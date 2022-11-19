A person was arrested by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on drug trafficking and other charges after an early morning traffic stop on Wednesday. According to the LCSO, at 2:52 a.m., a deputy stopped the vehicle after he said the vehicle almost hit his patrol car. Deputies deemed the driver’s behavior to be suspicious and had the Deputy K9 conduct an outside sniff of the vehicle. The dog, Kai alerted to the vehicle, which later lead to deputies finding and seizing almost 3.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 86.5 grams of fentanyl, 21.6 grams of cocaine, 9.9 grams of heroin, a stolen gun, and other tools used for sales of narcotics.

