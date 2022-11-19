ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

2news.com

Investigation After Fatal Crash Near Greg Street, Industrial Way in Sparks

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash near Greg Street and Industrial Way in Sparks. The crash happened before 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Sparks Police, Sparks Fire, and REMSA paramedics responded to the crash. After arriving on scene, officers located three male occupants in the vehicle. One of the...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian killed in crash near Firecreek Crossing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A pedestrian has been killed after being hit by a car in Reno. It happened just after 5:00 p.m. in the area of Kietzke Lane at Firecreek Crossing. Reno Police say life saving measures were attempted but the pedestrian ultimately succumbed to their injuries. The driver...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Illegal Sideshow Enforcement Results in One Arrest and 19 Citations Given

Saturday evening, the Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N. were targeting illegal sideshow activity in Reno. Additional officers were patrolling different areas of the city. Traffic enforcement also occurred during the operation. As a result, 22 traffic stops were made, 19 citations were given,...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

$5,000 reward in South Virginia Street homicide

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $5,000 for information in a homicide case in June. The Reno Police Department says around 11 p.m. on June 3, a man was found shot on the 3800 block of S. Virginia St. After life-saving efforts were made by medical personnel, the man died of his injury.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crash on I-80 in Sparks narrows traffic to one lane

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -Three vehicles were involved in a collision on westbound Interstate 80 between Pyramid Way and Rock Boulevard, narrowing traffic to the right lane on Thursday night. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a car hauler. All vehicles pulled to the...
SPARKS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas family killed in crash near Goldfield

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas family was killed in a crash as they tried to visit their family member in Reno. Nevada State Police said the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. Nov. 12 on US 95 near Mile Marker 18, about one mile south of Goldfield, NV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno police pedestrian safety operation nets 116 tickets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department pedestrian safety operation on Friday led to 116 traffic citations and six warnings, the Reno Police Department said. Twelve officers focused on areas with the most pedestrian-related crashes. “We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police crack down on Reno sideshow, issue 19 citations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Saturday night crackdown on car sideshow activity in Reno led to 19 citations, an arrest for driving under the influence and one towed vehicle, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. In all, law enforcement made 22 traffic stops. The Nevada State Police and the Washoe County...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Semi driver dies in crash on I-80 near Vista Blvd

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - NOV. 17 UPDATE: Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol says the driver of a semi truck suffered a medical event and crashed into a wall Wednesday night. A westbound lane of Interstate 80 was blocked near Vista Boulevard following the crash just before 5: 30 p.m. Troopers remained on scene until at least midnight investigating the incident.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Ten Truckee Meadows businesses sold booze to underage volunteer

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ten Truckee Meadows businesses had clerks who sold alcohol to an underage volunteer Thursday and Friday and five did not, authorities said Saturday. The Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit used a 20-year-old volunteer to do alcohol compliance checks at 15 businesses. If asked for identification, the person provided actual state identification, HEAT said in a statement.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Wildlife officials release details of South Reno mountain lion attack

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) released more details about a mountain lion attack involving a teenage girl in South Reno that led to the animal being euthanized. The encounter happened the morning of Nov. 10 in the Virginia Foothills of...
RENO, NV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Girl, 14, attacked by mountain lion in Nevada

RENO, Nev. — A 14-year-old Nevada girl suffered minor injuries when she was attacked by a mountain lion while walking her dog, authorities said. According to the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the attack occurred on Nov. 10 in the foothills of south Reno, KOLO-TV reported. Wildlife officials said it...
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Traffic stop turns into drug bust

A person was arrested by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office on drug trafficking and other charges after an early morning traffic stop on Wednesday. According to the LCSO, at 2:52 a.m., a deputy stopped the vehicle after he said the vehicle almost hit his patrol car. Deputies deemed the driver’s behavior to be suspicious and had the Deputy K9 conduct an outside sniff of the vehicle. The dog, Kai alerted to the vehicle, which later lead to deputies finding and seizing almost 3.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 86.5 grams of fentanyl, 21.6 grams of cocaine, 9.9 grams of heroin, a stolen gun, and other tools used for sales of narcotics.
LYON COUNTY, NV

