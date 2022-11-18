Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Texoma gives back with Thanksgiving meals
(KTEN) -- Texoma locals provided free Thanksgiving meals Saturday afternoon. The T&T Youth Organization in Denison as well as the VFW Post of Sherman hosted their annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers opened doors early Saturday afternoon with a kitchen full of volunteers making sure people do not miss a...
KTEN.com
Magnolia Christmas Fest underway in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — There's a lot on the docket at the Magnolia Christmas Fest in Durant on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will find plenty of vendors, raffles and a silent auction. They will also be able to vote for a favorite Christmas tree, and the kids can participate in holiday crafts.
KTEN.com
Holiday at the Market in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Texomans got a jump start to their Christmas shopping a the 3rd annual 'Holiday at the Market' in downtown Denison on Saturday. Downtown Denison's Farmers Market offered many food and craft vendors as well as other vendors selling perfect Christmas ideas available for anyone who wanted to come out.
keranews.org
Housing headaches for the University of North Texas led to students living in hotels
A.J. Jah, looked forward to living in a dorm, meeting new people, and participating in campus life as a freshman at The University of North Texas. But the 17-year-old international student from Nepal instead found himself living in a hotel for several weeks. Less than a week before move-in day,...
KTEN.com
Ardmore's Festival of Lights opening Saturday
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN)--Ardmore’s 1.5-mile drive through the Festival of Lights in Regional Park opens Saturday. “We are excited the Festival of Lights opens tomorrow, the 19th. The hours are Sunday through Thursday 6-10 pm, and Friday and Saturday 6-11,” Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said. “The people coming out is the best part. That’s why it's here, and we have it. I think that is what we enjoy the most.”
KXII.com
Lights out at Denison apartment for third night, landlords not responding
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s night three in the dark for residents at East Coast Apartments, also known as Meadows Apartments. “I think they are taking advantage of senior citizens, maybe on social security, people on HUD or something or people with backgrounds and stuff, and I think it is very sad,” said Genny Zelis.
KTEN.com
1900s Sherman home restored
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- An early 1900s residence on North Woods Street in Sherman was on a block to be demolished until the new homeowner decided to restore it. "Some of these older homes that were built in the 20s and 30s, they have some of the best lumber still left in them," said Chip Matthew, superintendent of the Quality Neighborhoods Program. "And if it's done correctly like this house was done, it'll be here another 100 years."
Denton Planned Home of LongHorn Steakhouse
Fall of 2023 could be when this restaurant begins serving steaks and much more.
KTEN.com
Bells residents advised to boil water
BELLS, Texas (KTEN) — Residents of Bells are being asked to boil tap water before consuming it until further notice. The boil order, issued Saturday afternoon, follows a loss of water pressure after repairs to a six-inch water line at North and Broadway streets, the city said in a written statement.
Plano native first Collin County Democrat elected to Texas House in decades
PLANO, Texas — As the first Democrat to win a Collin County House seat in nearly three decades, Representative-elect Mihaela Plesa understands the significance of her victory. The boundaries for her district, HD-70, changed during the last round of redistricting. And the redrawn district was actually built to favor...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX
Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
KTEN.com
Garage fire spreads to Ardmore home; both totaled
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Ardmore firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Burch Street NW. Ardmore Fire Department spokesperson Jason Woydzaik said the fire started in a detached garage and spread to the residence. Both the garage and house are total losses. Woydzaik...
KTEN.com
Reba's Place begins training employees
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka isn't open quite yet, but 160 employees have now started their orientation at Texoma's newest celebrity restaurant. The three-week training is centered around culture and job performance. "Getting them excited at understanding what the history of the town, the business,...
Pilot killed near Decatur identified by family as a Sanger man
The pilot killed in a Wise County plane crash Friday has now been identified by his family. Relatives of Sanger resident Tony Featherstone say he was flying the twin-engine Cessna
easttexasradio.com
Fatal Shooting In Royse City
Royse City Police took three people into custody after a fatal shooting in Royse City early Sunday morning. However, they have not charged the three in the shooting death of Larry Deshaun Baker, 43, of Madisonville, Texas. Instead, they are in Hunt County Jail.
KTEN.com
Comic Con comes to Ardmore for first time
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Comic Con is a convention for enthusiasts of all kinds, ranging from comic books to movies and even video games. Usually held in major cities, Ty Randolph, an Ardmore native, helped bring the event to Ardmore for the first time. "Usually they're held in Oklahoma City...
News Channel 25
Woman, 66, killed in head-on collision on US 281 in Lampasas County: DPS
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas – A 66-year-old Texas woman was killed this weekend in a head-on collision on US 281, 2.1 miles south of Adamsville in Lampasas County. Lampasas Justice of the Peace Misty Wakeman pronounced Stephanie Diane Clements, 66, of Denton dead “on scene”after the two-vehicle accident occurred about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a release Sunday.
KXII.com
Power to be shut off to hundreds at Sherman apartments
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Renters at the Westwood Garden, Norwegian Woods and Candlelight apartments were in tears Wednesday because despite having paid their rent, which includes utilities, their power is scheduled to be shut off Thursday. According to The City of Sherman, Apex Property Management, which is responsible for paying...
McKinney bank robbery puts nearby high school on lockdown, police say
MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police said that McKinney High School was placed on lockdown due to a robbery at a nearby bank Friday morning. Police said officers were responding to the PNC Bank in the 1900 block of West Virginia Street as they investigated the robbery, according to a tweet around 9:30 a.m.
easttexasradio.com
Hugo Man Arrested For Shooting Teen
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Diontra Marquis Dunkins, 18, of Hugo, in connection with a shooting earlier this month that left another teen shot. The shooting occurred on Nov 6, and they expect the 15-year-old victim to recover fully. Dunkins faces between two and 20 years for the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon if convicted.
