Elizabeth Holmes to be sentenced this week as Theranos saga nears conclusion
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, will be sentenced this week to up to 20 years in prison for her role in the blood testing company that tumbled from the heights of Silicon Valley after its fraudulent claims were exposed. The sentencing is set to take place in a California...
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In Fraud
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, who gained notoriety for her spectacular rise and fall in Silicon Valley and beyond, is scheduled to receive a sentence on Friday in a federal court in California for cheating investors in her now-defunct blood testing firm.
Elizabeth Holmes’ Net Worth Once Made Her a Billionaire—Here’s How Much She Makes Now
Ever since Theranos shuttered its operations, people have wondered what happened to Elizabeth Holmes’ net worth. The former CEO and founder of the now-defunct Silicon Valley health technology company was once the world’s youngest self-made billionaire women. But now, Elizabeth Holmes’ net worth looks awfully different. Holmes was born on February 3, 1984, in Washington, D.C. Her mom, Noel, was a Congressional committee staffer, whereas her dad, Christian, was a vice president at the energy giant Enron before moving onto government positions at agencies like USAID. When she was a child, Holmes and her family moved from Washington, D.C. to Houston,...
Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes’ Husband: Everything to Know About Billy Evans
Throughout Elizabeth Holmes' many controversies, one man has stood by the Theranos' founder's side: her husband, Billy Evans. In 2003, Holmes founded Theranos, a $9 billion Silicon Valley biotechnology start-up company. She claimed the company had revolutionized blood-testing technology to diagnose a multitude of diseases with just a few drops of blood. In 2015, however, […]
Elizabeth Holmes asks judge for no prison time in Theranos fraud case
Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes has asked a judge not to give her prison time as she prepares to be sentenced after going on trial for defrauding investors, Reuters reported. According to Forbes, her lawyers asked a judge to only give her a maximum of 18 months in prison if...
Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison
Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 135 months, or just over 11 years, in prison, according to journalist John Carreyrou. She will have to report to prison on April 27th, 2023, and will have an additional three years of supervised release once she’s out, according to Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan.
Elizabeth Holmes Asks For 18 Months Home Stay Instead of Jail After the Former Theranos CEO Was Convicted of Fraud
The filing argued the "real" Holmes has been obscured by "media vitriol."
U.S. seeks 15 years for Elizabeth Holmes over Theranos fraud
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes should spend 15 years in prison and pay $800 million in restitution to investors defrauded in the blood testing start-up, U.S. prosecutors recommended late on Friday.
Elizabeth Holmes - live: Theranos sentencing looms as disgraced CEO to learn fate in fraud trial
The founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Homes, is set to learn her fate today as she appears in a San Jose federal courtroom where she could receive a maximum of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors are demanding that she be sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the company’s fraudulent claims.Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defence attorneys’ characterisation that Holmes had been unfairly victimised, in part by media coverage. She was convicted last year of three felony counts of...
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Federal Prison
Theranos Founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to federal prison.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison. Holmes was convicted for her involvement in committing fraud which saw her company reach the heights of Silicon Valley before falling in grace.
