ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Are ‘Taking a Break’ (Report)

extratv
extratv
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CBuxE_0jGMEsoe00

After two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are reportedly putting the brakes on their relationship.

Multiple sources told People magazine that the two are “taking a break.” One source added, “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision."

The reports come just days after Olivia and her kids were seen at Harry’s concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

While the source noted that Harry and Olivia are still “close friends,” another insider said, “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

Months ago, the pair were subject to split rumors while they were promoting their film “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Another source commented, “The public pressure on them has been difficult. They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

In August, Harry discussed the online haters criticizing his relationship with Olivia. He told Rolling Stone, “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something. I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

Harry and Olivia sparked dating rumors after they were seen holding hands at a wedding in Montecito in January 2021.

Sources confirmed to “Extra” that they were, in fact, dating.

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Harry Styles On The Brink of Breaking Up From Olivia Wilde Because of Her Life Drama?

Is Harry Styles on the verge of splitting up with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde?. The incessant turmoil surrounding the actress-turned-director is said to be straining their almost two-year romance. According to a source who spoke to Star magazine, the months of embarrassing and messy headlines about their personal lives have...
wmagazine.com

Olivia Wilde Goes Solo on the Red Carpet in a Bandeau

On Saturday, Olivia Wilde stepped out in West Hollywood for the annual Baby2Baby Gala in what can only be described as a formal bandeau. The actress stood tall as she posed on the red carpet, showing off her toned stomach in the two-piece set that toed the line between beach and formalwear.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Holds Hands With Clara Chia On Date Night After Finalizing Custody Agreement With Shakira

Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, enjoyed a night out in his native Spain on Nov. 16, roughly a week after Gerard, 35, and his ex, Shakira, secured a custody agreement concerning their sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. During the night out, Gerard and Clara held hands outside a Japanese restaurant. Gerard dressed casually for the evening by wearing an oversized white t-shirt, pants, and sneakers. Clara dressed more formally, opting for a black blazer, pants, and a top. She complemented the look with a pair of white-and-black shoes.
FLORIDA STATE
Hypebae

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are No Longer Together

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have called it quits after a nearly two-year-long relationship. The news comes after sources told People that the two were “taking a break.” “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision,” a source shared. They noted that the two stars are “still very close friends” and that “right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
extratv

Jay Leno: Doctor Gives Update on His Burn Injuries

Jay Leno is on the road to recovery after suffering some serious burns. Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director at the Grossman Burn Center, spoke with the press today revealing that the comedian is in good spirts despite his injuries. "He's walking around and cracking jokes,” Grossman said. “He's incredibly kind...
extratv

Cheryl Burke Is Leaving ‘DWTS’ After 26 Seasons: ‘I Have Been Crying Nonstop’

Cheryl Burke is saying goodbye to “Dancing with the Stars” after 26 seasons. Burke, who has taken a few breaks from the show over the years, told People magazine, "I have been crying nonstop. It has been very emotional. There [are] a lot of emotions and there's lots of excitement, but there's also lots of fear. At the end of the day, this is actually maybe another divorce in a way that I'm going through in one year."
Inquisitr.com

Anne Hathaway Stuns In Sheer Top

Anne Hathaway's latest appearance on The View has everyone talking about her fashion choice and abortion rights advocacy. As several states in the US double down on their anti-abortion laws, The Devil Wears Prada actress proves she won't keep quiet about the things that matter. Hathaway makes a statement with...
Elle

Inside Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Decision to Break Up Secretly ‘a Few Weeks Ago’

On Friday night, news broke that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were on a break after nearly two years of dating. Over the weekend, sources spoke to more outlets about what happened behind the scenes...and when the split really took place. While Wilde and Styles were photographed out together a week ago, they privately decided to put a pause on their romance weeks ago, one source told Entertainment Tonight.
extratv

Antoni Porowski Engaged to Kevin Harrington

“Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski is taking his relationship with Kevin Harrington to the next level!. On Thursday, Antoni announced their engagement on Instagram. Along with posting a coupled-up pic, he wrote, “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼.”. In his own post,...
extratv

Eva Mendes Drops More Hints She Secretly Married Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes, 48, is fueling rumors she secretly married Ryan Gosling. After revealing a tattoo on her wrist that says “de Gosling,” she told one reporter they may have tied the knot years ago. In another interview she referred to Ryan, 42, as her “husband.”. Mendes’ tattoo...
extratv

Kate Mara & Jamie Bell Welcome Baby #2

Kate Mara, 39, and Jamie Bell, 36, are parents again!. On Thursday, Mara announced the birth of their second child. Along with a photo of their baby boy, she wrote on Instagram, “Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet." Kate posted a similar Instagram when they...
extratv

extratv

83K+
Followers
6K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy