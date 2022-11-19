Hundreds of fans gathered to remember Leslie Jordan in his hometown of Chattanooga, Tenn., on Sunday. The celebration, which took place at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, featured music, singing, comedy, and audience participation, which was what Jordan’s family wanted, according to the local ABC channel. Tickets were priced at $20 each and all the proceeds went to one of Jordan’s favorite causes CEMPA Community Care. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly spoke beforehand. “If Leslie were here with us today, I would want to thank him for his contributions to our culture throughout his acting career, for getting us through the dark days of...

