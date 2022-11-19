ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Video: Brisk Monday with some sun in New Hampshire

Brisk winds continue to start the week with a gradual warming trend...and great traveling weather for the holiday. The shortened work week starts cold and bright with sunshine and highs in the 30's. It will be brisk again...while the gusts won't be quite as strong it will continue to add the extra bite to the air.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: More pop-up snow showers possible in New Hampshire

A chilly feel with the breeze continues to bring down even colder air as we approach the weekend. There is also the continued chance of passing flurries and snow showers, especially in the White Mountains, through Sunday. This afternoon looks bright with scattered snow showers mostly confined to the North...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Will New Hampshire's winter be cold, snowy? Some trends give clues

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Winter is fast approaching, but will New Hampshire experience a lot of snow and cold, or will it be milder than usual?. Last winter was pretty tame for most people, but it came with its fair share of ups and downs. It seemed like meteorologists were talking about freezing rain and ice every week in December, while a snowstorm in late January created blizzard conditions along the Seacoast.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NECN

Snow Showers Possible in Southern New England Friday Night

It will be blustery but mostly dry Friday afternoon in the Boston area and much of eastern Massachusetts. The southwest wind, however, keeps feeding the chance for ocean-effect rain showers along the Cape and Islands, while watching for an enhanced potential of rain and snow showers along the south shore Friday night. This includes areas in Connecticut, Rhode Island and the south coast of Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Western New York slammed by snow and expecting more

ALDEN, N.Y. — Communities in western New York work to clean up unrelenting, heavy snow. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the snowstorm is an "extreme event." Officials said some parts of Buffalo were hit with three inches of snow per hour. The family of a WMUR employee lives...
ALDEN, NY
nbcboston.com

Snowfall Totals: When Will It Start, and How Many Inches Will We Get?

Northern New England is gearing up for the first big snowstorm of the season. Meanwhile in Boston, we will have plain rain thanks to milder air and an onshore wind. Before we get to the wintry mess, our temperatures Tuesday morning have dropped to the 20s and 30s all over the northeast. A killing frost or freeze was found in more places in southern New England, with thick frost on car windshields parked outside overnight.
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Nov. 16, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The first winter storm system of the season moved through New Hampshire Tuesday night into Wednesday. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
MassLive.com

See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)

As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire firefighters help battle fire in Vermont

CHESTER, Vt. — Firefighters from New Hampshire helped battle a fire in Vermont on Sunday night. Alstead Fire and Rescue crews said the flames broke out at a building in Chester. There was no immediate word if anyone was hurt.
CHESTER, VT
WMTW

Snow falls across Maine, causing crashes and power outages

Maine — Snow was falling across much of Maine Wednesday morning, creating some challenges, especially away from the coast. A few dozen delays and cancellations were reported to Maine's Total Coverage. Click here to see the updating list. As of 8:30, several towns were already reporting at least...
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy