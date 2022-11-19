Say what you will about Washoe County commissioner Jeanne Herman — and I’m about to — but she is certainly a woman of deep convictions. It is a rare and remarkable sort of person who will vote against their own reelection. Yet that is precisely what Herman did, making her the lone vote of dissent against what was an otherwise routine ministerial motion to canvass the election results in Washoe County — a ministerial motion, incidentally, which is statutorily required to pass.

WASHOE COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO