorkel. If you’re trying to find an aquarium near Madison, WI, you’re in luck; there are some great options within driving distance. I’ve included aquariums as well as...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin

LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
LOWVILLE, NY
milwaukeemag.com

Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022

ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says

WEST BEND, Wis. - Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 19 announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. In a Facebook post, Shalom said staff arrived around 7 a.m. to find the cubs' mother, Ginger, "moaning" the way she did after an adult tiger, Goliath, died earlier this year.
WEST BEND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy