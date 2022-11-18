ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Loyola Marymount beats Wake Forest in OT to win Jamaica title

Chance Stephens scored 23 points off the bench, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in overtime, as Loyola Marymount defeated Wake Forest 77-75 in the Jamaica Classic final Sunday at Montego Bay, Jamaica. Cam Shelton's 20 points included a shot that sent the game to overtime. Stephens was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

By The Numbers: Gonzaga 88, Kentucky 72

No. 4 Kentucky's 88-72 loss to No. 2 Gonzaga in Spokane Sunday night by the numbers:. – Head coach John Calipari has a 4-1 record vs. Gonzaga. – Calipari has an 813-243 all-time on-court record and a 368-103 mark in his 14th season at UK. – UK is 67-45 against...
SPOKANE, WA
Yardbarker

Georgetown squanders big lead, holds on to top La Salle in Jamaica

Qudus Wahab posted 23 points and seven rebounds as Georgetown staved off La Salle 69-62 in the Jamaica Classic consolation game on Sunday in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Two days after the Hoyas blew an 11-point lead in an 84-66, first-round loss to Loyola Marymount, they squandered a 25-point advantage over La Salle before Wahab helped secure the victory.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

South Carolina Beats Stanford 76-71 in Overtime

Stanford led by ten points heading into the fourth quarter, and South Carolina to scored them 17-7 in the quarter to force overtime. Zia Cooke’s layup with 7:54 to go in the fourth got the Gamecocks within 54-50. Neither team scored for nearly the next four minutes. Finally, South...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy