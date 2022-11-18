Rams' over/under: Injury underdog Travis Hadley and overshadowed Kade Boyd ready for one last Billings Central game

Read full article on original website
Helena Capital ices Bozeman in frigid Class AA championship game
On the frozen tundra of Vigilante Stadium in Helena, the undefeated Helena Capital Bruins hosted the 9-2 Bozeman Hawks for a week one rematch.
KULR8
Fergus High School football wins first state championship in nearly two decades
LEWISTOWN--For the first time in Fergus high school history, the program hosted a state football championship. The last time the Golden Eagles welcomed Billings Central to their home stadium earlier in the season, it was Fergus over the Rams 17-7. The Eagles were hoping for a similar result Saturday. The...
Greenville football leans on big-game experience to advance to Upper State championship game
Do not let the final score fool you. Greenville (10-3) advanced to the Class AAAA Upper State championship game with a 42-27 win over Catawba Ridge (11-2) on Friday, but it took some late-game heroics and possibly big-game experience to pull it off. The Red Raiders moved on to host...
Young Cardinals look to keep up winning ways
Marshall head boys basketball coach Dan Denniston has a fresh challenge on his hands this season. The Cardinals were one of the state's best teams last season as their 10-man senior class led them to the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals. That core, which included two-time Capitol - South conference Player of the Year Craig Ward, has moved on. Now, coach Denniston must reinvent the program. "We do have a pretty young team," coach Denniston said. "Coming into last year, we could kind of hit...
AHSAA playoffs: Close loss against tough foe started Coosa on run to 1A semifinals
It stands in the record book as a loss, one of four Coosa Christian football suffered in its first six games this season. However, it may have been the catalyst that has launched the Conquerors on an improbable run into the Class 1A state semifinals. “I’ve told many people that...
Pac-12 Football Notes: USC in Line for CFP Berth
We address four issues in today’s Pac-12 notebook. We are stating at the start that we believe USC will be one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff if it beats Notre Dame on Saturday (no sure thing) and wins the Pac-12 championship game (no sure thing).
KTLO
MHHS loses 2 basketball games in Saturday home outing
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams had a rough Saturday as they lost a pair of games at the Hangar. The Lady Bombers began the day by falling to Bentonville 64-51. The game was kept close in the first quarter with five lead changes and three ties between the two teams. The Lady Tigers started pulling away in the second period and went into the locker room up 11. Mountain Home had runs where they pulled the game back within single digits, but Bentonville did its job in limiting second chances. The Lady Tigers outrebounded the Lady Bombers 28-15 on their way to a 13-point victory.
Kirtland Central basketball teams ready for upcoming season
KIRTLAND − Whether you're Devon Manning, coaching the Kirtland Central Lady Broncos to potential back-to-back state championships or Brian Dowdy, hoping to get the Broncos boys team into the state tournament, the theme is the same heading into opening night of the prep basketball season. It's time to turn...
Five To Watch: Here's the top boys basketball players in Hall County for the coming season
With the high school basketball season having officially tipped off last Friday, teams in Hall County are just now getting a clearer look at how they and their individual players will react under game conditions. As the individual storylines for player each team continue to develop, here are five local...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Hare blazes in 41 in Lady Patriots' win over Buffs
BLUFF CITY — Jenna Hare poured in a career-high 41 points and Sullivan East dropped West Greene 65-53 in Saturday’s girls basketball action at the Dyer Dome. Hare made 16 field goals, including three 3-pointers, and went 6-for-7 from the foul line. Kylie Hurley added 11 points for the Lady Patriots, who outscored West Greene 21-8 in the third quarter to erase a 33-29 halftime deficit.
South Carolina, Stanford top women's Top 25; IU, UNC jump up
South Carolina remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll Monday after a chaotic week that saw half of the top 10 teams lose at least one game. The Gamecocks again were the unanimous choice, receiving all 29 votes from a national media panel after edging No. 2 Stanford in an overtime thriller Sunday. South Carolina has now won 16 consecutive games against ranked teams dating to a 2021 loss in the Final Four to Stanford, which remained second in this week’s poll. UConn moved up two spots to third after beating then-No. 3 Texas and 10th-ranked N.C. State last week. Ohio State is fourth and Iowa State is fifth. There have already been eight losses by teams ranked in the first 10 this season, the most before Thanksgiving since 2000 according to ESPN. Of the eight losses, three have come against unranked teams. Seven top 10 teams lost before Thanksgiving last year.
