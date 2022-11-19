ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former State Dept. official wraps Biden administration move to protect Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

By Michael Isikoff, Yahoo News
 2 days ago
BBC

Mohammed bin Salman: Saudi leader given US immunity over Khashoggi killing

The US has determined that Saudi Arabia's de facto leader - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman - has immunity from a lawsuit filed by murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancé. Mr Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi critic, was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. US intelligence has...
The Independent

Biden administration moves to protect Saudi crown prince from legal action over Jamal Khashoggi’s murder

The Joe Biden administration on Thursday declared that the office held by the Saudi crown prince should shield him from legal actions for his alleged role in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in a U-turn from his previous trail of denunciations.The administration insisted that Mohammed bin Salman’s high position should provide him immunity from the lawsuit filed by the slain Washington Post columnist's wife and the rights group – Democracy for the Arab World Now (Dawn).According to the US State Department, the administration's decision to protect the crown prince from American courts was “purely a legal determination”.Earlier, his...

