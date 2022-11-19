Read full article on original website
Jordan seeks testimony from Garland, Wray, others in House Judiciary probes of DOJ, FBI
House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is seeking testimony from Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and other DOJ officials.
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
AdWeek
Laura Jarrett Leaving CNN to Cover DOJ and Supreme Court for NBC News
CNN Early Start co-anchor Laura Jarrett is leaving to cover the Department of Justice and Supreme Court for NBC News. In January, Jarrett will become NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent, effectively replacing Pete Williams, the legendary Supreme Court and Justice correspondent who retired from the network over the summer. Kelly O’Donnell has temporarily been covering the Supreme Court for NBC News in addition to her daily duties of Senior White House Correspondent following Williams’ exit.
George Conway reacts to special counsel appointment
George Conway joins CNN's John Berman to discuss the Justice Department's appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel overseeing investigations into former President Donald Trump.
Cruz slams 'politicized' Biden DOJ for appointing Trump special counsel: 'Absolutely disgraceful'
Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the Biden administration weaponizing the DOJ, and called appointing a special counsel to investigate Trump “absolutely disgraceful.”
Barr: DOJ probably has ‘basis for legitimately indicting’ Trump over Mar-a-Lago documents
Barr told PBS’s Margaret Hoover during an interview on "Firing Line" he thinks the DOJ has the evidence they would need to indict his former boss.
U.S. Justice Dept. names war crimes expert as special counsel for Trump probes
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Jared Kushner, Ivanka May Be 'FBI Informants' Against Donald Trump: Cohen
The former president's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen speculated the reason Ivanka Trump won't be returning to her father's 2024 presidential campaign.
Watergate Prosecutor Says Special Counsel for Trump 'Waste of Time'
Another special counsel will investigate possible crimes committed by Donald Trump.
White House says no 'politicization' or Biden notice of Trump special counsel
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that President Joe Biden was not aware of Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to name former Justice Department official Jack Smith to serve as special counsel in two investigations involving former President Donald Trump.
Trump lawyers and DOJ met in sealed court hearing related to Mar-a-Lago investigation Thursday
CNN — Former President Donald Trump’s legal defense team and federal prosecutors appeared at a sealed hearing on Thursday that was related at least in part to the Justice Department’s ongoing demands to make sure all documents marked classified have been returned to the federal government, CNN has learned.
Attorney General Merrick Garland names special counsel in Justice Dept.'s Trump probes
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump will be the subject of a second special counsel investigation, this one focused on his handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home and “key aspects” of the investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday.
WPBF News 25
Donald Trump lashes out at Biden administration over appointment of special prosecutor
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump came out swinging Friday night, lashing out at the Department of Justice for appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol and accusations that Trump stole classified documents. Trump was already scheduled...
Biden's AG Merrick Garland will appoint special counsel to determine whether Trump should face charges in Mar-a-Lago raid and January 6 probes: Comes just three days after he announced 2024 run
Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to determine if Donald Trump should face charges in multiple Department of Justice probes, according to a report Friday. The move which will be announced Friday afternoon, according to the Wall Street Journal, comes just three days after Trump announced his...
POLITICO
Weisselberg spills on Trump Organization
The same day Donald Trump announced another run for president, one of his top lieutenants took the stand to implicate his business empire in a years-long tax fraud scheme. Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization, was called as the star witness in the Manhattan district attorney’s case against the company. He confirmed key elements of prosecutors’ allegations: The company gave him free perks like an apartment and cars, he knew taxes were owed on the compensation, but neither he nor the firm reported it to the proper authorities and in fact deliberately concealed the expenses from accountants.
Merrick Garland's challenge: ensuring DOJ's independence as special counsel takes up Trump inquiries
Merrick Garland's announcement of special counsel Jack Smith appeared to contain the suggestion that the inquiries had reached inflection points.
newsnationnow.com
Special counsel could mean years of legal trouble for Trump
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a special counsel in the investigation into Donald Trump could mean trouble for years to come, according to a criminal defense attorney. In an interview with “NewsNation Prime,” Mark Reichel said even if a Republican takes the White...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: A new special counsel sets Washington ablaze
Attorney General MERRICK GARLAND’s decision to name a special counsel to helm DONALD TRUMP-related probes at the Justice Department roiled the political world on Friday. In an afternoon statement delivered before cameras at Main Justice, Garland argued the appointment of veteran DOJ hand JACK SMITH was necessary given that Trump and JOE BIDEN could be facing off for the presidency in 2024. “Such an appointment underscores the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” Garland said.
