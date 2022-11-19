Former State Dept. official wraps Biden administration move to protect Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Prince bin Salman(via U.N.) Let's face it, the Saudi’s are not America’s favorite ally right now if ally you can even call them. Maybe our relationship with them is more like ‘strange bedfellows.’ 15 of the 19 9/11 attackers were citizens of Saudi Arabia. In 2018, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the young de facto ruler of the desert kingdom approved the 2018 plot to assassinate the journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. And most recently the Saudis sided with Russia against the Ukraine in a UN vote and in the recent OPEC talks, resulting in limiting the export of crude oil to the U.S.

27 DAYS AGO