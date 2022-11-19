ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Le Clos Snags Two Additional Golds To Close Out German SC Championships

SCM (25m) South Africa’s Chad Le Clos topped the podium two more times before the 2022 German Short Course Championships were said and done. The 30-year-old who trains in Frankfurt under Dirk Lange already took the 200m fly and 50m fly on the first two days but wrapped up this competition with victories in the 100m fly and 50m free.
swimswam.com

Kristof Milak Logs 49.56 Personal Best In SCM 100 Butterfly

SCM (25m) The 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships wrapped up from Kaposvar tonight but not before Kristof Milak wrangled up another gold. Competing in the men’s 100m butterfly this evening, 22-year-old Milak posted a winning effort of 49.56. That represented the only sub-50 second of the field, with Szebasztian Szabo getting to the wall in 50.21 for silver while Richard Marton rounded out the top 3 in 51.13.
swimswam.com

Queens Continues To Lead Heading Into Final Day of Fall Frenzy

SCY (25 yards) CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s and women’s swimming teams continue to lead the field at this year’s Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy following day two of competition. Through 24 events, the women sit in front with 1055.5 points while the men are ahead with 1759 points.
CHARLOTTE, NC
swimswam.com

SwimSwam Pulse: 41.8% Pick Dylan Carter As Biggest Surprise Performer of FINA World Cup

Carter was absolutely on fire at the World Cup, going undefeated in three ultra-competitive events: the men's 50 free, 50 back and 50 fly. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
MINNESOTA STATE
swimswam.com

Jordan Crooks Shows Off Range, Drops New Meet Records In 100 Fly & 100 Back

SCY (25 yards) Start Times: Prelims – 10 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) Dual Meet Scoring (9-4-3-2-1) Full Day 2 Prelims Results (PDF) Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks set the pool on fire on Thursday, swimming a sizzling time of 18.27 in the men’s 50 freestyle to move into a tie for the second-fastest performer of all-time.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Queens Men & Women Kick Off Fall Frenzy With Strong Performances

SCY (25 yards) CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s and women’s swimming teams completed the first day of the Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy being held at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center this evening after turning in a number of strong performances. Following tonight’s events,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
swimswam.com

Carson Foster Blasts 4:09.43 500 At “Fast Friday” Texas Practice

At a "Fast Friday" practice this afternoon, Carson Foster unofficially clocked a 4:09.43 500 free, which would make him the fastest in the country this year. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Texas junior Carson Foster appears to have dropped a 4:09.43 at a “Fast Friday” practice this afternoon in...
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

Gui Caribe Swims 41.44 100 Free, Becomes Second-Fastest Freshman Ever (RACE VIDEO)

SCY (25 yards) Start Times: Prelims – 10 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) Dual Meet Scoring (9-4-3-2-1) On Saturday, in the 100 free final at the 2022 Tennessee Invite, Tennessee freshman Gui Caribe swam a new personal best time of 41.44 in the 100 free to become the second-fastest freshman in the history of the event. The only swimmer who has been faster than Caribe as a freshman is his teammate Jordan Crooks, who swam a 41.16 in his freshman year last season. Crooks was also the only swimmer who beat Caribe on Saturday, as he finished first in the race with a time of 41.29.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Leon Marchand’s 3:33.65 Makes Him Third-Fastest 400 IMer Ever

SCY (25 yards) George Washington (diving only) UNC Asheville (diving only) Arizona State sophomore Leon Marchand took down his second pool record in as many nights at the Wolfpack Invite, this time with a new personal best in the 400 IM. The 20-year-old Frenchman roared to the wall in 3:33.65,...
TEMPE, AZ
swimswam.com

Kaii Winkler Breaks Caeleb Dressel’s 200 FR FHSAA Record, Then Sets 100 FR NAG Mark

SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 FHSAA Swimming & Diving Championship-1A”. Kaii Winkler had quite a day at the Florida 1A High School Championships on Friday. The homeschooled 16-year-old began the finals session by throwing down an impressive 18.98 freestyle anchor split in the boys 200-yard medley relay. Then about 10 minutes later, Winkler won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:34.18, breaking Caeleb Dressel‘s Florida high school record of 1:34.69 from nine years ago. He shaved over a second off his previous best 1:35.41 from March.
FLORIDA STATE
swimswam.com

Rasovszky Scores Hungarian Record In 800 Freestyle

SCM (25m) Racing on the final day of competition at these Hungarian Short Course Championships, Kristof Rasovszky posted a new national record in the men’s 800m freestyle. Rasovszky put up a time of 7:39.21 to get to the wall first, beating out runner-up David Betlehem in the close race. Betlehem settled for silver in 7:39.54 while Zalan Sarkany rounded out the top 3 in a mark of 7:43.06.
swimswam.com

2022 NC State/GAC Invite: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

SCY (25 yards) George Washington (diving only) UNC Asheville (diving only) The second night of the Wolfpack Invite has arrived with a full slate featuring the 200 medley relay, 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, and 800 free relay. Claire Curzan was the top qualifier in...
VIRGINIA STATE
atptour.com

Champions In Turin! Ram/Salisbury Clinch Nitto ATP Finals Title

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury suffered championship match heartbreak at the Nitto ATP Finals last season. One year on, the second seeds produced an impressive performance Sunday to ensure they would not fall at the final hurdle again, defeating Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic to become undefeated champions in Turin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy