Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: sentenced to life in prison for murdering 7-year-old autistic sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51Matt LillywhiteLas Vegas, NV
Blueface Arrested for Attempted MurderTruflix Network
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casinoRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Related
The Fate of The Kelly Clarkson Show Revealed
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Says New Album Is "Almost Finished" Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of The Voice, but her daytime series The Kelly Clarkson Show has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
See Adele Finally Kick Off Her ‘Weekends With’ Las Vegas Residency
After postponing her “Weekends With Adele” Las Vegas residency by nearly a year, Adele finally took the stage Friday for the first of her 30-plus shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The concert — which, with a 20-song setlist, marked the longest of Adele’s career — culled from all four of the singer’s studio albums, with 21 receiving the most attention, as eight songs — including the hits “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” “Set Fire to the Rain” (complete with pyrotechnics) and “Rumour Has It” — from that LP were performed at opening night. From her most recent LP...
Katy Perry pokes fun at her viral eye glitch from Las Vegas show
Katy Perry is addressing that one viral clip that left fans with questions over her health. In a TikTok clip shared on Oct. 23, Katy's right eye is seen twitching and closing on its own. When she touches her temple, the eye flutters open before closing again once more. The...
Adele Says She’s “Highly Emotional, Incredibly Nervous” Ahead of Las Vegas Debut
Watch: Grammys 2023 Top Nominees: Beyonce, Adele & Harry Styles. Adele shared a personal message on Instagram describing her emotions ahead of her postponed Las Vegas residency. "I'm feeling all sorts as I write this," the "Hello" singer said in a Nov. 17 post. "I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but...
Adele Admits She’s ‘Never Been More Nervous’ For A Show As She Finishes Rehearsals For Las Vegas Residency
Adele is kicking off her Las Vegas residency on November 18, and it’s the start of a new chapter for her. The “Easy on Me” singer penned a heartfelt message on Instagram ahead of her first show. “I’m feeling all sorts as I write this,” Adele began. “I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited. I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?”
Britney Spears Says Husband Sam Asghari Is "Home Now Acting Up" After Month Away
Watch: Britney Spears Faces Backlash for "Body Shaming" on Instagram. Britney Spears is holding Sam Asghari's closer now that he's back home. The "Toxic" singer shared her excitement over her husband's return after being away for work by posting a workout video of her man on social media. "Here's my husband !!! He's been gone working !!!" Britney captioned a Nov. 8 Instagram post. "Supposed to be a week, but ended up being a whole month … it was really hard … he's home now acting up … I know he's pretty hot!!!"
Channing Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Trailer
Tatum as Mike Lane is lured to London by a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) for a last dance and love in the likely franchise finale. Channing Tatum returns as “Magic” Mike Lane for a last fling and dance in London in the trailer for Warner Bros.’ Magic Mike’s Last Dance comedy that dropped Tuesday.
Bradley Cooper Attends Leo DiCaprio’s Birthday With Pal Kate Hudson Amid Reports He’s Back With Irina
Bradley Cooper has been a man about town recently as his latest escapade saw him celebrating Leonardo DiCaprio’s 48th birthday bash in Hollywood on Nov. 11 with buddy Kate Hudson. The Nightmare Alley star was spotted driving the Almost Famous actress to the celeb-studded shindig in his luxury SUV. The adorable pair, who have been friends for over a decade, were all smiles during the trip.
Where Was Daniel Craig? Actor's No-Show Explained After 'Knives Out' Co-Star Kate Hudson Hits The Red Carpet Without Him
Daniel Craig was noticeably MIA from the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday evening, with lead co-star Kate Hudson hitting the red carpet alongside her famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and other members of the movie's cast.RadarOnline.com has learned the film's leading man was feeling under the weather.During the intro last night, director Rian Johnson mentioned that Craig came down with a bug and unfortunately couldn't make it for the special occasion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Kate was dressed to impress, clad in a sparkling gold gown while her mother looked chic...
Britney Spears Jokes She's 'Not Dead' After Millie Bobby Brown Expresses Interest in Playing Her
If Millie Bobby Brown ever stars in a Britney Spears biopic, it's going to be without the singer's blessing. One day after the Stranger Things star expressed interest in playing the pop star on the silver screen, Spears took to Instagram to make it clear she was not thrilled by the idea.
Shakira is taking over Miami after Gerard Piqué split
Make room Miami a star is moving in! Five months after Shakira and Gerard Piqué confirmed their split, the Hips Don't Lie singer announced she was moving from Barcelona back to Miami with their two kids Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. Shakira and their sons will be moving to...
Gabby Windey Reveals Why She And Erich Schwer Broke Up During Dancing With the Stars
Last night on the semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars, the remaining celebrities and their pro partners prepared to perform two dances — one ballroom and one Latin — hoping to earn a spot in the DWTS finale. As former Bachelorette Gabby Windey and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy practiced their waltz routine to Des’ree‘s “I Am Kissing You” — a song which […] The post Gabby Windey Reveals Why She And Erich Schwer Broke Up During Dancing With the Stars appeared first on Reality Tea.
talentrecap.com
Gabby Windey Hints That She’ll Address Break-Up on ‘Dancing with the Stars’
The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey hinted on Instagram over the weekend that she would be addressing her reported break-up from fiancé Erich Schwer during Monday’s new episode of Dancing with the Stars. Gabby Windey Could Address Break-Up on ‘DWTS’. Earlier this month, several outlets reported that Windey...
Worst Dressed Looks From American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022, According to Twitter
With a star-studded lineup of performers, attendees and honorees, the 2022 American Music Awards certainly made a statement. With that included a wide range of statement-making outfits — both the good and the bad. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, musicians, influencers and more experimented with a range of textures, silhouettes and color to make a statement on the red carpet. However, some were greater misses than hits, whether from their simplicity, aesthetics or being just a little too over-the-top. Of course, Twitter users had a range of opinions and reactions to these ensembles, varying from improvements to comparisons from...
Jennifer Lawrence regrets NOT taking BFF Adele's advice about film Passengers
Jennifer Lawrence is reflecting on her space misadventure. The Oscar winner recently revealed that Adele advised her against taking a in the 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers, which starred Jennifer and Chris Pratt as a couple whose hibernation aboard a spacecraft is disrupted 90 years early. While the actress didn't listen at the time, she wishes she had taken her pal's advice.
Jennifer Aniston showed fans how she achieves her natural curls in Instagram post
Former Friends star Jennifer Aniston showed off her natural curls while sharing a hair tutorial, featuring a lightweight hair oil from her award-winning haircare line, LolaVie, to her Instagram. While applying the product to her gorgeous golden mane on Wednesday, the 53-year-old The Morning Show actress shared one of the...
Drake and 21 Savage sued for $4 Million after using fake Vogue covers in album promo
Drake and 21 Savage's fake Vogue cover has landed them in some scolding water. The legendary fashion magazine is suing the artists for replicating and faking a front cover in order to promote their new album Her Loss. According to legal documents obtained by E! News, Condé Nast, the media...
Jennette McCurdy reveals the one thing that would see her return to acting
Even though Jennette McCurdy previously stated she was done with the world of acting, the former iCarly star revealed that writing her memoir has opened her mind to the possibility of returning. She stepped away in 2018, but while attending the Time100 Next Gala on Oct. 25, she shared that writing her best-selling memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, helped her feel more "receptive about the idea of stepping in front of the cameras again."
Beyoncé net worth: How much is the Crazy In Love singer worth?
Beyoncé Knowles is an American pop singer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actress who has an estimated net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Beyoncé -- who's married to rapper Jay-Z and shares three kids with him -- had her first brush with fame thanks to the 90s TV show "Star Search" as a member in the rapping-and-dancing troupe Girl's Tyme. Girl's Tyme struggled in the late 1990s but was eventually signed by Columbia Records in 1997 under its new name, Destiny's Child.
Aaron Carter found dead aged 34
Singer Aaron Carter, brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, was found dead at his California home on Nov. 5 at the age of 34. In a press release, the LA Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from a house sitter at approximately 11 a.m. stating that a male was found unresponsive in the bathtub.
Floor8
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
Comments / 0