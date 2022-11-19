Read full article on original website
WKRN
Suspect wanted in homicide investigation in South Nashville
Police say a 19-year-old was shot and killed in South Nashville and the search for a suspect is underway.
WKRN
Man shot during suspected home invasion in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured late Sunday night in North Nashville.
WKRN
Crash closes Nolensville Pike in South Nashville
64-year-old woman killed in wrong-way crash in Franklin County. Endangered Child Alert issued for Robertson County 2-year-old. Chattanooga community celebrates Leslie Jordan. Suspect sought after setting dog on...
WKRN
Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa Road
Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex.
WKRN
8 displaced after faulty HVAC unit causes house fire in La Vergne
Eight people are displaced following a structure fire that occurred Sunday morning in La Vergne.
WKRN
Endangered Child Alert issued for Robertson County 2-year-old
Endangered Child Alert issued for Robertson County 2-year-old
Metro police investigating deadly shooting north of downtown Nashville
Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened north of downtown Nashville Friday afternoon.
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit.
WKRN
Alleged thief caught on camera in Berry Hill
Berry Hill Police need help finding a man who's been stealing not only cars, but also license plates and tools.
WKRN
‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County Mayor speaks after TBI officially rules courthouse fire arson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to an arsonist's arrest. Now, city leaders are looking for closure, after the new Sumner County courthouse was set on fire in August 2022.
WKRN
Man arrested after threats of public shooting in Kentucky
HART COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A Kentucky man is behind bars in connection with shooting threats made against locations in Barren County and Warren County, authorities reported. According to Trooper Daniel Priddy, the public affairs officer with Kentucky State Police Post 3, a call for service came in on Sunday, Nov. 20 about threats of a public shooting.
WKRN
Holiday travel tips for pets
If you plan on taking your furry friend along during your grand holiday adventure, there are several items you need to add to your to-do list to make sure everyone enjoys their Thanksgiving.
WKRN
19-year-old dies after early morning shooting, crash, fire in South Nashville parking lot
An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting — which also led to a crash and a car fire — in the parking lot of a South Nashville condo complex early Saturday morning.
Tennessee corrections officer charged with aggravated assault
A TBI investigation has led to the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer who is accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
WKRN
100-mile walk supports Tennessee teens in foster care
One Middle Tennessee organization is walking 100 miles this weekend to raise awareness for the struggles foster kids face, as well as raise money to give them a better life.
Two New Arrests in Shooting that Wounded Child at Nashville Apartments
November 17, 2022 – Ongoing investigative work by Violent Crimes Division Detective Zach Maxa and TITANS Detective Jonathan Foote resulted in two additional arrests of persons involved in the May 14th daytime shooting at the Avalon of Hermitage Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way that wounded an innocent 10-year-old boy.
Police ID pedestrian who died following Clarksville crash
The Clarksville Police Department has released the identity of the pedestrian who died after a Friday evening crash.
WKRN
‘Little choice for artists and fans’: Musicians union welcomes federal investigation into Ticketmaster
As the city grows, Nashville's independent music venues have struggled to survive and a musician's union says the dominance of Ticketmaster and its parent company hasn't helped.
Davidson County tree chosen for Christmas display at state capitol
For the first time in four years, the official Tennessee State Capitol Christmas Tree has been chosen from Davidson County.
WSMV
Nashville food truck stolen, recovered in same week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville restaurant’s food truck was stolen and recovered all in the same week. Egidio Franciosa, the owner of Il Forno restaurant on Third Avenue, says when his staff arrived to work on Tuesday, they immediately noticed their trailer was missing from the parking lot.
