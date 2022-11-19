SCY (25 yards) Start Times: Prelims – 10 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) Dual Meet Scoring (9-4-3-2-1) On Saturday, in the 100 free final at the 2022 Tennessee Invite, Tennessee freshman Gui Caribe swam a new personal best time of 41.44 in the 100 free to become the second-fastest freshman in the history of the event. The only swimmer who has been faster than Caribe as a freshman is his teammate Jordan Crooks, who swam a 41.16 in his freshman year last season. Crooks was also the only swimmer who beat Caribe on Saturday, as he finished first in the race with a time of 41.29.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO