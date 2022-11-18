ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Judge rules to allow early voting in Georgia Senate runoff on Saturday after Thanksgiving

By Tierney Sneed, Jessica Schneider, Devon M. Sayers, Nick Valencia, CNN
Kemp stumps for Walker on runoff campaign trail

SMYRNA — Recently re-elected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp campaigned Saturday on behalf of former University of Georgia football star and U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who is facing a Dec. 6 runoff for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat. “Look, we cannot rest on our laurels here,” Kemp said to...
Florida officials seek $250,000 fine for the operator of Orlando drop tower amusement ride after a 14-year-old fell to his death

Florida officials are seeking more than $250,000 in fines from the operator of a drop tower amusement park ride from which 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death in March, they announced Tuesday. Commissioner Nikki Fried of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has filed an administrative complaint...
