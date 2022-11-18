ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyons, CO

bocopreps.com

Football: Frederick unable to pull off upset in Class 3A playoffs

PARKER — Knowing how the Frederick football team has operated all season under first-year head coach Matt Loyd, the decision to be bold if the game called for it was never in doubt. That was the case in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Saturday at Lutheran High School as...
FREDERICK, CO
9NEWS

Erie rallies to top Ponderosa in 4A football playoffs

PARKER, Colo. — A second-half comeback powered the Erie football team back into the Class 4A semifinals. The Tigers, who are turning heads as the No. 11 seed in the playoff bracket, scored 35 straight points to knock off No. 3 Ponderosa 43-25 in the quarterfinals on Saturday at EchoPark Stadium.
ERIE, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures

Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue into early Friday morning. Roads are expected to be slick in spots for the Thursday evening drive. Here's Dave Fraser's weather forecast. Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures. Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Survivor of Club Q mass shooting

Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Denver weather: Lots of sunshine, mild temperatures …. Thanksgiving week starts off with plenty...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Several school districts have delayed starts Friday due to frigid temps, snow

Several school districts across Colorado have delayed starts for Friday morning due to frigid temperatures and more snow forecasted overnight. Some of the biggest school districts, like Denver, Jeffco Public Schools, Boulder Valley School District and Littleton Public Schools have called for 2-hour delayed start for Friday. Other school districts like Aurora and Cherry Creek Public Schools have one-hour to 90-minute delays for Friday morning. Several other school districts across the state also have posted delays or closures. According to First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, snow amounts as of 9 p.m. Thursday have been adding up around the region ranging from 2 to 6 inches with more to come overnight. Flurries should be tapering off by Friday morning. But the big headline is the cold- Many morning lows will plummet into the single digits with a few foothill locations dropping below zero. LINK: School Closings Section 
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Bicyclist injured in car crash on Sheridan Boulevard

A crash at west Arizona Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard caused Denver Police to close northbound Sheridan between Louisiana Avenue and Arizona Avenue. The crash involved a vehicle and a bicyclist. Police reported serious injuries at the scene via a twitter post. As of 11:30 a.m., roads remain closed and...
DENVER, CO
9News

Archived 9NEWS film footage reveals an unexpected story

DENVER — History has a way of rubbing off on us – especially if you go digging through the 9NEWS film archives for a peek into the past. 9NEWS reporter Noel Brennan started to wonder what he could find searching through the forgotten reels of 16MM film unseen for decades and buried under a layer of dust.
DENVER, CO

