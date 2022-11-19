ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdWeek

Laura Jarrett Leaving CNN to Cover DOJ and Supreme Court for NBC News

CNN Early Start co-anchor Laura Jarrett is leaving to cover the Department of Justice and Supreme Court for NBC News. In January, Jarrett will become NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent, effectively replacing Pete Williams, the legendary Supreme Court and Justice correspondent who retired from the network over the summer. Kelly O’Donnell has temporarily been covering the Supreme Court for NBC News in addition to her daily duties of Senior White House Correspondent following Williams’ exit.
ValueWalk

Demand For A Trump Special Counsel Filed; Legal Clock Starts Ticking

WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 15, 2022) – A formal legal demand for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all the current federal investigations and possible prosecutions of former president Donald Trump has been filed with the Justice Department. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Daily Mail

Biden's AG Merrick Garland will appoint special counsel to determine whether Trump should face charges in Mar-a-Lago raid and January 6 probes: Comes just three days after he announced 2024 run

Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to determine if Donald Trump should face charges in multiple Department of Justice probes, according to a report Friday. The move which will be announced Friday afternoon, according to the Wall Street Journal, comes just three days after Trump announced his...
