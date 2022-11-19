ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are 'taking a break' from their nearly 2-year relationship: reports

By Erin Snodgrass,Lloyd Lee
 2 days ago

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles photographed separately at a photo call for "Don't Worry Darling" at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP; Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

  • Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are "taking a break" from their relationship, according to People.
  • The celebrity couple have been dating for nearly two years.
  • The pair was first romantically linked in January 2021 on the set of Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling."

Superstar Harry Styles and actress and director Olivia Wilde are "taking a break" from their romantic relationship after nearly two years in the spotlight , sources told People Magazine and Us Weekly confirmed .

Representatives for Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The pair was first romantically linked in January 2021 during the filming of Wilde's " Don't Worry Darling ," in which Styles starred.

Wilde was spotted at one of Styles' Los Angeles concerts as recently as November 15 along with her children, Daisy, 6, and Otis, 8, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.

This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider

