Environmental groups oppose pipeline expansion in Pacific NW
SALEM, ORE. — The U.S. government has taken a step toward approving the expansion of a natural gas pipeline in the Pacific Northwest — a move opposed by environmentalists and the attorneys general of Oregon, California and Washington state. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, announced Friday...
Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market
COLUMBUS, OHIO — Intel’s announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of programs and...
Gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law
DENVER — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
Massive snowfall buries cars, keeps falling in western NY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come. Snowfall totals as...
Winter weather prep goes high-tech for DOT
MORGANTON, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s winter weather prep is going digital this year with a snow plow simulator designed to give employees more training time without getting behind the wheel of an actual vehicle. The new simulator equipment has only been in service about...
N. Carolina unemployment rate rises for 3rd straight month
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s unemployment rate is slowly ratcheting upward by rising slightly for the third consecutive month, according to state Commerce Department figures released on Friday. October’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.8%, compared to 3.6% in September and 3.5% in August. Before that, the month-over-month...
Taylor Swift tickets breakdown probed by attorneys general
NASHVILLE, TENN. — The breakdown in Ticketmaster's sales of Taylor Swift tickets is a mess some attorneys general aren't shaking off. With fans sharing outrage and heartache over the fruitless hours they spent trying for seats for Swift's upcoming concert tour, top legal chiefs in Nevada, Tennessee and Pennsylvania have launched investigations into the fiasco.
Editorial: GOP bragging rings hollow without Medicaid expansion
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. North Carolina state Senate Leader Phil Berger offered up his public boast about the results of the elections. He claimed voters showed a “preference for Republican governance.” Hallmarks of that governance – “lowered taxes, balanced state budgets, returned children to classrooms, expanded parental choice in schools, increased transparency in education, and created a state policy environment conducive to private sector job growth,” he said.
NC Democrats' parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Democrats celebrated winning what was billed as North Carolina's lone toss-up race for the U.S. House this month, as state Sen. Wiley Nickel’s narrow victory over Republican Bo Hines in the 13th Congressional District helped weaken any national GOP midterm wave. Nickel's win creates a...
Lyft drivers spread the Gospel with ride-hailing ministries
NEW YORK — One is an ordained pastor in Brooklyn, the other a single mother and children’s book author in New Jersey. Both drive for Lyft. Both share the word of God as roving preachers. Pastor Kenneth Drayton and Tomika Reid try to inspire passengers through spiritual guidance...
Arizona county board delays certifying election results
PHOENIX — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week's vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men,...
NC lawsuit on political power hampered by lost emails, delayed by procedure, lawyers say
Up until last week a high-profile lawsuit questioning the legitimacy of a pair of state constitutional amendments had been stuck in procedural limbo for months, fueling new concerns of political gamesmanship in the state's judicial system. The case has also been hampered by an email retention policy that changed last...
Walker, Kemp campaign in Ga. together for the 1st time
SMYRNA, GA. — Fresh off his commanding reelection, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday played the role of dutiful Republican soldier as he campaigned for the first time alongside Senate hopeful Herschel Walker after spending months steering clear of his ticket-mate. The joint appearance reflects how important Kemp’s broad...
Goligoski scores in OT, Wild beat Hurricanes 2-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night. Sam Steel had a goal and an assist, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 20 shots as the Wild snapped a three-game losing streak. Goligoski, who...
Clemson loss leads to $150,000 lottery win for NC man
The agony of defeat quickly turned into the thrill of victory for a North Carolina man deflated by a Clemson loss. Jacob Strickland said he owes his $150,000 lottery win to a loss by his favorite football team. Strickland was disappointed to see the Clemson Tigers lose to the Notre...
