StyleCaster

Elizabeth Holmes’ Net Worth Once Made Her a Billionaire—Here’s How Much She Makes Now

Ever since Theranos shuttered its operations, people have wondered what happened to Elizabeth Holmes’ net worth. The former CEO and founder of the now-defunct Silicon Valley health technology company was once the world’s youngest self-made billionaire women. But now, Elizabeth Holmes’ net worth looks awfully different. Holmes was born on February 3, 1984, in Washington, D.C. Her mom, Noel, was a Congressional committee staffer, whereas her dad, Christian, was a vice president at the energy giant Enron before moving onto government positions at agencies like USAID. When she was a child, Holmes and her family moved from Washington, D.C. to Houston,...
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes’ Husband: Everything to Know About Billy Evans

Throughout Elizabeth Holmes' many controversies, one man has stood by the Theranos' founder's side: her husband, Billy Evans. In 2003, Holmes founded Theranos, a $9 billion Silicon Valley biotechnology start-up company. She claimed the company had revolutionized blood-testing technology to diagnose a multitude of diseases with just a few drops of blood. In 2015, however, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
denver7.com

Elizabeth Holmes asks judge for no prison time in Theranos fraud case

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes has asked a judge not to give her prison time as she prepares to be sentenced after going on trial for defrauding investors, Reuters reported. According to Forbes, her lawyers asked a judge to only give her a maximum of 18 months in prison if...
The Verge

Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison

Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 135 months, or just over 11 years, in prison, according to journalist John Carreyrou. She will have to report to prison on April 27th, 2023, and will have an additional three years of supervised release once she’s out, according to Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan.
The Independent

Elizabeth Holmes - live: Theranos sentencing looms as disgraced CEO to learn fate in fraud trial

The founder of Theranos, Elizabeth Homes, is set to learn her fate today as she appears in a San Jose federal courtroom where she could receive a maximum of 20 years in prison. Prosecutors are demanding that she be sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the company’s fraudulent claims.Calling the case “one of the most substantial white collar offences Silicon Valley or any other district has seen,” prosecutors vehemently rejected defence attorneys’ characterisation that Holmes had been unfairly victimised, in part by media coverage. She was convicted last year of three felony counts of...
SAN JOSE, CA
Larry Lease

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Sentenced to Federal Prison

Theranos Founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to federal prison.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in federal prison. Holmes was convicted for her involvement in committing fraud which saw her company reach the heights of Silicon Valley before falling in grace.

