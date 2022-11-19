ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apartment Therapy

You Can Own a Private Rail Car and Hook It Up to an Amtrak Train

Are private rail cars the new private jet? For some lucky travelers, it looks that way. You hear about it endlessly if someone on Instagram takes a private jet. But it seems a new kind of luxury transportation is gaining momentum. Described as “An Extraordinary Way to See North America,” Amtrak is willing to hook up your privately-owned rail car attached to their trains in specific locations across the country.
KTLA

Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s

As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
cntraveler.com

Crowds at This Airport Are So Bad, Travelers Have Been Paying Up to $1,250 to Jump the Lines at Security

Following the most chaotic summer travel season in recent history, many airports and airlines have finally settled into a pattern of relative normalcy. But at least one notable outlier remains: Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, where enormous queues, including security lines snaking all the way outside, ongoing staffing struggles, and other operational issues have continued to wreak havoc since April.
disneydining.com

Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
ORLANDO, FL
WanderWisdom

Frequent Traveler Shares Simple Tips for Never Getting Jet Lag

Jet lag- the bane of the international traveler. No matter how used you are to traveling abroad, your body always needs that extra adjustment period to reset its Circadian rhythm after jumping multiple time zones- especially when traveling eastward. We would like to spend less time recovering and more time enjoying our trip- so how can we conquer jet lag?
Beaver County Times

AAA: Thanksgiving travelers prepare for the long weekend

While the cold weather may keep you bundled up at home, travel experts from AAA say many Americans will be traveling for their turkey this holiday season. According to AAA, experts are predicting nearly 55 million people are planning to travel over 50 miles from home from Nov. 23-27 to celebrate the Thanksgiving weekend this year. This large number of travelers is ranked as the third busiest season for travel since 2000, with a 1.5% increase in the number of travelers since 2021 and the volume of travelers returning to 98% of pre-pandemic statistics.
travelnoire.com

Travelers Over 60 Are Taking The "Gray Gap Year"

When you think of taking a gap year, many envision a teenager, fresh out of high school, embarking on a year-long journey before entering “the real world.” Gap years have rebranded, and the over-60 crowd is now taking part. Recent research has shown that almost four out of...
ARIZONA STATE
Western Iowa Today

AAA Predicts Increase in Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

(Updated) AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. That’s a 1.5% increase over 2021 and 98% of pre-pandemic volumes. This year is projected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000*. Most travelers will drive to...
activebeat.com

The Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico

All-inclusive resorts may charge for premium drinks or food in addition to package pricing, so be sure to inquire about what is included in your chosen package. Most resorts have airline and tour operator representatives on-site to provide traveler assistance. Some resorts provide travelers with access to sister properties. Mexico...
The Conversation U.S.

When's the best time to use frequent flyer miles to book flights? Two economists crunched the numbers on maximizing their dollar value

Traveling during major holidays like Thanksgiving can be expensive, since so many people want to see their friends and families, wherever they might be. It’s especially hard this year with inflation soaring at the fastest pace since the early 1980s. Airline fares were up 43% in October from a year earlier – only a handful of categories increased by more. One way to ease the blow to your wallet or purse is by using frequent flyer miles. While there’s quite a bit of research on when is the best time to use cash to buy flights, we wondered – as...
PIX11

Flying home for the holidays will cost you a lot more this year

People still looking to book trips home to visit family or take a vacation during the holidays need to act fast and prepare for sticker shock. Airline executives say that based on bookings, they expect huge demand for flights over Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. Travel experts say the best deals for airfares and hotels are already gone.
INDIANA STATE
studyfinds.org

Half of travelers dodge people for a week to avoid getting sick before their vacation

NEW YORK — Nearly half of Americans seemingly go in hiding for at least a week before a trip to avoid getting sick. A new survey of 2,000 adults finds that 44 percent take extra precautions to avoid falling ill for at least a week, with 22 percent saying they do so for at least two weeks. In fact, the average respondent says 10 percent of their luggage is dedicated to personal hygiene items such as hand sanitizer (73%), masks (63%), and cleaning wipes (60%).

