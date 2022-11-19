Traveling during major holidays like Thanksgiving can be expensive, since so many people want to see their friends and families, wherever they might be. It’s especially hard this year with inflation soaring at the fastest pace since the early 1980s. Airline fares were up 43% in October from a year earlier – only a handful of categories increased by more. One way to ease the blow to your wallet or purse is by using frequent flyer miles. While there’s quite a bit of research on when is the best time to use cash to buy flights, we wondered – as...

2 HOURS AGO