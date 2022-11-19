Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Gun violence permeates New Orleans with a homicide, 3 armed robberies, 4 carjackings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Weekend gun violence abounded again in New Orleans, with a shooting death, three armed robberies and four carjackings reported in the city Saturday through early Sunday morning (Nov. 20). A 29-year-old man shot multiple times Saturday at 11:13 a.m. was taken for hospital treatment but died...
NOLA.com
Financial cost of gun violence for UMC totaled $20M over 4 years, report says
New Orleans’ gun violence comes with a hefty price tag for University Medical Center, according to a new study. A study published this month in The American Journal of Preventative Medicine found that the academic and research hospital on Canal Street lost roughly $20 million treating gun injuries from 2016 to 2019. But that number only “scratches the surface,” said study author and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Chris Marrero.
NOPD: Two wounded in third Sunday shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the city’s third shooting in seven hours. This one landed two men in the hospital with body wounds.
WWL-TV
New Orleans LGBTQ community reacts to Colorado nightclub shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Police in Colorado believe at least 5 people died and 25 people were injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub overnight. The suspect has been identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22. "In here, we're going to pray for these families. It's horrible before Thanksgiving to...
Woman wounded in Sunday shooting
An NOPD spokesperson says initial reports indicate that the victim suffered at least one body wound. An EMS crew took the victim to the hospital.
5 shot in 5 hours in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after five people were shot in a span of five hours Sunday night. They say a shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue where someone shot a woman shortly after midnight. Investigators say about 30 minutes earlier, a...
WDSU
New Orleans relaxes marijuana rules for city employees
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has relaxed its marijuana policy for city employees, including first responders. In the past, any city employee who had marijuana in their system would be fired. Now, that won't be the case. "It is still new ground for local and state...
Man wounded in shooting on Crowder Blvd., NOPD
At about 11:13 a.m., officer responded to the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
WWL-TV
UNO canceling classes, closing campus due to possible threat
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans says they will be canceling classes and closing campus on Monday, November 21 due to a possible threat. UNO President John Nicklow said he does not believe that there is an imminent threat to campus and he's making the decision out of an abundance of caution.
an17.com
Slidell woman sentenced for FEMA fraud
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced for FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
Billboards go up for conflict resolution hotline
A New Orleans group is making a new effort to combat crime in the city.
Louisiana teacher arrested for indecent behavior
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students. According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy were brought to the attention of the school board. Livingston Parish […]
NOLA.com
Slidell woman sentenced after pleading guilty to false disaster relief claim
A 44-year-old Slidell woman was sentenced to five years of probation and will have to pay over $20,000 in restitution for falsely claiming her house had been damaged in a natural disaster, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans. Schshinetia Anderson pleaded guilty in...
bogalusadailynews.com
Second arrest in Veronique Allen homicide
Christian Myers was recently extradited from Scarborough, Maine to Bogalusa according to Maj. Wendell O’Berry of the Bogalusa Police Department. O’Berry said that Myers was arrested by Bogalusa Detectives on Nov. 8 for his participation in the Aug. 23 murder of Veronique Allen. O’Berry said that as the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans murder conviction overturned; Raymond Flanks walks free after 39 years in prison
After spending 39 years in prison for first-degree murder, a man walked free Thursday when a judge overturned his conviction due to withheld evidence and inconsistencies from the lone eyewitness. "You will be freed today from this building," Criminal District Judge Rhonda Goode-Douglas told Raymond Flanks. "You do not have...
Why Are FBI Agents Investigating Clothing Purchases & What Does it Have to Do With NOLA Mayor?
The embattled Mayor of New Orleans, LaToya Cantrell, is coming into the spotlight once again, but this time it's about her clothing. WVUE's Lee Zurich says a source close to investigators has told him the FBI had interviewed workers at Ballin's Ltd. in New Orleans twice this month. According to...
WDSU
Mistrial declared; New Orleans judge accused of padding wedding fees
The jury of a New Orleans judge who is facing a trial for tax fraud has been reported as deadlocked. The case has been declared a mistrial. Jurors deliberating the case against Second City Court Judge Ernestine Anderson-Trahan told the judge Friday that they couldn't reach a decision. Trahan's attorneys...
wbrz.com
Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts
DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
Advocates sleep out in the cold to raise money, awareness, to N.O. homeless crisis
NEW ORLEANS — More than 150 people slept out in the cold weather last night for an annual fundraiser that raises awareness of the homelessness crisis in New Orleans. Organizers with Covenant House say local shelters need $8 million a year to run so they're raising money to help them continue their services. Their goal is to raise $650,000 thousand by the end of Friday’s event.
NOPD arrests suspect in June homicide
New Orleans Police today announced the arrest of a man in a fatal beating that happened early in the summer. Officers booked 32-year-old Kerry M. Reine Jr. for second degree murder.
