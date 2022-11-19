Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Related
Kimberly back on top, claims Division I State Title over Mukwonago 34-30
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – It came down to one of the last plays of the game, but the Kimberly Papermakers are back on top of Wisconsin and have won the Division I State Title. Kimberly beat Mukwonago 34-30 in Camp Randall Stadium to claim its eighth Wisconsin state championship and its first since 2017. As […]
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard delivers passionate postgame speech following Wisconsin's comeback win vs. Nebraska
Jim Leonhard got choked up addressing his team after Wisconsin defeated Nebraska and became bowl-eligible this season. It’s been a rocky season for the Badgers, and for Leonhard, who has uncertainty surrounding his interim status at the school. Leonhard became the Badgers DC in 2017, replacing Justin Wilcox, who moved on to serve as the head coach at California.
Wisconsin Badgers Coaching Candidates
On October 2, Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh decided to relieve head football coach Paul Chryst of his duties. The Badgers were 2-3, and there were concerns about the program’s direction. The decision was mildly surprising, but there was no question Wisconsin had slipped a little in the past couple of seasons. Of course, once you fire a coach, the next step is hiring a suitable replacement.
CBS 58
King, Marquette upset No. 3 Texas in Battle 4 Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting to beat the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Golden Eagles led this one by 13 in the third quarter,...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Bryan Cherry
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Bryan Cherry joined us for Ra- Sing & Me in studio this week!. Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee. In the fall of 2021, Cherry won the Wisconsin Area Music Award for best R&B/Soul musician in Wisconsin. Cherry released the following information about...
CBS 58
Zoological Society of Milwaukee preparing for 2023 Spring Break classes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Winter is just getting started but it is not too early to begin looking ahead to spring. The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is doing just that by offering registration for classes that will take place during the 2023 Spring Break. Zoo class educators Christa Marlow and...
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
spectrumnews1.com
Your guide to Christmas tree farms around Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Christmas is fast approaching and for many, the spirit of the holiday season starts with selecting the right Christmas tree. From Milwaukee to Chippewa Falls, here’s your guide to Christmas tree farms across Wisconsin. Milwaukee. Ideal Christmas Trees (Whitefish Bay) Nov. 19-Dec. 23. Wreaths, garlands, holiday...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
3 Wisconsin Speakeasies That Will Have You Living Your Best Roaring 20s Life
Living in Illinois we all think we know a lot about our neighbors to the North, but did you know that Wisconsin was a hotspot for speakeasies during the Prohibition era? Me neither, and now I need to know more!. What is a Speakeasy?. For those that may have slept...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet a Wisconsin native who's using his nationwide business to empower others to give back
WISCONSIN — Last year, a Wisconsin native decided he wanted to “work for himself” and launched his own business. Now, he’s using his agency to serve others. Alex Evans started working at Lucid Light Lounge in Milwaukee as a marketing director in 2016, but after the pandemic tore through Wisconsin, the nightclub was sold in 2021. Evans found himself out of a job.
CBS 58
Waukesha County parks not requiring fees over the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanksgiving weekend has prompted Waukesha County officials to offer residents one more thing to be thankful for. Entrance to all nine fee-based parks within Waukesha County will not require a daily permit or annual membership from sunrise on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 p.m. as part of the county's "Thankful for Parks Free Admission Weekend."
scenicstates.com
5 Aquariums Near Madison, WI Your Kids Will Love
Aquariums provide animal lovers the chance to observe strange, interesting creatures that live underwater without having to actually dive and snorkel. If you’re trying to find an aquarium near Madison, WI, you’re in luck; there are some great options within driving distance. I’ve included aquariums as well as...
Milwaukee breaks city homicide record for third year in a row
The City of Milwaukee broke its homicide record for the third year in a row on Saturday, bringing the total number of homicides in the city to 194.
CBS 58
David Miller: the man behind Milwaukee's award-winning harmonica tunes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Michael Schlesinger sits in with David Miller, an award-winning musician from Milwaukee. Miller has made a name for himself in a niche medium among musicians, a professional harmonica player.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
milwaukeemag.com
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Milwaukee 2022
ORDER TAKE-OUT sides or just desserts from these restaurants, cafes and bakeries. Or even book a table for a Thanksgiving meal out. Just know that many of these options sell out quickly, so don’t dawdle too long. You’re going to want to — pardon the pun — gobble up these tasty treats.
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (11/19)...Lots of opportunity to holiday shop locally
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Next Saturday is Small Business Saturday, but you can get a nice head start this weekend. There a few pop up holiday shops happening around town.
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says
WEST BEND, Wis. - Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 19 announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. In a Facebook post, Shalom said staff arrived around 7 a.m. to find the cubs' mother, Ginger, "moaning" the way she did after an adult tiger, Goliath, died earlier this year.
Comments / 0