Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
Investigation After Fatal Crash Near Greg Street, Industrial Way in Sparks
An investigation is underway after a fatal crash near Greg Street and Industrial Way in Sparks. The crash happened before 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA paramedics responded to the crash. After arriving on scene, officers located three male occupants in the vehicle. One of the...
2news.com
Reno Man Arrested On Open Murder Charge After Homicide Investigation
27-year-old Fabian Zeragoza-Martinez was arrested for Open Murder with a deadly weapon. Reno Police say the suspect was located in the 1600 block of Iron Mountain Dr.
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in Reno. It happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Kietzke Lane at Firecreek Crossing. Reno Police say life saving measures were attempted but the pedestrian ultimately succumbed to their injuries. The driver...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Confirm Fatality in Crash on Westbound I-80 near Vista
(November 16, 2022) Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a fatality on westbound I-80 near the Vista Blvd. exit in Sparks earlier this evening. Lanes are blocked. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They say the crash involved a commercial vehicle and one person did die on...
2news.com
Illegal Sideshow Enforcement Results in One Arrest and 19 Citations Given
Saturday evening, the Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N. were targeting illegal sideshow activity in Reno. Additional officers were patrolling different areas of the city. Traffic enforcement also occurred during the operation. As a result, 22 traffic stops were made, 19 citations were given,...
KOLO TV Reno
$5,000 reward in South Virginia Street homicide
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in a homicide case in June. The Reno Police Department says around 11 p.m. on June 3, a man was found shot on the 3800 block of S. Virginia St. After life-saving efforts were made by medical personnel, the man died of his injury.
KOLO TV Reno
Crash on I-80 in Sparks narrows traffic to one lane
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Three vehicles were involved in a collision on westbound Interstate 80 between Pyramid Way and Rock Boulevard, narrowing traffic to the right lane on Thursday night. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a car hauler. All vehicles pulled to the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas family killed in crash near Goldfield
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family was killed in a crash as they tried to visit their family member in Reno. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 on US 95 near Mile Marker 18, about one mile south of Goldfield, NV.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police pedestrian safety operation nets 116 tickets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department pedestrian safety operation on Friday led to 116 traffic citations and six warnings, the Reno Police Department said. Twelve officers focused on areas with the most pedestrian-related crashes. “We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make...
KOLO TV Reno
Police crack down on Reno sideshow, issue 19 citations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Saturday night crackdown on car sideshow activity in Reno led to 19 citations, an arrest for driving under the influence and one towed vehicle, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. In all, law enforcement made 22 traffic stops. The Nevada State Police and the Washoe County...
KOLO TV Reno
Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - NOV. 17 UPDATE: Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol says the driver of a semi truck suffered a medical event and crashed into a wall Wednesday night. A westbound lane of Interstate 80 was blocked near Vista Boulevard following the crash just before 5: 30 p.m. Troopers remained on scene until at least midnight investigating the incident.
2news.com
RPD: 10 local businesses sold alcohol to underage volunteer as part of compliance check
As part of a two-day compliance check operation within Washoe County, Reno Police say 10 local businesses sold alcohol to an underage volunteer. On November 17th and 18th 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check within Washoe County. The operation was...
KOLO TV Reno
Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
2news.com
Woman Dies, Two Kids Hurt After Car Hits Boulder in South Lake Tahoe
A woman is dead after the car she was driving hit a boulder on SR 89 at Picketts Junction early Monday morning. California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving a 2019 Hyundai Elantra south on SR 88 when for some unknown reason the unidentified woman drove the sedan off the roadway and hit a small boulder.
mynews4.com
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking teenage girl walking dog in Reno neighborhood
A mountain lion was euthanized after attacking a teenage girl who was walking her dog, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. NDOW said the incident happened off Terry Way in the Virginia Foothills during the early morning hours on Nov. 10. Both the girl and her Great Pyrenees are...
mynews4.com
Wildlife officials release details of South Reno mountain lion attack
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) released more details about a mountain lion attack involving a teenage girl in South Reno that led to the animal being euthanized. The encounter happened the morning of Nov. 10 in the Virginia Foothills of...
Girl, 14, attacked by mountain lion in Nevada
RENO, Nev. — A 14-year-old Nevada girl suffered minor injuries when she was attacked by a mountain lion while walking her dog, authorities said. According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the attack occurred on Nov. 10 in the foothills of south Reno, KOLO-TV reported. Wildlife officials said it...
fernleyreporter.com
Traffic stop turns into drug bust
A person was arrested by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on drug trafficking and other charges after an early morning traffic stop on Wednesday. According to the LCSO, at 2:52 a.m., a deputy stopped the vehicle after he said the vehicle almost hit his patrol car. Deputies deemed the driver’s behavior to be suspicious and had the Deputy K9 conduct an outside sniff of the vehicle. The dog, Kai alerted to the vehicle, which later lead to deputies finding and seizing almost 3.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 86.5 grams of fentanyl, 21.6 grams of cocaine, 9.9 grams of heroin, a stolen gun, and other tools used for sales of narcotics.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Something needs to be done’: Officials consider reconfiguration for sections of US 50
STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation will be completing its U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan at the end of this year, and said it has found mixed reactions from the proposed concept of reconfiguring three portions of the highway from four to two lanes.
Comments / 0