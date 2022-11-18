Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
Ending the Sea Island Mafia's RSM Classic drought now falls on Brian Harman
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Davis Love III winces at the reference to the Sea Island Mafia, a nod to the southern sensitivities that rule this idyllic seaside enclave. But if the reference is a tad crude, the sentiment is not. No fewer than a dozen PGA Tour players...
Golf.com
Adam Svensson captures RSM Classic, final PGA Tour event of 2022
Coming down the stretch of the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, the bunched-up leaderboard relaxed, and four contenders separated themselves from the field. With the final group on the 16th hole, Sahith Theegala, Callum Tarren, Brian Harman and Adam Svensson all shared the lead at 17 under.
Golf Channel
RSM Classic payout: Adam Svensson's first PGA Tour win nets nearly $1.5 million
Adam Svensson entered this week's RSM Classic with three Korn Ferry Tour victories to his name. His win Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club, his first of the PGA Tour variety, nearly quadrupled his winnings ($1.458 million) from those three KFT events combined ($396,000). Here are the full purse and...
Golf.com
Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert
Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
Golf Channel
As players wrapped up 2022 at the RSM, it felt many were bracing for an off-season
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Kids shouted for golf balls, gloves, towels, hats and everything that identifies a professional golfer as a professional golfer, and Harris English happily acquiesced. The RSM Classic is, officially, the ninth of 47 PGA Tour events. But along with the wraparound schedule comes a...
Golf.com
2022 RSM Classic tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday
Patrick Rodgers and his team, after a season in which he finished 86th in the FedEx Cup standings, wanted more. So they number-crunched. “Me and my coach, Jeff Smith, really had a good meeting after the playoffs and just kind of figured out where we needed to get better, where I’m falling short of sort of the elite players out here, and I feel like we’re implementing that playing week after week, and it’s showing up on the course,” Rodgers said last week.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Ko takes 2 titles | Rahm & Rory | Svensson
It’s rare that the PGA Tour gets third billing in a Tour Rundown, but when the LPGA and DP World Tour contest their respective tour championships, it’s fitting. The best of the LPGA gathered in Naples at Tiburon for the CME Group Tour Championship, while the DP World Tour reunited in Dubai for the World Championship. The PGA Tour gathered one last time in 2022, this time in coastal Georgia.
SkySports
DP World Tour Championship: Jon Rahm earns impressive win in Dubai as Rory McIlroy ends season No 1
Rahm took a one-shot advantage into the final round and never left the top of the leaderboard during an entertaining final round at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai, mixing six birdies with a lone bogey to end the week on 20 under. The Spaniard's closest challenge came from Tyrrell Hatton...
Jon Rahm And Rory McIlroy Secure Success In Dubai
Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy emerged victorious in the final event of the 2022 DP World Tour season
Canadian Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory. Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian, was locked in a four-way tie for the lead on the closing stretch of the Seaside course when he poured in an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, and then hit a tee shot to 10 feet on the par-3 17th for a birdie that gave him a cushion. Brian Harman (65) and Sahith Theegala (66) were in the group ahead of him and missed birdie chances from about 25 feet on the closing hole. Callum Tarren of England (64) was the first to post at 17-under par and was hopeful of a playoff. Svensson capped off his bogey-free final round with a par for a two-shot win.
Golf.com
Winner’s bag: Jon Rahm’s Callaway gear at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship
Even with some of the world’s top players, including No. 1 Rory McIlroy, chasing him down, Jon Rahm took home the title at the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. Rahm shot a final-round 67 to finish at 20-under par,...
