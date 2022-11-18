ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Channel

Ending the Sea Island Mafia's RSM Classic drought now falls on Brian Harman

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Davis Love III winces at the reference to the Sea Island Mafia, a nod to the southern sensitivities that rule this idyllic seaside enclave. But if the reference is a tad crude, the sentiment is not. No fewer than a dozen PGA Tour players...
Golf.com

Adam Svensson captures RSM Classic, final PGA Tour event of 2022

Coming down the stretch of the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia, the bunched-up leaderboard relaxed, and four contenders separated themselves from the field. With the final group on the 16th hole, Sahith Theegala, Callum Tarren, Brian Harman and Adam Svensson all shared the lead at 17 under.
GEORGIA STATE
Golf Channel

RSM Classic payout: Adam Svensson's first PGA Tour win nets nearly $1.5 million

Adam Svensson entered this week's RSM Classic with three Korn Ferry Tour victories to his name. His win Sunday at Sea Island Golf Club, his first of the PGA Tour variety, nearly quadrupled his winnings ($1.458 million) from those three KFT events combined ($396,000). Here are the full purse and...
Golf.com

Rory McIlroy, with 12 words, puts the pro golf world on alert

Before we dive into Rory McIlroy securing his fourth order of merit crown on the formerly named European Tour, and adding that to his third finish atop the PGA Tour season-long standings, and accomplishing both of those feats in the same season for the first time, and sitting atop the world rankings, and a declaration that hints that his best is yet to come, let’s talk about something potentially truly incredible.
Golf.com

2022 RSM Classic tee times: Final-round groupings for Sunday

Patrick Rodgers and his team, after a season in which he finished 86th in the FedEx Cup standings, wanted more. So they number-crunched. “Me and my coach, Jeff Smith, really had a good meeting after the playoffs and just kind of figured out where we needed to get better, where I’m falling short of sort of the elite players out here, and I feel like we’re implementing that playing week after week, and it’s showing up on the course,” Rodgers said last week.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Ko takes 2 titles | Rahm & Rory | Svensson

It’s rare that the PGA Tour gets third billing in a Tour Rundown, but when the LPGA and DP World Tour contest their respective tour championships, it’s fitting. The best of the LPGA gathered in Naples at Tiburon for the CME Group Tour Championship, while the DP World Tour reunited in Dubai for the World Championship. The PGA Tour gathered one last time in 2022, this time in coastal Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Canadian Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory. Svensson, a 28-year-old Canadian, was locked in a four-way tie for the lead on the closing stretch of the Seaside course when he poured in an 18-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole, and then hit a tee shot to 10 feet on the par-3 17th for a birdie that gave him a cushion. Brian Harman (65) and Sahith Theegala (66) were in the group ahead of him and missed birdie chances from about 25 feet on the closing hole. Callum Tarren of England (64) was the first to post at 17-under par and was hopeful of a playoff. Svensson capped off his bogey-free final round with a par for a two-shot win.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy