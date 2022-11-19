Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Le Clos Snags Two Additional Golds To Close Out German SC Championships
SCM (25m) South Africa’s Chad Le Clos topped the podium two more times before the 2022 German Short Course Championships were said and done. The 30-year-old who trains in Frankfurt under Dirk Lange already took the 200m fly and 50m fly on the first two days but wrapped up this competition with victories in the 100m fly and 50m free.
swimswam.com
Kristof Milak Logs 49.56 Personal Best In SCM 100 Butterfly
SCM (25m) The 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships wrapped up from Kaposvar tonight but not before Kristof Milak wrangled up another gold. Competing in the men’s 100m butterfly this evening, 22-year-old Milak posted a winning effort of 49.56. That represented the only sub-50 second of the field, with Szebasztian Szabo getting to the wall in 50.21 for silver while Richard Marton rounded out the top 3 in 51.13.
swimswam.com
Queens Continues To Lead Heading Into Final Day of Fall Frenzy
SCY (25 yards) CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s and women’s swimming teams continue to lead the field at this year’s Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy following day two of competition. Through 24 events, the women sit in front with 1055.5 points while the men are ahead with 1759 points.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 41.8% Pick Dylan Carter As Biggest Surprise Performer of FINA World Cup
Carter was absolutely on fire at the World Cup, going undefeated in three ultra-competitive events: the men's 50 free, 50 back and 50 fly. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
swimswam.com
Jordan Crooks Shows Off Range, Drops New Meet Records In 100 Fly & 100 Back
SCY (25 yards) Start Times: Prelims – 10 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) Dual Meet Scoring (9-4-3-2-1) Full Day 2 Prelims Results (PDF) Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks set the pool on fire on Thursday, swimming a sizzling time of 18.27 in the men’s 50 freestyle to move into a tie for the second-fastest performer of all-time.
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Freshman Baylor Nelson Drops 3:38 400 IM At Art Adamson Invite
Nelson became the seventh-fastest under-20 swimmer ever in the NCAA after clocking 3:38.39 at the Art Adamson Invite on Thursday. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a...
swimswam.com
Queens Men & Women Kick Off Fall Frenzy With Strong Performances
SCY (25 yards) CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s and women’s swimming teams completed the first day of the Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy being held at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center this evening after turning in a number of strong performances. Following tonight’s events,...
swimswam.com
Carson Foster Blasts 4:09.43 500 At “Fast Friday” Texas Practice
At a "Fast Friday" practice this afternoon, Carson Foster unofficially clocked a 4:09.43 500 free, which would make him the fastest in the country this year. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Texas junior Carson Foster appears to have dropped a 4:09.43 at a “Fast Friday” practice this afternoon in...
swimswam.com
Gui Caribe Swims 41.44 100 Free, Becomes Second-Fastest Freshman Ever (RACE VIDEO)
SCY (25 yards) Start Times: Prelims – 10 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) Dual Meet Scoring (9-4-3-2-1) On Saturday, in the 100 free final at the 2022 Tennessee Invite, Tennessee freshman Gui Caribe swam a new personal best time of 41.44 in the 100 free to become the second-fastest freshman in the history of the event. The only swimmer who has been faster than Caribe as a freshman is his teammate Jordan Crooks, who swam a 41.16 in his freshman year last season. Crooks was also the only swimmer who beat Caribe on Saturday, as he finished first in the race with a time of 41.29.
swimswam.com
Leon Marchand’s 3:33.65 Makes Him Third-Fastest 400 IMer Ever
SCY (25 yards) George Washington (diving only) UNC Asheville (diving only) Arizona State sophomore Leon Marchand took down his second pool record in as many nights at the Wolfpack Invite, this time with a new personal best in the 400 IM. The 20-year-old Frenchman roared to the wall in 3:33.65,...
swimswam.com
Two Swimmers Chasing History Tonight In Knoxville After Fast Prelim Swims
SCY (25 yards) Start Times: Prelims – 10 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) Dual Meet Scoring (9-4-3-2-1) There’s been plenty of a super fast times already this college season, and that was evident this morning in back to back races at the Tennessee Invite. It...
BBC
World Taekwondo Championships: Great Britain's Rebecca McGowan claims bronze after losing semi-final
Great Britain's Rebecca McGowan claimed bronze at the World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico. The 22-year-old, who won European gold last year, suffered a semi-final loss to Serbia's Nadica Bozanic after a run to the -73kg last four on day six. Bozanic claimed gold after beating Olympic silver medallist Lee...
swimswam.com
Kaii Winkler Breaks Caeleb Dressel’s 200 FR FHSAA Record, Then Sets 100 FR NAG Mark
SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 FHSAA Swimming & Diving Championship-1A”. Kaii Winkler had quite a day at the Florida 1A High School Championships on Friday. The homeschooled 16-year-old began the finals session by throwing down an impressive 18.98 freestyle anchor split in the boys 200-yard medley relay. Then about 10 minutes later, Winkler won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:34.18, breaking Caeleb Dressel‘s Florida high school record of 1:34.69 from nine years ago. He shaved over a second off his previous best 1:35.41 from March.
Fnatic sweep BIG to win Elisa Masters Espoo
Fnatic swept BIG in convincing fashion in Sunday’s grand final of the Elisa Masters Espoo in Espoo, Finland. Fnatic won
swimswam.com
Campbell Overtakes Liberty on Final Day to Claim Third Straight TYR ’85 Invite Title
SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 TYR ’85 Invite”. Campbell erased a 64-point deficit against Liberty on Sunday, surging past the hosts en route to the Camels’ third title in a row at the TYR ’85 Invite. Campbell also got it done in comeback...
swimswam.com
Rasovszky Scores Hungarian Record In 800 Freestyle
SCM (25m) Racing on the final day of competition at these Hungarian Short Course Championships, Kristof Rasovszky posted a new national record in the men’s 800m freestyle. Rasovszky put up a time of 7:39.21 to get to the wall first, beating out runner-up David Betlehem in the close race. Betlehem settled for silver in 7:39.54 while Zalan Sarkany rounded out the top 3 in a mark of 7:43.06.
swimswam.com
Rhyan White Closes Out Art Adamson Invite By Winning 200 BK/200 FL Double
On the final day of the Art Adamson Invite, Alabama's Rhyan White earned wins in both the 200 backstroke and 200 butterfly. Results: “Art Adamson Invitational” on MeetMobile. What Will It Take To Qualify for 2023 NCAAs?. Baylor Nelson Posts Another Lifetime Best, 1:41.17 200 Back. Texas A&M...
Late-blooming 2-year-olds shine in weekend horse racing
Late-blooming 2-year-olds Havnameltdown and Justique posted nice victories at Del Mar to highlight weekend horse racing; Golden Sixty won in Hong Kong and Serifos in Japan, setting up a potential showdown next month.
swimswam.com
2022 NC State/GAC Invite: Day 2 Finals Live Recap
SCY (25 yards) George Washington (diving only) UNC Asheville (diving only) The second night of the Wolfpack Invite has arrived with a full slate featuring the 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 800 free relay. Claire Curzan was the top qualifier in...
atptour.com
Champions In Turin! Ram/Salisbury Clinch Nitto ATP Finals Title
Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury suffered championship match heartbreak at the Nitto ATP Finals last season. One year on, the second seeds produced an impressive performance Sunday to ensure they would not fall at the final hurdle again, defeating Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic to become undefeated champions in Turin.
Comments / 0