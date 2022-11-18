Read full article on original website
Father Says Police Ignored Crucial Tip In JonBenet Ramsey MurderStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
Colorado company expands to meet expected demand for electric heat pumps, stovesMatt WhittakerBoulder, CO
Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'Roger MarshFort Collins, CO
Police Launch New Investigation Into Murder Of JonBenet RamseyStill UnsolvedBoulder, CO
bocopreps.com
Football: Frederick unable to pull off upset in Class 3A playoffs
PARKER — Knowing how the Frederick football team has operated all season under first-year head coach Matt Loyd, the decision to be bold if the game called for it was never in doubt. That was the case in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Saturday at Lutheran High School as...
sentinelcolorado.com
Girls Volleyball: Handful of Aurora players selected for CCGS All-State matches
AURORA | A handful of outstanding senior girls volleyball players from Aurora programs were picked to play one last time in a prep uniform as part of the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports All-State matches scheduled for Sunday at Fossil Ridge High School. The Class 5A match has a definite...
Erie rallies to top Ponderosa in 4A football playoffs
PARKER, Colo. — A second-half comeback powered the Erie football team back into the Class 4A semifinals. The Tigers, who are turning heads as the No. 11 seed in the playoff bracket, scored 35 straight points to knock off No. 3 Ponderosa 43-25 in the quarterfinals on Saturday at EchoPark Stadium.
KDVR.com
Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race
Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
Colorado city among best spots in the country for 'singles to find love'
A recent data analysis from Zillow sought to determine which American cities were the best places for 'singles to move to for love.' While major metropolitans like Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles were skipped over, one place in Colorado made the list. Ranking 4th overall, Denver was determined...
Stuck on the line: Misrouted 911 calls are causing response delays
In the seconds after Ma Kaing was fatally struck by a stray bullet in east Denver, callers frantically trying to get help were routed to the wrong dispatch center, exposing weaknesses in the system.
Colorado snow totals for Nov. 17-18, 2022, snowstorm
The snowstorm that moved across Colorado Thursday and Friday brought a nice helping of snow to northern Colorado, particularly along the foothills in Jefferson and Boulder counties.
KDVR.com
Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures
Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue into early Friday morning. Roads are expected to be slick in spots for the Thursday evening drive. Here's Dave Fraser's weather forecast. Denver weather: More snow, single-digit temperatures. Snow showers will become heavier Thursday after 7 p.m. and continue...
FOX31 Heroes of the Month: 7 brothers who served in the Army
Paul Kelsch is part of a real-life “Band of Brothers.” The Vietnam veteran who lives in Centennial is one of seven siblings in his family who all served in the army. From the Korean War through Vietnam, they all wore the uniform.
New Sand Creek Massacre exhibit highlights deadliest day in Colorado’s history
On Saturday, a commemorative ceremony was held to open the newest exhibit that highlights the deadliest day in the state's history, called "The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever."
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
KDVR.com
Survivor of Club Q mass shooting
Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Someone at the club when the shooting killed five and injured 25 others spoke to FOX31's Evan Kruegel. Denver weather: Lots of sunshine, mild temperatures …. Thanksgiving week starts off with plenty...
Denver area LGBTQ clubs and bars show their support for Club Q
Denver area clubs and bars that serve the LGBTQ community are sending out messages of love and support to the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs.
Several school districts have delayed starts Friday due to frigid temps, snow
Several school districts across Colorado have delayed starts for Friday morning due to frigid temperatures and more snow forecasted overnight. Some of the biggest school districts, like Denver, Jeffco Public Schools, Boulder Valley School District and Littleton Public Schools have called for 2-hour delayed start for Friday. Other school districts like Aurora and Cherry Creek Public Schools have one-hour to 90-minute delays for Friday morning. Several other school districts across the state also have posted delays or closures. According to First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera, snow amounts as of 9 p.m. Thursday have been adding up around the region ranging from 2 to 6 inches with more to come overnight. Flurries should be tapering off by Friday morning. But the big headline is the cold- Many morning lows will plummet into the single digits with a few foothill locations dropping below zero. LINK: School Closings Section
BREAKING: Colorado board votes unanimously to rename iconic mountain
The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory board took its most significant vote Thursday in its three-year history — a unanimous decision to recommend the renaming of Mount Evans, the most prominent fourteener overlooking Denver, to Mount Blue Sky. The renaming comes just a few days before the 158th anniversary of...
This Colorado City Is One of the Best Places to Raise a Family in America
Cities like Denver and Boulder may be hotspots for young singles, but Colorado is also a great place to raise a family. It's not hard to imagine why. The Centennial State has a lot to offer the family unit, from lush suburbs to recreation opportunities to ample career paths. Still,...
Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow
COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
Bicyclist injured in car crash on Sheridan Boulevard
A crash at west Arizona Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard caused Denver Police to close northbound Sheridan between Louisiana Avenue and Arizona Avenue. The crash involved a vehicle and a bicyclist. Police reported serious injuries at the scene via a twitter post. As of 11:30 a.m., roads remain closed and...
9News
Archived 9NEWS film footage reveals an unexpected story
DENVER — History has a way of rubbing off on us – especially if you go digging through the 9NEWS film archives for a peek into the past. 9NEWS reporter Noel Brennan started to wonder what he could find searching through the forgotten reels of 16MM film unseen for decades and buried under a layer of dust.
