Rate the Trade: Kevin Durant to the Knicks

Could the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks shock the NBA with this trade?

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to salvage what felt like an inevitable disaster just a few weeks ago. Dealing with a head coaching search, Kyrie Irving drama, poor play from Ben Simmons, and the pressure of pleasing Kevin Durant, Brooklyn looked to be speeding towards the reset button.

Having now settled on a head coach, made strides towards a Kyrie Irving return, and gotten some more encouraging play from Ben Simmons, perhaps things have begun settling down. That said, even if things in Brooklyn do not continue being as drama-filled as they have been, this group has not shown the ability to compete at the level necessary to win a championship. Perhaps that changes as well, but for now, another rebuild in the near future is not unrealistic to predict.

Because of this, trade packages for Kevin Durant are once again being discussed, as the star forward has once again been dominant this season. Should he revisit his trade request from over the summer, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus put together some realistic landing spots, and one is the rival New York Knicks.

In this hypothetical trade, Durant heads to New York in exchange for some combination of New York's future first round picks and young players like Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, and RJ Barrett, assuming Brooklyn isn't turned off by his recently signed contract.

For a player of Durant's caliber, this seems like a very poor trade, even with the amount of draft choices New York could sweeten the deal with. It is understandable why New York would be on this list, but it is hard to see a Durant deal going down this way.

Related Articles

Report: Philadelphia 76ers to Revisit Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Joe Tsai Amidst Kyrie Irving Suspension

Kevin Durant Reacts to Not Facing LeBron James Since 2018