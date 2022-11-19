ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

'College GameDay' talent embrace excitement, bitter cold of highlighting Brawl of the Wild

By BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle
406mtsports.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
406mtsports.com

College GameDay lives up to the hype to open Brawl of the Wild action

BOZEMAN — ESPN College GameDay legend Lee Corso made a surprise return to the show on Saturday. Dealing with an illness that forced him to miss the past few shows, the popular 87-year-old television personality made his return in minus-3 weather at 7 a.m. in Bozeman. Nothing was going...
BOZEMAN, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana to Host First Round FCS Playoff Game on Saturday

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The 7-4 University of Montana Grizzlies, who were crushed 55-21 in Bozeman on Saturday, were granted new life by the FCS Selection Committee with a first-round home game this Saturday against 9-2 Southeast Missouri State. The game will start at 8:00 p.m. inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium....
MISSOULA, MT
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay to set weather record this week in Montana

ESPN College GameDay will be at Bobcat Stadium on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana for the long-running rivalry between Montana and Montana State on Saturday. And it’s going to be cold. Former Heisman Trophy winner and current College GameDay analyst Desmond Howard is not thrilled...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

ESPN's 'College GameDay' set arrives on Montana State's campus

BOZEMAN —Montana State will host ESPN's "College GameDay" on Saturday morning prior to the rivalry matchup with the University of Montana, marking the first time the popular pregame show has made an appearance at a Big Sky Conference school. The show's production crew arrived in the middle of the...
BOZEMAN, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

The Best of ESPN’s GameDay Coverage from Cat Griz Bozeman

Did you miss the ESPN College GameDay Broadcast from Bozeman for Cat-Griz? Don't worry... The Best Highlights from ESPN College GameDay in Bozeman. It took me a little while to get it all set up. First, I had to pay for some stupid TV service so I could watch the Season 5 opener of the show Yellowstone last weekend. Then, I tried to download ESPN Plus so I could watch College GameDay LIVE from Cat Griz in Bozeman. That didn't work. So I had to buy the upgraded TV package. But it was worth it.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Players to watch and game information for Montana at Montana State

Time, date, place: 12 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Bobby Hauck. Record: 35-15 Year: 5th. Hauck previously coached UM...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz shoot for first win over an NCAA Division I foe Sunday

MISSOULA — Armed with momentum and confidence generated from its best showing of the young season Tuesday, the Montana women's basketball team will aim higher Sunday afternoon when it plays host to North Dakota. The Lady Griz used an impressive 24-point performance by Sammy Fatkin to dispatch NAIA Providence...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Big Sky football predictions: Missoulian sports staffers picking Griz to upset the Cats

The last time the Montana football team played in Bozeman in 2019, it was a disaster for the Grizzlies. Same goes for Montana State last year when the Cats played in Missoula. One common denominator is the team that scored first kept the lead for the duration. You might say it was like golf — chili dip a chip on the first hole and it ruins your whole round.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State men's cross country team places 25th at NCAAs

STILLWATER, Okla. — In the Montana State men’s cross country team’s first NCAA appearance since 2002, the Bobcats placed 25th as a team and had its third NCAA XC All-American in Matthew Richtman in the season-finale on Saturday morning. As a team, the Bobcats scored 599 points....
BOZEMAN, MT
The Comeback

College football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s outfit

It has been a wild scene in Bozeman, Montana on Saturday for ESPN’s College GameDay crew. Given that the temperatures are in the negative, it appears that this truly is the coldest GameDay ever. And there’s no surer sign of that than what some of the hosts are wearing, especially Kirk Herbstreit. Kirk Herbstreit's outfit Read more... The post College football world reacts to Kirk Herbstreit’s outfit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOZEMAN, MT

