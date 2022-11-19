ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Montana to Host First Round FCS Playoff Game on Saturday

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 7-4 University of Montana Grizzlies, who were crushed 55-21 in Bozeman on Saturday, were granted new life by the FCS Selection Committee with a first-round home game this Saturday against 9-2 Southeast Missouri State. The game will start at 8:00 p.m. inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium....
MISSOULA, MT
US 103.3

ND Yellowstone Fans: Did You See This Gameday Poster?

While North Dakotans across the state, heck across the nation were either in attendance or watching the Harvest Bowl NDSU vs UND game, Saturday, November 20th, 2022. ESPN + viewers were being given more than just the excitement of watching the Bison beat the Fighting Sioux, they were also being given glimpses of other big college games going on across the nation.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Recap: ESPN's College GameDay's first trip to Montana

Roundup of coverage of ESPN's college pregame show's first trip to Montana and a Big Sky school. College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action. Both Griz and Bobcat fans were revved up by ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning. Updated 3 hrs ago.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets No. 4 seed in FCS playoffs

BOZEMAN — Montana State received the No. 4 seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, the FCS announced Sunday. The Bobcats (10-1) are behind No. 1 South Dakota State, No. 2 Sacramento State and No. 3 North Dakota State. MSU was seeded fourth despite being ranked third in the Stats Perform and coaches polls going into Saturday's Brawl of the Wild, which it won 55-21 over rival Montana. NDSU is No. 4 in both rankings.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action

BOZEMAN — ESPN College GameDay legend Lee Corso made a surprise return to the show on Saturday. Dealing with an illness that forced him to miss the past few shows, the popular 87-year-old television personality made his return in minus-3 weather at 7 a.m. in Bozeman. Nothing was going...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Bobcats Bury Grizzlies in Most Lopsided Montana Football Brawl

A couple early mistakes and the inability to stop, frankly, anything, contributed to one of the most embarrassing losses in the history of the rivalry. And things never got better, as the Montana State Bobcats saved their best game of the year for the annual Griz-Cat Brawl of the Wild, and crushed the University of Montana Grizzlies 55 - 21 Saturday afternoon in Bozeman.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Battle, Belo, Fuller leads Montana State men to win at North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Playing on a mere 40-hour turnaround, the Montana State men’s basketball team picked up an 81-71 road win over North Dakota on Sunday afternoon. Offensively, Montana State (3-2) relied on RaeQuan Battle’s career-high 30 points on 12-for-20 shooting, plus double-doubles from Jubrile Belo (16 points and 10 rebounds) and Caleb Fuller (13 points and 10 rebounds). Battle’s 30-point outing was the first time a Bobcat has scored 30 or more in a single game since Belo did so against Sacramento State on March 6, 2021.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

ESPN's 'College GameDay' set arrives on Montana State's campus

BOZEMAN —Montana State will host ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday morning prior to the rivalry matchup with the University of Montana, marking the first time the popular pregame show has made an appearance at a Big Sky Conference school. The show's production crew arrived in the middle of the...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Players to watch and game information for Montana at Montana State

Time, date, place: 12 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Bobby Hauck. Record: 35-15 Year: 5th. Hauck previously coached UM...
BOZEMAN, MT

