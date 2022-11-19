Read full article on original website
2news.com
Washoe County confirms final results of 2022 General Election
The Washoe County Board of County Commissioners approved the Canvass of the Vote in the 2022 General Election, certifying that the election results are final. Interim Registrar of Voters Jamie Rodriguez presented a summary of the election, which saw voter turnout of 64 percent despite the election cycle falling over two three-day holiday weekends: Nevada Day and Veterans Day. Rodriguez also reported that the post-election logic and accuracy testing (post-LAT) was completed and found no errors.
mynews4.com
Joey Gilbert among 7 vying for open Washoe County School Board seat
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe school board president Dr. Angela Taylor is headed to the Nevada state assembly after defeating her challenger in the midterm election. The school board will move forward with appointing her replacement starting Tuesday, Nov. 22. Among the seven candidates vying...
2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff's Office holds physical fitness test for potential recruit candidates.
On Saturday, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office held a Personal Physical Fitness Test (PPFT) for potential recruit candidates. 33 individuals participated in the workout that included: high jump, sit-ups, push-ups, a cone agility course, a 330 meter sprint and a mile and a half run. Those that passed may...
Nevada Appeal
Carson City’s O’Neill to lead Assembly GOP
P.K. O’Neill says one of his goals as Assembly minority leader will be to improve communications with the public, especially during the legislative session. The Carson City assemblyman was named leader of the Republican caucus last week. He said people are entitled to know what the GOP members of...
thenevadaindependent.com
This excrement again
Say what you will about Washoe County commissioner Jeanne Herman — and I’m about to — but she is certainly a woman of deep convictions. It is a rare and remarkable sort of person who will vote against their own reelection. Yet that is precisely what Herman did, making her the lone vote of dissent against what was an otherwise routine ministerial motion to canvass the election results in Washoe County — a ministerial motion, incidentally, which is statutorily required to pass.
2news.com
Education Alliance of Washoe County host 'Caring for Classrooms' Fundraiser
The Education Alliance of Washoe County hosted a fundraiser for the Washoe County School District called 'Caring for Classrooms' at the Eldorado Convention Center Saturday night. The Education Alliance says 'Caring for Classrooms' holistically addresses the needs of all 100+ WCSD Schools, reaching 62,000 students and 4,200 teachers. Top unfunded...
2news.com
Illegal Sideshow Enforcement Results in One Arrest and 19 Citations Given
Saturday evening, the Reno Police Department, Nevada State Police, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office R.A.V.E.N. were targeting illegal sideshow activity in Reno. Additional officers were patrolling different areas of the city. Traffic enforcement also occurred during the operation. As a result, 22 traffic stops were made, 19 citations were given,...
2news.com
Washoe County Sheriff's Office seeking volunteers to help sink porch pirates
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are asking for volunteers from the unincorporated areas of Washoe County to help with a sting operation targeting thieves who attempt to steal packages left at residential doorways. The operation is scheduled for areas throughout Washoe County over the next several weeks because of...
2news.com
RPD: 10 local businesses sold alcohol to underage volunteer as part of compliance check
As part of a two-day compliance check operation within Washoe County, Reno Police say 10 local businesses sold alcohol to an underage volunteer. On November 17th and 18th 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check within Washoe County. The operation was...
mynews4.com
New 'dangerous dog' ordinance now in effect in Washoe County
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Washoe County now has a new 'dangerous dog' ordinance, which determines whether aggressive or violent dogs can be returned to their owners. It affects the handful of dogs who are deemed dangerous by law enforcement or animal services, usually after biting someone or attacking other dogs or animals.
KOLO TV Reno
RSV illnesses in Washoe County surge
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Health District on Wednesday announced an unusually high number of respiratory syncytial virus cases. It is a risk in particular to infants and to older adults, especially those with chronic diseases. There are now about 343 cases in Washoe County after the number of...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD Family Resource Centers spread awareness about free services
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An office inside the new O’Brien Middle School is being used to connect families with the necessary services to meet basic needs and remove barriers to learning. “It’s not just for families is for everyone that’s in need right now,” said Jessenia Segura, director specialist...
2news.com
WCSD Honor Choir and Honor Orchestra show their talents at community performances
The Washoe County community was treated to a pair of wonderful performances earlier this month as the WCSD Honor Choir and Honor Orchestra displayed their talents in front of large crowds at the Pioneer Center. The Honor Choir and Honor Orchestra features around 500 of the best and brightest middle...
2news.com
Salvation Army Collecting Donations for Operation Turkey Drop
The Salvation Army's annual Operation Turkey Drop event is going on right now!. Corwin Ford has kindly offered to host the Operation Turkey Drop turkey drive at its dealership at 3600 Kietzke Lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November 19th. They are accepting donations from the community that...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – November 17, 1931
Led by Hardin Barry, exalted ruler; more than 100 officers and members of Susanville lodge of Elks, will meet with Reno lodge tonight at an intercity meeting, when the initiatory rites will be conferred, and entertainment program provided for the visitors and ladies. The Lassen county delegation will arrive here...
