tigerrag.com
Todd Horne: ‘That Guy’ who said it never rains in Tiger Stadium, and a bunch of other things, LSU continues to prove are not true about 2022
‘That Guy’ who said it never rains in Tiger Stadium; I’m pointing at him right now. In fact, I’m identifying ‘That Guy’ as the same person who said a bunch of other things that obviously aren’t true, too, as well. ‘That Guy’ said a...
LSU Recruiting: 2023 Offensive Weapons, More to Come
LSU has secured a number of dynamic offensive weapons to their 2023 recruiting class. Headlined by 5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr., this program is in good hands for the foreseeable future. Add 4-star quarterback, and Baton Rouge native Rickie Collins to the class, and this group begins to look...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU RB out for the season due to injury, per ESPN
LSU running back Armoni Goodwin is out for the remainder of the season, per ESPN. The broadcast crew announced the news Saturday night during the UAB game. Goodwin will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury, per the broadcast. That’s a brutal break for the running back after he returned from a torn hamstring this season. It also puts a dent in LSU’s running back depth chart as the Tigers look ahead to the remainder of the UAB game, Texas A&M and the SEC Championship Game against top-ranked Georgia.
wbrz.com
LSU beats UAB 41-10
The LSU Tiger football team couldn't ask for more disappointing conditions to start their final home game in Tiger Stadium this season, but at least the offense has provided some spark on a cold and dreary night. LSU leads UAB 34-10 in the second half as Tiger running back Noah...
theadvocate.com
LSU lands 2024 four-star recruit from New Orleans
Warren Easton High School four-star cornerback Wallace Foster announced his commitment to play at LSU during the LSU vs. UAB game. Foster is the sixth four-star commit in the class of 2024, which now has eight members so far and is No. 3 nationally. He's the No. 4 overall in the state of Louisiana and No. 15 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings.
LSU Reveille
How LSU's loss to UAB in 2000 kickstarted its 21st century success
You could make the case that Nick Saban is the most successful coach in LSU history. During his time with the program, the now-legendary head coach won two SEC championships, one national title and kicked off the golden age of LSU football, an era that has seen multiple head coaches add SEC and national championships to their resumes and currently has a first-year head coach in position to do the same.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joey Galloway, Dan Mullen react to which team benefits the most from Tennessee's upset loss
Joey Galloway didn’t waste any time reacting to Tennessee’s upset loss to South Carolina Saturday night, and quickly pointed to which team benefits the most. “LSU is ecstatic right now,” Galloway said on “College Football Final.” “Because LSU was ranked behind Tennessee. Tennessee went on the road, beat LSU, 40-13. So the question was, should LSU happen to win out, how do they put them above a Tennessee team that beat them at home the way they beat them. So now LSU has to be really excited with Tennessee out of the way.”
postsouth.com
LSU women's basketball score vs. Northwestern State: Live updates
LSU kept its 100-point game streak alive the last time out, surpassing the century mark on its final offensive possession. Will the Tigers, who set the program record for consecutive game scoring more than 100 against Houston Christian, extend the record to five straight as they welcome instate foe, Northwestern State to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+)?
LSUSports.net
No. 15 LSU Set To Host Northwestern State Sunday
BATON ROUGE – No. 15 LSU will close out its five-game homestand to begin the season on Sunday when it hosts Northwestern State at 2 p.m. CT in the PMAC. LSU will head to the Bimini, Bahamas over Thanksgiving for the Goombay Splash where the Tigers will take on George Mason and UAB.
footballscoop.com
SEC coaches weigh in on NCAA Transfer Portal: 'It's OK to top off the gas tank' via the Portal
Regardless of what happens anywhere this weekend in the Southeastern Conference, or next weekend for that matter, defending College Football Playoff champion Georgia is going to face SEC West resident LSU in Atlanta Dec. 3 for the league title. It would be hard to present two more disparate pathways to...
LSUSports.net
LSU Closes Day Three of Midseason Invites
TEXAS – The LSU swimming and diving team finished up the third day of their individual midseason invites Friday inside the Rec Center Natatorium for swimming and Jamail Swimming Center for diving. The Texas Diving Invitational concludes Saturday with the platform event. Both men and women will compete in...
No. 8 LSU falls to No. 1 Florida St. in second round of NCAA Tournament
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WAFB) - The LSU soccer team’s 2022 season ended with a loss to Florida State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, Nov. 18. The No. 8 Tigers fell 4-1 to the No. 1 Seminoles. Information provided by LSU Sports:. LSU struck first in...
NOLA.com
Louisiana athlete injured in UVA shooting released from the hospital, family says
A Louisiana athlete who was seriously wounded in a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia last week has been discharged from the hospital, according to his family. Mike Hollins, 21, was one of five students shot Sunday when a student opened fire on a school bus returning from a field trip. Three football players died in the attack.
SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road
Southern University is the fourth SWAC team to beat a Pac-12 team in the last week as it knocks off Cal on the road. The post SWAC beats Pac-12 again as Southern rolls past Cal on the road appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WWL-TV
LHSAA quarterfinal pairings
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State high school playoff quarterfinal pairings are set for all eight divisions.
LSUSports.net
World Class Sprinter Shakeem McKay Signs with Tigers
BATON ROUGE, La. – World class sprinter Shakeem McKay of Trinidad and Tobago has signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU men’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced Friday. McKay, a product of Queen’s Royal College in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, will compete for the...
ktalnews.com
What happened to SUSLA’s football program?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – It was a tweet sent out by the Southern Shreveport Jags Twitter account on October 17 that raised eyebrows in the local football community. It’s mid-October. Why would the season be ending so early? Is the program saying goodbye?. Not only was the season...
LSUSports.net
Game 2 of Purple-Gold World Series Canceled Saturday Due to Rain
BATON ROUGE, La. – Game 2 of the LSU Baseball Purple-Gold Intra-Squad World Series was canceled Saturday due to rain. The Tigers will now play one 10-inning game at 2:30 p.m. CT Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field to conclude fall practice. Admission is free for Sunday’s...
NOLA.com
Raymond Blanco, former coach, dean of students, husband of Gov. Kathleen Blanco, dies at 87
Raymond Blanco, a football coach, dean of students and an irrepressible force of nature who was best known as the First Gentleman of Louisiana when his wife, Kathleen, was governor, died in Lafayette on Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 87 years old and had been in declining health. For...
wbrz.com
Man says he was chased, shot at near LSU; 19-year-old arrested in attack
BATON ROUGE - Police say a 19-year-old fired gunshots from a car window while chasing someone near LSU, triggering a campus-wide alert early Thursday morning. At 2:44 a.m., the LSU Emergency Alert system said that officers were investigating the gunfire. Police sent out another notice about half-an-hour later saying the situation was under control.
