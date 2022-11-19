LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Roxxie is a shih tzu-poodle mix. “We added her to our family in 2007,” says Deborah Elliott, of Lebanon. “Although she’s 15-1/2 years old now, these pictures were taken of her during her prime, and this is how I want everyone to know her.”

