There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
‘AHS’ star Leslie Jordan’s memorial held in Tennessee
Hundreds of fans gathered to remember Leslie Jordan in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tenn., on Sunday. The celebration, which took place at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, featured music, singing, comedy, and audience participation, which was what Jordan’s family wanted, according to the local ABC channel. Tickets were priced at $20 each and all the proceeds went to one of Jordan’s favorite causes CEMPA Community Care. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly spoke beforehand. “If Leslie were here with us today, I would want to thank him for his contributions to our culture throughout his acting career, for getting us through the dark days of...
5 Dickson County Christmas Events
The days are getting cooler and the countdown to Santa’s visit has begun. Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. From tree lighting to cookie decorating to listening to music out on Johnny Cash’s old farm, there is something for everyone. It all kicks off on December 4 with the annual tree lighting ceremony that is part of Christmas in Downtown Dickson.
utc.edu
UTC Road Trip: The Power C Tour comes home to campus
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s inaugural UTC Road Trip: The Power C Tour returned home on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with a standing-room-only event in the University Center Tennessee Room. The final tour stop brought 206 total guests to campus, including 103 prospective students—with 32 qualified high school seniors...
Golf.com
I Tried It: Sweetens Cove Whiskey lives up to the hype
This is I tried it, a new GOLF.com series where we write about golf items — apparel, gear, accessories, etc. — that we’ve recently taken out for a spin. We’re here to give our honest, no-frills takes on the latest and greatest golf or golf-adjacent items. So, scroll down to read about what we love (or don’t) about golf’s newest (or new to us) products.
Reese Witherspoon Sells Stunning $7.35 Million Nashville Manor Home — See Inside! [Pictures]
Reese Witherspoon has sold her spectacular estate in Nashville, and pictures show a historic showplace that's been renovated to include all of the latest amenities without losing its classic appeal. Witherspoon and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth, sold their 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 8,399-square-foot Southern manor home in a historic and...
mtsunews.com
First 4 MTSU students reach med school at Meharry as Dec. 1 application deadline looms for next freshman class
As a Dec. 1 application deadline looms for the next group of budding medical school students, the first four MTSU undergraduates have successfully advanced in the special partnership with Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. “We have made it to medical school,” an exuberant Maria Hite of...
mcnewstn.com
Marion County Food Bank targeted to benefit from Christmas Concert
This December 9th at South Pittsburg’s Princess Theatre, Builtwell Bank is presenting “Lee Gibson’s A Night of Nashville – A Country Christmas” concert. This performance is to celebrate Christmas while helping raise money and awareness for the Marion County Community Ministry’s Food Bank. While the MCCM Food Bank program provides food boxes for families in Marion County, it depends on donations from corporations, churches, and individuals. If this concert sells out, this could potentially buy several truckloads of food just in time for the harshest time of the year.
WTVC
Winter activities around Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Happy Thursday y'all! We have a slue of events happing around Chattanooga. Take a ride on The North Pole Limited Christmas Train, visit the 28th year of Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights, watch the East Ridge parade, see the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market at Camp Jordan or The Snow Queen down in Dalton.
theatlanta100.com
New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville
After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
WDEF
Chattanooga Mocs miss FCS playoffs
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Chattanooga Mocs Football lost on the road against Western Carolina Saturday with playoff hopes on the line. The loss made it so it would be tough for the 7-4 Mocs to make it to the FCS playoffs and the selection committee decided Chattanooga’s season would come to an end.
tmpresale.com
Heather Lands show in Chattanooga, TN Feb 2nd, 2023 – presale password
We have the latest most current Heather Land presale password 😀. Everyone with this presale info will have a great opportunity to get show tickets in advance of the general public!. You won’t want to miss Heather Land’s show in Chattanooga, TN do you? We believe that tickets might sell...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests November 14-20
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Nov. 14-20. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WDEF
Chattanooga Mocs Basketball rolls at home to improve to 2-2
Chattanooga (2-2) beat Covenant College (2-4) Saturday afternoon at The McKenzie Arena 108-55. The Mocs led by as much as 55 points in the second half, 93-38, with 6:41 to play. Sam Alexis led all scorers with 27 points and 11 rebounds. He was joined in double figures by Jake Stevens (15), Randy Brady (11) and Jamaal Walker (11). The Mocs shot 57.6% (38-66) on the night and was 22-of-40 from the 3-point line.
WDEF
McCallie Fails to Convert on Last Second 2 Point Conversion and Lose 28-27 to MBA
Nashville-(WDEF-TV) Heartbreak city for McCallie on Friday in Nashville. They lost 28-27 to MBA in the playoff semifinals. McCallie scored with 45 seconds left and went for two and the win, but the conversion failed. Big Blue was hoping to return to the state finals to chase their fourth consecutive state title.
wutc.org
Rejoice, Folk Art Spirits … At Rev. Finster’s Rock N’ Revival
Folk artist Howard Finster made his home - and built his Paradise Garden - in Summerville, Georgia. This weekend, the Museum and Cultural Center at 5ive Points in Cleveland hosts Rev. Finster’s Rock N’ Revival - a celebration of music and events commemorating a special exhibition of Finster’s art that will remain on display through January.
Person seriously injured after shooting in East Nashville
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in East Nashville early Sunday morning.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get unfair treatment after loss to South Carolina
The Tennessee Vols learned the hard way after losing to South Carolina that media biases still exist. Tennessee fell to No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after their 63-38 loss to the Gamecocks on Saturday night. Falling from No. 5 to No. 9 after losing to an...
chattanoogacw.com
Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
WSMV
1 dead after East Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Nashville. At about 1:15 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a fight in progress call at 345 Dellway Villa Road. When police arrived, they found Arthur Henderson, 38, deceased in the parking lot of the Dellway Villa Apartments. Henderson and the suspect reportedly had an ongoing dispute and were involved in a heated argument prior to the shooting, police said.
WKRN
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection
Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. 3rd body exhumed in...
