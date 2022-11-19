Read full article on original website
Montana to Host First Round FCS Playoff Game on Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 7-4 University of Montana Grizzlies, who were crushed 55-21 in Bozeman on Saturday, were granted new life by the FCS Selection Committee with a first-round home game this Saturday against 9-2 Southeast Missouri State. The game will start at 8:00 p.m. inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium....
406mtsports.com
Week 12: No. 3 Montana State defeats No. 13 Montana in the 121st Brawl of the Wild
The No. 3 Montana State Bobcats (10-1, 8-0) defeated No. 13 Montana in the Brawl of the Wild to finish the regular season. No. 3 Montana State runs all over No. 13 Montana in blowout Brawl of the Wild win. VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com. Updated 5 hrs ago. The Bobcats clinched...
ND Yellowstone Fans: Did You See This Gameday Poster?
While North Dakotans across the state, heck across the nation were either in attendance or watching the Harvest Bowl NDSU vs UND game, Saturday, November 20th, 2022. ESPN + viewers were being given more than just the excitement of watching the Bison beat the Fighting Sioux, they were also being given glimpses of other big college games going on across the nation.
406mtsports.com
Recap: ESPN's College GameDay's first trip to Montana
Roundup of coverage of ESPN's college pregame show's first trip to Montana and a Big Sky school. College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action. Both Griz and Bobcat fans were revved up by ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning. Updated 3 hrs ago.
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets No. 4 seed in FCS playoffs
BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday. The Bobcats (10-1) are behind No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.
406mtsports.com
College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action
BOZEMAN — ESPN College GameDay legend Lee Corso made a surprise return to the show on Saturday. Dealing with an illness that forced him to miss the past few shows, the popular 87-year-old television personality made his return in minus-3 weather at 7 a.m. in Bozeman. Nothing was going...
Bobcats Bury Grizzlies in Most Lopsided Montana Football Brawl
A couple early mistakes and the inability to stop, frankly, anything, contributed to one of the most embarrassing losses in the history of the rivalry. And things never got better, as the Montana State Bobcats saved their best game of the year for the annual Griz-Cat Brawl of the Wild, and crushed the University of Montana Grizzlies 55 - 21 Saturday afternoon in Bozeman.
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats host No. 13 Montana Grizzlies in 121st Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — The No. 3-ranked Montana State Bobcats (9-1, 7-0) host the No. 13 Montana Grizzlies (7-3, 4-3) in the 121st Brawl of the Wild, which kicks off at noon Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. Pregame. Montana starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, who exited last week's 63-7 home win over Eastern...
406mtsports.com
No. 3 Montana State runs all over No. 13 Montana in blowout Brawl of the Wild win
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team could’ve let “College GameDay,” rivalry pressure or a host of other factors derail its focus. Instead, the Bobcats put together their most complete game of the season. MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott, his offensive line and the team’s ensemble cast...
406mtsports.com
Breaking down Montana State's most impactful plays in rivalry win over Montana
BOZEMAN — Montana State, the No. 3 ranked football team in the Football Championship Subdivision, defeated rival Montana 55-21 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in front of a venue-record 22,037 fans. The Bobcats racked up 561 yards of offense, including 439 on the ground, en route to reclaiming the...
406mtsports.com
'College GameDay' talent embrace excitement, bitter cold of highlighting Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — Desmond Howard — who lives in Miami — will be “swaddled up like a baby.” Georgia native David Pollack will be wearing “everything I own” underneath his suit. Dapper Dan man Rece Davis won’t don a beanie to protect his hair...
406mtsports.com
Bill Speltz: Frivolity, freezing temperatures and a farcical afternoon for Montana
MISSOULA — Maul of the Wild might be a better name for it. It sure fits lately. For the third time in a row, the Montana-Montana State football game lacked suspense. It’s like watching Mike Tyson fights — exciting for a few minutes and then get ready for a knockout.
406mtsports.com
Battle, Belo, Fuller leads Montana State men to win at North Dakota
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Playing on a mere 40-hour turnaround, the Montana State men’s basketball team picked up an 81-71 road win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon. Offensively, Montana State (3-2) relied on RaeQuan Battle’s career-high 30 points on 12-for-20 shooting, plus double-doubles from Jubrile Belo (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Caleb Fuller (13 points and 10 rebounds). Battle’s 30-point outing was the first time a Bobcat has scored 30 or more in a single game since Belo did so against Sacramento State on March 6, 2021.
montanarightnow.com
Coldest 'GameDay' ever: ESPN producers explain why show came to Montana for first time
BOZEMAN — On Sept. 10, ESPN’s “College GameDay” traveled to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Longhorns’ home football game against Alabama. Austin’s temperature got as high as 93 degrees that day, and it didn’t dip below 70. Just over two months later, GameDay...
KHQ Right Now
Ol' Crimson flies at College Gameday for the 258th straight week
Ol' Crimson flew yet again at ESPN's College Gameday in Bozeman on Nov. 19. It marked the 258th straight week the flag has flown in the show.
406mtsports.com
ESPN's 'College GameDay' set arrives on Montana State's campus
BOZEMAN —Montana State will host ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday morning prior to the rivalry matchup with the University of Montana, marking the first time the popular pregame show has made an appearance at a Big Sky Conference school. The show's production crew arrived in the middle of the...
406mtsports.com
Montana gains valuable learning experience in loss to Troy in Zootown Classic finale
MISSOULA — Montana got a dry run through what it might take to win a Big Sky Conference tournament title in March when it hosted the Zootown Classic Thursday through Saturday. The competition ramped up each time the Griz took the court as they played three basketball games in...
406mtsports.com
Missoula native Moreno sets Montana volleyball record in loss at Weber State
Montana volleyball libero Sarina Moreno, a Missoula Sentinel grad, had 27 digs in a loss at Weber State Saturday night. It increased her career total to 1,865, now the most by any player in program history. She passed Jackie White, who had a stellar career at Montana from 2004-07, and...
406mtsports.com
Players to watch and game information for Montana at Montana State
Time, date, place: 12 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Bobby Hauck. Record: 35-15 Year: 5th. Hauck previously coached UM...
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball earns comeback win at Idaho State to close out regular season
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Montana State volleyball team closed out a magical weekend for Bobcat Athletics, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to post a 26-28, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-7 victory over Idaho State on Saturday night in Reed Gym. After starting the weekend with a sweep of then Big...
