WGAL
Furever Home fundraiser event to help local shelter
Furever Home Adoption Center held its 8th annual holiday shopping fair Saturday in Lancaster County. The event helps raise money for the organization. Which helps animals find their forever home. “It helps bring a lot of funding that we need, to cover medical costs, operational costs at the shelter, cat...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofit hands out free, hot meals in Reading
READING, Pa. - With Thanksgiving just a few days away, a nonprofit in Reading made sure its neighbors had a hot, holiday meal. Members of the One Love Project handed out food Sunday in the 800 block of Penn Street. Organizers said their "Meal of Thanks" event was a big...
bctv.org
Humane Pennsylvania Hosts A One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, November 19th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank.
abc27.com
Annual Thanksgiving take-away dinner held at York church
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The First Presbyterian Church of York’s Annual Community Thanksgiving Take-Away Dinner began on Sunday afternoon. For over 20 years, the church has supplied traditional Thanksgiving dinners to anyone in the community who may be hungry or want a meal. Guests can also receive winter...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pottstown family turns attempted kidnapping ordeal into a way to help people in need in the community
A young boy in Pottstown was the victim of an attempted luring last week. But instead of pressing charges, the boy and his father are turning the frightening ordeal into a way to give to those in need in the community. Ten-year-old Sammy Green of Pottstown was walking home from...
Thanksgiving meals, food distributions available throughout Berks County
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many local organizations have stepped up to help families across the region by providing Thanksgiving meals, giving away turkey’s and hosting food distribution events. Helping Harvest 117 Morgan Drive Reading, PA 19608; (610) 926-5802. Call for a complete listing of Thanksgiving meals.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown becomes 2nd city in Pa. to make declawing cats illegal
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Declawing cats is now illegal in the City of Allentown. If you have a cat, you may already feel strongly about what experts call a painful procedure, or maybe you're not sure why it's a big deal. "I don't think very many vets enjoy doing the procedure...
WFMZ-TV Online
Magician at the Roxy Theatre to raise money for pediatric cancer
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - You'll be dazzled by the magic at an upcoming show at the Roxy Theatre in Northampton. The Magic of John Westford is coming on December 3rd, two Saturdays from now. The show raises money for the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley. Magician John Westford joined...
Berks center examines how telephone poles can help stop the spotted lanternfly
The Penn State Berks Center for the Agricultural Sciences and a Sustainable Environment is studying the role that telephone poles can play in monitoring and eradicating the invasive spotted lanternfly. The CASSE continues to be one of the main research sites surveying effective procedures in the control of the invasive...
lebtown.com
Pet of the Week: Roxxie
LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Roxxie is a shih tzu-poodle mix. “We added her to our family in 2007,” says Deborah Elliott, of Lebanon. “Although she’s 15-1/2 years old now, these pictures were taken of her during her prime, and this is how I want everyone to know her.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Food drive at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Energy provider NRG is making a $10,000 contribution to kick off its annual food drive Saturday. The food drive will take place at the Weis Markets at the Westgate Mall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The company is asking for donations of non-perishable food items and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
WFMZ-TV Online
Frozen turkey drive held at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Birds, not Pigs, were in the spotlight Friday at Coca-Cola Park. Provident Bank, New Bethany Ministries, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs teamed up for their third annual frozen turkey drive. They were trying to collect 1,000 turkeys for distribution in the area. They seemed to be off...
etxview.com
Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show
One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting
A Berks County native is among the five people dead after a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q, Rump's mother told 69 News. His social media page lists him...
WFMZ-TV Online
Burn victim in Berks County house fire flown to hospital
A person burned during a house fire in Tilden Township, Berks County was flown to the hospital. Fire crews were called to the 2200 block of Mountain Road around 2 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, there were heavy flames coming from the front windows, officials said. One person was flown...
Police search for central Pa. woman who may be at special risk of harm
UPDATE: Ullola has been found. Police are looking for a missing Lancaster County woman who may be in danger. The East Cocalico Township Police Department are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez de Ullola, who was last seen in the area of West Swartzville Road at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police...
WFMZ-TV Online
Windy weather knocks down trees
Windy weather caused some troubles in our area on Sunday. In Mahoning Township, Carbon County, a downed tree blocked Twin Crest Drive near Stewart Creek Road. In West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Route 443 was closed when a utility pole snapped near Cold Spring Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown rehab facility offers grants to staff; wants them to think outside the box to improve patient care
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A nonprofit rehabilitation facility in Allentown is encouraging a think-tank environment for its staff, offering innovation grants for workers to come up with creative ways to improve patient care. As an occupational therapist, Allison Cole helps patients get back to doing everyday activities people often take for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas tree to be lit in Reading next week
READING, Pa. - A Christmas tree lighting event will be held in Reading next week. The lighting will take place Tuesday at 6 p.m. on the southeast corner of Fifth and Penn streets. The lighting ceremony will feature performances by the Reading High School Vocal Company, a dance performance by...
