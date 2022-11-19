ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGAL

Furever Home fundraiser event to help local shelter

Furever Home Adoption Center held its 8th annual holiday shopping fair Saturday in Lancaster County. The event helps raise money for the organization. Which helps animals find their forever home. “It helps bring a lot of funding that we need, to cover medical costs, operational costs at the shelter, cat...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nonprofit hands out free, hot meals in Reading

READING, Pa. - With Thanksgiving just a few days away, a nonprofit in Reading made sure its neighbors had a hot, holiday meal. Members of the One Love Project handed out food Sunday in the 800 block of Penn Street. Organizers said their "Meal of Thanks" event was a big...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Humane Pennsylvania Hosts A One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event

Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, November 19th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Annual Thanksgiving take-away dinner held at York church

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The First Presbyterian Church of York’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Take-Away Dinner began on Sunday afternoon. For over 20 years, the church has supplied traditional Thanksgiving dinners to anyone in the community who may be hungry or want a meal. Guests can also receive winter...
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Magician at the Roxy Theatre to raise money for pediatric cancer

NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - You'll be dazzled by the magic at an upcoming show at the Roxy Theatre in Northampton. The Magic of John Westford is coming on December 3rd, two Saturdays from now. The show raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. Magician John Westford joined...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Roxxie

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Roxxie is a shih tzu-poodle mix. “We added her to our family in 2007,” says Deborah Elliott, of Lebanon. “Although she’s 15-1/2 years old now, these pictures were taken of her during her prime, and this is how I want everyone to know her.”
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Food drive at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Energy provider NRG is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off its annual food drive Saturday. The food drive will take place at the Weis Markets at the Westgate Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The company is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
ALLENTOWN, PA
etxview.com

Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show

One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting

A Berks County native is among the five people dead after a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q, Rump's mother told 69 News. His social media page lists him...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WFMZ-TV Online

Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital

A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Windy weather knocks down trees

Windy weather caused some troubles in our area on Sunday. In Mahoning Township, Carbon County, a downed tree blocked Twin Crest Drive near Stewart Creek Road. In West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Route 443 was closed when a utility pole snapped near Cold Spring Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Christmas tree to be lit in Reading next week

READING, Pa. - A Christmas tree lighting event will be held in Reading next week. The lighting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the southeast corner of Fifth and Penn streets. The lighting ceremony will feature performances by the Reading High School Vocal Company, a dance performance by...
READING, PA

