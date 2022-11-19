ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rate the Trade: Kevin Durant to the Knicks

By Joey Linn
Inside The Nets
Inside The Nets
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21EtPk_0jGMEcwG00

Could the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks shock the NBA with this trade?

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to salvage what felt like an inevitable disaster just a few weeks ago. Dealing with a head coaching search, Kyrie Irving drama, poor play from Ben Simmons, and the pressure of pleasing Kevin Durant, Brooklyn looked to be speeding towards the reset button.

Having now settled on a head coach, made strides towards a Kyrie Irving return, and gotten some more encouraging play from Ben Simmons, perhaps things have begun settling down. That said, even if things in Brooklyn do not continue being as drama-filled as they have been, this group has not shown the ability to compete at the level necessary to win a championship. Perhaps that changes as well, but for now, another rebuild in the near future is not unrealistic to predict.

Because of this, trade packages for Kevin Durant are once again being discussed, as the star forward has once again been dominant this season. Should he revisit his trade request from over the summer, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus put together some realistic landing spots, and one is the rival New York Knicks.

In this hypothetical trade, Durant heads to New York in exchange for some combination of New York's future first round picks and young players like Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and RJ Barrett, assuming Brooklyn isn't turned off by his recently signed contract.

For a player of Durant's caliber, this seems like a very poor trade, even with the amount of draft choices New York could sweeten the deal with. It is understandable why New York would be on this list, but it is hard to see a Durant deal going down this way.

Related Articles

Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Joe Tsai Amidst Kyrie Irving Suspension

Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018

Comments / 9

William Hearne
2d ago

Rate the trade. on a scale of one to five stars, -0. So that lost person decided to trade all our young players and throw in a future draft pick for one player already in his 30's and still not all the way back from an Achilles and knee injury, with a contract that added to Brunson and Randall will have the Knicks unable to make any real good moves because of the salary cap. What type of ignorant hype machine foolishness is this. After those three players where is the bench, oh yeah just like with Mitchell, deal with that when it happens. Another hype machine failure.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news

While the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, the final minutes of the game brought some concerning news. Ja Morant left the game with just over three minutes remaining after suffering an apparent ankle injury. Morant went up for a short shot attempt. When he came down, he landed awkwardly and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to bad Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA Analysis Network

Shocking Details Emerge From Kyrie Irving’s Reinstatement

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was handed a suspension of at least five games on November 3rd after sharing a link to a film with antisemitic material on his social media on October 27th. The NBA superstar was given multiple chances to unequivocally apologize and denounce the film’s contents while condemning and choosing not to.
MEMPHIS, NY
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
People

Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
Daily Mail

NBA trainer Rob McClanaghan, 43, who's worked with Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant is arrested on drugging and rape charge

A trainer who's worked with multiple NBA stars has been arrested and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse, according to a Boston Police Department statement. Rob McClanaghan, 43, has a list of previous clients which include Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors champ Steph Curry, according to his website.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
blavity.com

Shaquille O'Neal Says He Understands Kanye West: 'I Used To Be A Narcissist'

Shaquille O’Neal took some time on his podcast to respond to Kanye West, who recently slandered the NBA legend on Twitter. The back-and-forth between the two celebrities started after O’Neal criticized Kyrie Irving, who faced backlash for posting a link to Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America!, a film which is widely regarded as antisemitic.
AllClippers

Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Nets

Inside The Nets

Brooklyn, NY
658
Followers
154
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Nets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Brooklyn Nets.

 https://www.si.com/nba/nets/

Comments / 0

Community Policy