Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
AdWeek
Laura Jarrett Leaving CNN to Cover DOJ and Supreme Court for NBC News
CNN Early Start co-anchor Laura Jarrett is leaving to cover the Department of Justice and Supreme Court for NBC News. In January, Jarrett will become NBC News Senior Legal Correspondent, effectively replacing Pete Williams, the legendary Supreme Court and Justice correspondent who retired from the network over the summer. Kelly O’Donnell has temporarily been covering the Supreme Court for NBC News in addition to her daily duties of Senior White House Correspondent following Williams’ exit.
George Conway reacts to special counsel appointment
George Conway joins CNN's John Berman to discuss the Justice Department's appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel overseeing investigations into former President Donald Trump.
Trump Erupts Over New Special Counsel, Vows He Won't 'Partake' In Investigation
Trump called the appointment the “worst politicization of justice in our country" and falsely claimed he has already been found innocent "on everything."
Cruz slams 'politicized' Biden DOJ for appointing Trump special counsel: 'Absolutely disgraceful'
Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the Biden administration weaponizing the DOJ, and called appointing a special counsel to investigate Trump “absolutely disgraceful.”
Vox
Why special counsel Jack Smith might be different from Robert Mueller
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed Jack Smith as special counsel in charge of two Justice Department investigations involving former President Donald Trump, he said in a statement Friday. You can read the appointment order here. The announcement is a significant development that underscores the seriousness of the probes into...
What is a special counsel and why will one investigate Donald Trump?
Jack Smith will oversee investigations into Trump – but why did the attorney general take this step against the ex-president?
ValueWalk
Demand For A Trump Special Counsel Filed; Legal Clock Starts Ticking
WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 15, 2022) – A formal legal demand for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all the current federal investigations and possible prosecutions of former president Donald Trump has been filed with the Justice Department. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Attorney General Merrick Garland Taps DOJ Veteran and War Crimes Prosecutor to Decide Whether Donald Trump Should Be Criminally Charged
Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a longtime Justice Department veteran and war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to make the weighty decision over whether to charge Donald Trump with crimes. Smith, soon to be returning back to the United States from the Hague, vowed to pursue a...
Trump lawyers and DOJ met in sealed court hearing related to Mar-a-Lago investigation Thursday
CNN — Former President Donald Trump’s legal defense team and federal prosecutors appeared at a sealed hearing on Thursday that was related at least in part to the Justice Department’s ongoing demands to make sure all documents marked classified have been returned to the federal government, CNN has learned.
Garland names Jack Smith special counsel for Trump criminal probes
Smith, a former chief of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, will oversee criminal matters related to former President Donald Trump.
Attorney General Merrick Garland names special counsel in Justice Dept.'s Trump probes
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump will be the subject of a second special counsel investigation, this one focused on his handling of classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home and “key aspects” of the investigation into his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday.
WPBF News 25
Donald Trump lashes out at Biden administration over appointment of special prosecutor
PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump came out swinging Friday night, lashing out at the Department of Justice for appointing a special prosecutor to investigate Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol and accusations that Trump stole classified documents. Trump was already scheduled...
Special counsel to take over DOJ's Jan. 6 and Mar-a-Lago investigations
Former President Donald Trump fired back Friday night hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to take over the ongoing Department of Justice probes into Jan. 6 and the handling of classified documents atr Mar-a-Lago. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand is in Washington with the latest.
POLITICO
Weisselberg spills on Trump Organization
The same day Donald Trump announced another run for president, one of his top lieutenants took the stand to implicate his business empire in a years-long tax fraud scheme. Allen Weisselberg, the former CFO of the Trump Organization, was called as the star witness in the Manhattan district attorney’s case against the company. He confirmed key elements of prosecutors’ allegations: The company gave him free perks like an apartment and cars, he knew taxes were owed on the compensation, but neither he nor the firm reported it to the proper authorities and in fact deliberately concealed the expenses from accountants.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: A new special counsel sets Washington ablaze
Attorney General MERRICK GARLAND’s decision to name a special counsel to helm DONALD TRUMP-related probes at the Justice Department roiled the political world on Friday. In an afternoon statement delivered before cameras at Main Justice, Garland argued the appointment of veteran DOJ hand JACK SMITH was necessary given that Trump and JOE BIDEN could be facing off for the presidency in 2024. “Such an appointment underscores the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” Garland said.
