WWL

NOLA.com

Financial cost of gun violence for UMC totaled $20M over 4 years, report says

New Orleans’ gun violence comes with a hefty price tag for University Medical Center, according to a new study. A study published this month in The American Journal of Preventative Medicine found that the academic and research hospital on Canal Street lost roughly $20 million treating gun injuries from 2016 to 2019. But that number only “scratches the surface,” said study author and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Chris Marrero.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

5 shot in 5 hours in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after five people were shot in a span of five hours Sunday night. They say a shooting happened in the 1500 block of North Claiborne Avenue where someone shot a woman shortly after midnight. Investigators say about 30 minutes earlier, a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans relaxes marijuana rules for city employees

NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans has relaxed its marijuana policy for city employees, including first responders. In the past, any city employee who had marijuana in their system would be fired. Now, that won't be the case. "It is still new ground for local and state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

UNO canceling classes, closing campus due to possible threat

NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans says they will be canceling classes and closing campus on Monday, November 21 due to a possible threat. UNO President John Nicklow said he does not believe that there is an imminent threat to campus and he's making the decision out of an abundance of caution.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Slidell woman sentenced for FEMA fraud

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced for FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
SLIDELL, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana teacher arrested for indecent behavior

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students. According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy were brought to the attention of the school board. Livingston Parish […]
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Second arrest in Veronique Allen homicide

Christian Myers was recently extradited from Scarborough, Maine to Bogalusa according to Maj. Wendell O’Berry of the Bogalusa Police Department. O’Berry said that Myers was arrested by Bogalusa Detectives on Nov. 8 for his participation in the Aug. 23 murder of Veronique Allen. O’Berry said that as the...
BOGALUSA, LA
WDSU

Mistrial declared; New Orleans judge accused of padding wedding fees

The jury of a New Orleans judge who is facing a trial for tax fraud has been reported as deadlocked. The case has been declared a mistrial. Jurors deliberating the case against Second City Court Judge Ernestine Anderson-Trahan told the judge Friday that they couldn't reach a decision. Trahan's attorneys...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Denham Springs teacher arrested on campus; accused of giving child vape, sending inappropriate texts

DENHAM SPRINGS - A teacher at a Livingston Parish school was taken into custody on campus as students were being dismissed Thursday afternoon. Law enforcement showed up at Denham Springs Freshman High at some point Thursday and took the teacher, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott, away in handcuffs. Witness said she was arrested shortly after classes let out for the day but reported seeing police activity around the campus hours earlier.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WWL

Advocates sleep out in the cold to raise money, awareness, to N.O. homeless crisis

NEW ORLEANS — More than 150 people slept out in the cold weather last night for an annual fundraiser that raises awareness of the homelessness crisis in New Orleans. Organizers with Covenant House say local shelters need $8 million a year to run so they're raising money to help them continue their services. Their goal is to raise $650,000 thousand by the end of Friday’s event.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans local news

