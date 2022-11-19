Washington Ferries’ $467M Coleman Dock project reopens

(The Center Square) – The $467 million Colman Dock project started in the summer of 2017 has reached a major milestone opening the new 20,000 square foot ferry terminal to passenger travel the Friday before Thanksgiving weekend.

"Just in time for busy Thanksgiving travel, we are thrilled to welcome passengers on two of our busiest ferry routes into the completed Colman Dock terminal building and reach yet another milestone for the Colman Dock project," said Washington State Ferries director of terminal engineering David Sowers in a statement.

"We thank customers for their patience during construction and hope they enjoy the new space, amenities and expansive views of Elliott Bay and the downtown Seattle skyline."

One third of the terminal was opened in 2019 to accommodate continued walk-on ferry service during the remainder of the project.

WSF expects the terminal to see a throughput of roughly 10 million passengers per year.

The new terminal includes 362 seats, triple that of the old terminal building. Travelers headed to Bremerton and Bainbridge this Thanksgiving weekend should pack a lunch, as none of the ten food and retail vendor locations are open for business yet.

The remainder of the project including a new entry building along Alaskan Way, passenger drop-off, additional elevator access, and the ten food and retail vendor locations are expected to be completed within the 2023 calendar year.