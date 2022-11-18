After a game like the Ole Miss Rebels played Saturday night in a cold and harsh Fayetteville environment, there isn’t much that can be said. Ole Miss drops to 8-3 (4-3 SEC) while Arkansas advances to 6-5 (3-4 SEC). The offense put up 703 total yards but only had 27 points, 21 points scored in garbage time, to show for it. Not only that, but against the worst third down defense in the SEC, the Rebels only converted on third downs 7-of-16 attempts (43 percent).

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO