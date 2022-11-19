ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Parents credited with saving son’s leg after tubing incident in Lee’s Summit

By Jacob Kittilstad
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JRyTw_0jGMGqym00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Heading toward Thanksgiving, one family from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, is expressing major gratitude for trauma doctors here in the metro.

Doctors at Overland Park Regional Medical Center are also saying the parents’ quick action may have saved the leg of a 12-year-old who was nearly maimed in a freak tubing accident in August.

Mason Morrow’s mother, Liz Morrow, trained as an ER physician’s assistant, pulled her son out of the water after his leg had been wrapped and injured by the tubing rope during a spill. It happened at Raintree Lake in Lee’s Summit.

Doctors said Mason Morrow, now 13 years old, could have lost his leg because the rope sheared his leg muscles off his body.

9-year-old with autism credited with saving Overland Park family from fire

Combine that with possible contamination from the lake water and a life-altering outcome was a real possibility.

“When I got in the boat I just saw a rash on my leg and that’s what I thought it was but I didn’t know how something like that could hurt that bad. And then my mom sat me down and looked and I saw her eyes got big. And I looked down and it was just bloody. So they called 911,” Mason said.

After receiving some care at a smaller hospital, the Morrows soon got hooked up with a trauma surgeon at Overland Park Regional Medical Center as well as a pediatric plastic surgeon. They say it is possible he was just minutes away from losing precious leg tissues to infection and necrosis.

“Them calling out and trying to find people to be their advocates and support them helped to make this a very good outcome,” said Dr. Adam Kaye, trauma surgeon at Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

Hospital caregivers gave Mason’s parents a big tribute on Friday for reacting the way they did, offering them a special challenge coin in commemoration of their efforts for their son.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kttn.com

Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI

One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
WNDU

Missouri man injured after truck hits tree in Cass County

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was injured after his truck struck a tree in Cass County, Michigan on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, police responded to reports around 6:34 p.m. of a single-vehicle crash involving a truck pulling a camper on U.S. 12 near Cassopolis Road. An initial investigation shows that a 50-year-old Missouri man was driving west on U.S. 12 when he attempted to avoid another traffic crash and lost control of his vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MI
TODAY.com

Former Missouri senator snaps a Sunday Mug Shot with a camel!

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing Mug Shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to former Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill and her sister Anne, plus more amazing viewers! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Nov. 20, 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Is It Legal To Let Your Dog Poop In Someone’s Yard In Missouri?

I've been an apartment dweller for years and have never had my own property or my own fenced-in yard where my dogs' have been able to do their business. So my dogs' over the years have always pooped and peed in someone else's yard. Be it my landlord's yard, a neighbor's yard, or grassy areas at various apartment complexes we've lived in. Yet, is it legal to let your dog poop in someone else's yard in Missouri?
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years

Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy