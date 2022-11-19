ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland stops sales of Magic Key annual passes

By Scott Gustin, Iman Palm
 2 days ago

Disneyland has stopped all sales of its Magic Key annual passes just one day after resuming sales of the passes .

The theme park updated its website on Thursday afternoon with a message saying all sales were stopped “to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide.”

Disneyland resumes selling Magic Key annual passes

The Inspire, Believe and Imagine passes resumed sales on Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, no passes were available for new purchases.

“Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue for all available pass types (Inspire, Believe, Enchant and Imagine) at this time,” Disneyland said in a statement on its website.

Disneyland hasn’t announced if more annual passes will be offered at a later date.

The Magic Key program debuted in August 2021 after Disneyland retired the prior annual pass program once the parks endured a yearlong shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Magic Key sales were paused earlier this year , with the company only allowing customers to renew.

Disneyland ticket prices throughout the years

The keys give park guests access to the parks on select dates, depending on availability and pass type, along with select discounts on food, merchandise, and Genie+, the park’s paid line-skipping service that replaced the FastPass program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

