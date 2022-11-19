Read full article on original website
Video: Brisk Monday with some sun in New Hampshire
Brisk winds continue to start the week with a gradual warming trend...and great traveling weather for the holiday. The shortened work week starts cold and bright with sunshine and highs in the 30's. It will be brisk again...while the gusts won't be quite as strong it will continue to add the extra bite to the air.
Video: More pop-up snow showers possible in New Hampshire
A chilly feel with the breeze continues to bring down even colder air as we approach the weekend. There is also the continued chance of passing flurries and snow showers, especially in the White Mountains, through Sunday. This afternoon looks bright with scattered snow showers mostly confined to the North...
Weather: Some more fresh powder on the way for the weekend
Lake effect snow will continue overnight into Saturday morning across the North Country with additional shots at snow for Sunday into Monday.
Video: Chilly Friday with scattered snow showers for parts of New Hampshire
A chilly feel with the breeze continues to bring down even colder air as we approach the weekend. There is also the continued chance of passing flurries and snow showers, especially in the White Mountains, through Sunday. Today looks bright with scattered snow showers mostly confined to the North Country...
Buffalo area getting hammered by lake-effect snow; does this happen in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With Western New York getting buried by feet of heavy snow, one can't help but wonder... could lake-effect snow slam New Hampshire one day, too?. While it’s not impossible to get lake-effect snow off of lakes in New England, the conditions are just not as favorable. One main reason is the much smaller lake size.
Will New Hampshire's winter be cold, snowy? Some trends give clues
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Winter is fast approaching, but will New Hampshire experience a lot of snow and cold, or will it be milder than usual?. Last winter was pretty tame for most people, but it came with its fair share of ups and downs. It seemed like meteorologists were talking about freezing rain and ice every week in December, while a snowstorm in late January created blizzard conditions along the Seacoast.
Snow Showers Possible in Southern New England Friday Night
It will be blustery but mostly dry Friday afternoon in the Boston area and much of eastern Massachusetts. The southwest wind, however, keeps feeding the chance for ocean-effect rain showers along the Cape and Islands, while watching for an enhanced potential of rain and snow showers along the south shore Friday night. This includes areas in Connecticut, Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts.
When Two Major Earthquakes Rocked New Hampshire During the Holidays
It’s 1940. You’re just digging out of the Great Depression and praying for loved ones fighting in World War II. There’s never been a time when New Hampshire was in greater need of a little Christmas. So of course, that’s when the Granite State experiences its biggest...
New Hampshire hourly maps: When does the snow, wintry mix, rain for Wednesday end?
VIDEO: Kevin Skarupa runs through the timing for the rest of the state's first wintry storm system of the season. View the full forecast here.
Western New York slammed by snow and expecting more
ALDEN, N.Y. — Communities in western New York work to clean up unrelenting, heavy snow. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the snowstorm is an "extreme event." Officials said some parts of Buffalo were hit with three inches of snow per hour. The family of a WMUR employee lives...
New Hampshire homeowners advised to get chimneys inspected, swept to avoid fires this winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One Manchester business owner is sharing what to look out for to prevent a chimney fire this winter. Chimney fires are dangerous and costly, but they are preventable. John Ceaser is the owner of Ceaser Chimney Services, the largest chimney company in the Granite State. He...
Enjoy a Cozy Weekend Getaway to the New Hampshire White Mountains in This Caboose
With a 4.95 rating out of 5 and over 600 reviews, three of which I quote below, this unique and cozy Airbnb listing is calling out to those looking for that distinctive stay any time of the year. I've compiled a gallery of photos, because it's a must that we...
Ice Castles in New Hampshire to open with ice bar, snow tubing
The Ice Castles in New Hampshire are getting ready to open for the season. Tickets will be available for purchase ahead of time starting Nov. 28. However, the season doesn’t typically begin until January. The Ice Castles stay open through February and March, according to the website. The giant...
New Hampshire closings, delays reported as first wintry storm system of season moves through
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays were reported Wednesday morning as thestate's first winter storm system of the season moved through. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?
Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
Beetle With Massive Stinger Found in New Hampshire Could Induce Nightmares
Mother Nature keeps us guessing all the time! Just when you think you've seen it all, you spot a critter that you never knew existed. Chris Thatcher spotted a bug that really perplexed him, so he decided to share a photo of it on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook page. He said:
See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)
As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont
CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages
Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
