Related
Jordan seeks testimony from Garland, Wray, others in House Judiciary probes of DOJ, FBI
House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan is seeking testimony from Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and other DOJ officials.
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
AdWeek
Laura Jarrett Leaving CNN to Cover DOJ and Supreme Court for NBC News
CNN Early Start co-anchor Laura Jarrett is leaving to cover the Department of Justice and Supreme Court for NBC News. In January, Jarrett will become NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent, effectively replacing Pete Williams, the legendary Supreme Court and Justice correspondent who retired from the network over the summer. Kelly O’Donnell has temporarily been covering the Supreme Court for NBC News in addition to her daily duties of Senior White House Correspondent following Williams’ exit.
George Conway reacts to special counsel appointment
George Conway joins CNN's John Berman to discuss the Justice Department's appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel overseeing investigations into former President Donald Trump.
Trump Erupts Over New Special Counsel, Vows He Won't 'Partake' In Investigation
Trump called the appointment the “worst politicization of justice in our country" and falsely claimed he has already been found innocent "on everything."
Cruz slams 'politicized' Biden DOJ for appointing Trump special counsel: 'Absolutely disgraceful'
Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the Biden administration weaponizing the DOJ, and called appointing a special counsel to investigate Trump “absolutely disgraceful.”
U.S. Justice Dept. names war crimes expert as special counsel for Trump probes
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Jared Kushner, Ivanka May Be 'FBI Informants' Against Donald Trump: Cohen
The former president's ex-personal attorney Michael Cohen speculated the reason Ivanka Trump won't be returning to her father's 2024 presidential campaign.
Watergate Prosecutor Says Special Counsel for Trump 'Waste of Time'
Another special counsel will investigate possible crimes committed by Donald Trump.
ValueWalk
Demand For A Trump Special Counsel Filed; Legal Clock Starts Ticking
WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 15, 2022) – A formal legal demand for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all the current federal investigations and possible prosecutions of former president Donald Trump has been filed with the Justice Department. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Attorney General Merrick Garland Taps DOJ Veteran and War Crimes Prosecutor to Decide Whether Donald Trump Should Be Criminally Charged
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a longtime Justice Department veteran and war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to make the weighty decision over whether to charge Donald Trump with crimes. Smith, soon to be returning back to the United States from the Hague, vowed to pursue a...
Attorney General Merrick Garland names special counsel in Justice Dept.'s Trump probes
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump will be the subject of a second special counsel investigation, this one focused on his handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home and “key aspects” of the investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday.
WPBF News 25
Donald Trump lashes out at Biden administration over appointment of special prosecutor
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump came out swinging Friday night, lashing out at the Department of Justice for appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol and accusations that Trump stole classified documents. Trump was already scheduled...
Special counsel to take over DOJ's Jan. 6 and Mar-a-Lago investigations
Former President Donald Trump fired back Friday night hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to take over the ongoing Department of Justice probes into Jan. 6 and the handling of classified documents atr Mar-a-Lago. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand is in Washington with the latest.
Biden's AG Merrick Garland will appoint special counsel to determine whether Trump should face charges in Mar-a-Lago raid and January 6 probes: Comes just three days after he announced 2024 run
Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to determine if Donald Trump should face charges in multiple Department of Justice probes, according to a report Friday. The move which will be announced Friday afternoon, according to the Wall Street Journal, comes just three days after Trump announced his...
Merrick Garland's challenge: ensuring DOJ's independence as special counsel takes up Trump inquiries
Merrick Garland's announcement of special counsel Jack Smith appeared to contain the suggestion that the inquiries had reached inflection points.
Media still trying to trick Americans about Hunter Biden
The Associated Press recently claimed there is no evidence even suggesting President Joe Biden ever spoke to his son about his foreign dealings.
