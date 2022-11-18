ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Brooklyn Nets: live updates

Sunday will be the second time the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets have played each other this season, but the list of available players will look different. The Grizzlies (10-6) will be without Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. against the Nets. Bane is nursing a sprained big toe, and Morant suffered a grade 1 left ankle sprain late against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma to the Suns?

And according to recent reports, the Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in Kuzma. A report from The Athletic discusses the possibility of a trade involving the Washington Wizards. This is part of an ongoing search for the Suns to get rid of Jae Crowder, who has not stepped on the court this season.
PHOENIX, AZ

