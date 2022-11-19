Former State Dept. official wraps Biden administration move to protect Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Read full article on original website
Biden's weakness on full display in Xi meeting – president no match for China's tyrant
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met face-to-face on Monday in Bali. China's goal is world domination. It's not clear if President Biden understands Xi's intentions.
'Not some high school romance': White House bristles at latest jab in US-Saudi spat
The White House bristled Wednesday at a top Saudi official's assertion the kingdom was the more "mature" partner in a relationship roiled by an ongoing spat over oil production that has seen top US officials begin exploring options to recalibrate ties to the Gulf monarchy.
Masked Chinese man grabbed, pushed ABC reporter asking Biden about human rights ahead of Xi meeting: Report
An ABC News reporter said she was grabbed and pushed by a man wearing a mask with a Chinese flag after she shouted a question about human rights ahead of the Biden-Xi meeting.
American woman released from Saudi Arabian jail after two-day detention over tweets critical of the kingdom
Carly Morris has remained trapped in Saudi Arabia since 2019 when she took her daughter to visit her ex-husband's family as the country's guardianship laws favor the father.
US intelligence believes United Arab Emirates trying to manipulate American political system, report says
US intelligence believes that the United Arab Emirates has engaged in a decades-long effort to manipulate the American political system.The UAE, a major US ally in the Middle East, used legal and illegal measures to push US foreign policy in a favourable direction to the country an intelligence report states, according to The Washington Post.The newspaper says that its reporting is based on speaking to three people who have read the report but did not provide them with a copy.It states that the UAE targeted weaknesses in the American political system, including a “reliance on campaign contributions, susceptibility to powerful...
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Having sized up Biden, Putin invaded Ukraine. Taiwan must pray Xi doesn’t make a similar assessment
Prior to invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to foresee the potential U.S. response. As a former KGB operative, Putin honed his skill at sizing up personalities while he was running spy networks in East Germany. He prides himself on his ability to "work and communicate with people," calling himself a "specialist in human relations," a skill he believes is critical to his role as Russian president.
Opinion: Top U.S. Generals are being Paid by the Saudi Government.
Saudi Prince bin Salman(via U.N.) Let's face it, the Saudi’s are not America’s favorite ally right now if ally you can even call them. Maybe our relationship with them is more like ‘strange bedfellows.’ 15 of the 19 9/11 attackers were citizens of Saudi Arabia. In 2018, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the young de facto ruler of the desert kingdom approved the 2018 plot to assassinate the journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. And most recently the Saudis sided with Russia against the Ukraine in a UN vote and in the recent OPEC talks, resulting in limiting the export of crude oil to the U.S.
WATCH: Pentagon says Saudis believe Iran is prepping an attack on kingdom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials confirmed on Tuesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia as the...
Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again
In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
American woman detained attempting to leave Saudi Arabia with daughter
Saudi Arabia has taken into custody an American woman who has been locked in a yearslong struggle to take her young daughter back out of the kingdom over the objections of her Saudi ex-husband, according to U.S. officials and a U.S.-based advocacy group Tuesday. Carly Morris was summoned to a...
US and Saudi Arabia concerned that Iran may be planning attack on energy infrastructure in Middle East
United States and Saudi Arabia have shared intelligence with each other that indicates that Iran may be planning an imminent attack on energy infrastructure in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia, a US official tells CNN.
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
In Saudi Arabia, being an openly LGBT influencer can land you in prison
In Saudi Arabia, posting a makeup tutorial as a man can get you arrested. Under the kingdom's strict cyber laws, being openly gay or defying gender roles online can have severe consequences. That was the case for three LGBT influencers who have been arrested in Saudi Arabia since 2019. Our Observer fled his home country of Saudi Arabia after coming out and is fighting from abroad to free his LGBT compatriots from prison.
Biden has it backwards on Iran, Saudi Arabia
Why does President Biden favor policies alienating Saudi Arabia, whose alignment with the U.S. dates from Franklin Roosevelt, while coddling Iran, our most dangerous Near East enemy?. Biden’s recent visit to Riyadh, pursuing his political priority to reduce gasoline prices before November’s elections, unmistakably failed. Criticizing Riyadh for meddling in...
American woman detained in Saudi Arabia over custody dispute released
An American woman who had publicly accused her Saudi ex-husband of trapping their daughter in the kingdom under so-called guardianship laws said she was released Wednesday following a brief detention over her social media posts. Carly Morris was taken into custody on Monday and the whereabouts of her daughter, eight-year-old...
Mohammed bin Salman: Saudi leader given US immunity over Khashoggi killing
The US has determined that Saudi Arabia's de facto leader - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - has immunity from a lawsuit filed by murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancé. Mr Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi critic, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. US intelligence has...
After meeting with Xi, Biden says there "need not be a new Cold War" between U.S. and China
Washington — President Biden said Monday that he believes there shouldn't be concerns about a "new Cold War" between the United States and China and doesn't think there is "any imminent attempt" by China to invade Taiwan, following his first in-person meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping since assuming the presidency.
Joe Biden Recommending Immunity for Mohammed Bin Salman Sparks Outrage
The Justice Department has said bin Salman's position as prime minister of Saudi Arabia makes him immune to a lawsuit.
Biden administration moves to protect Saudi crown prince from legal action over Jamal Khashoggi’s murder
The Joe Biden administration on Thursday declared that the office held by the Saudi crown prince should shield him from legal actions for his alleged role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a U-turn from his previous trail of denunciations.The administration insisted that Mohammed bin Salman’s high position should provide him immunity from the lawsuit filed by the slain Washington Post columnist's wife and the rights group – Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn).According to the US State Department, the administration's decision to protect the crown prince from American courts was “purely a legal determination”.Earlier, his...
