2news.com
Barton Health moves forward with expansion plans to build new hospital in Lake Tahoe
Furthering its mission of improving community health and well-being, Barton Health is moving forward with its Barton Health Regional Expansion, which will broaden regional medical services. A clear direction has emerged for the expansion, one that officials say will guarantee Barton can best meet the health needs of the community,...
2news.com
Cooking Safety This Thanksgiving
When cooking for the holidays, there’s lots going on around so its important to pay attention in the kitchen. As Thanksgiving approaches, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada reminds everyone that safety should be the key ingredient in holiday cooking.
2news.com
Election certification avoiding chaos, except in Arizona
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Certification of this year's midterm election results appears to be proceeding smoothly with little controversy across the country, with a small Arizona county being a rare exception, calming fears that local commissions consumed by talk of election conspiracies would create chaos by refusing to validate the will of the voters.
2news.com
Red Cross issues safe cooking tips ahead of Thanksgiving
As Thanksgiving approaches, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada reminds everyone that safety should be the key ingredient in holiday cooking. That’s because there are more home cooking fires on Thanksgiving than any other day, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. “For most of us, cooking activities increase...
2news.com
Atlantis Casino host Gold Star Family Tree Lighting Ceremony
In conjunction with Honor Flight Nevada and local Gold Star Families, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa hosted a Gold Star Family Tree lighting ceremony outside of Bistro Napa on Saturday. The term “Gold Star Family” goes back to World War I, when families displayed service flags featuring a blue star for...
2news.com
Tahoe Fire & Fuels Teams reminds locals to celebrate the holidays safely
Winter has arrived in the Lake Tahoe Basin along with the holiday season. Local fire districts and their partners would like to take this opportunity to remind residents and visitors to celebrate safely. Decorating for the holidays is a tradition in homes all over the world but be sure to...
2news.com
Grant allows CHP to bolster car seat safety outreach
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is continuing its efforts to ensure infants and children are safe while traveling California’s roadways with the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training VI” (CARSEAT) campaign funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety. This CARSEAT campaign, which runs through September 20,...
