ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

State championship weekend: A look at the teams in the boys and girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball finals

By Lori Riley, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZsYe_0jGMEYME00
Old Saybrook's Cam DeAngelo goes against Litchfield's Benjamin Nordlan in a Class S boys soccer quarterfinal Friday. DeAngelo scored two goals and Old Saybrook coach Steve Waters earned his 600th career victory in a 2-0 win. Old Saybrook will go for its second consecutive Class S title Sunday morning in Hartford. Hartford Courant/TNS

It’s state championship weekend for fall high school sports in Connecticut and eight boys and girls soccer games, three field hockey games and four volleyball finals and the State Open swimming championships will take place at various sites around the state.

The soccer championships will all be held at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford Saturday and Sunday, while the field hockey finals will be at Wethersfield High Saturday and the volleyball finals at East Haven High Saturday. The State Open swim meet will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Yale.

Boys soccer

at Trinity Health Stadium

Class LL

No. 16 Greenwich (14-6-2) vs. No. 2 Hall (20-0-2), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Of note: After losing last year in the quarterfinals on penalty kicks, Hall made it through a snowstorm Tuesday night and beat Norwalk 4-3 on penalty kicks to advance to its first championship game since 2019 when the Titans beat Greenwich and they also beat Greenwich 5-0 earlier in the season. Greenwich won its semifinal 2-1 on penalty kicks, over Fairfield Prep. The Cardinals haven’t won a state title in 61 years.

Class L

No. 2 Xavier (18-2-2) vs. No. 1 Cheshire (15-3-1), Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Of note: Xavier was the SCC tournament champion but the two SCC teams did not play each other in the regular season or the tournament. They did face each other last year in the Class LL semifinal, which Cheshire won on penalty kicks to advance to the championship game, but the Rams lost to Farmington 4-3 in the final.

Class M

No. 7 Weston (16-3) vs. No. 1 Ellington (19-1), Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Of note: Nathan Beturne scored on a penalty kick to boost the Purple Knights into their fourth final since 2018 with a 2-1 overtime win (4-3 in PKs) over Tolland. Ellington has lost in the last four championship games – 3-1 to Stonington last year, 1-0 to Stonington in 2019 and 1-0 to Plainville in 2018.

Class S

No. 5 Old Saybrook (17-1-2) vs. No. 3 East Hampton (14-1-1), Sunday, 11 a.m.

Of note: Old Saybrook coach Steve Waters won his 600th career game in the tournament quarterfinals over Litchfield but it took penalty kicks for the defending Class S champion Rams to beat top-seeded Oxford in the semifinals. Old Saybrook’s last loss: to East Hampton in a Shoreline Conference game on Oct. 28, 3-2.

Girls soccer

Class LL

No. 3 Staples (15-2-4) vs. No. 1 Cheshire (21-0-1), Sunday, 4 p.m.

Of note: Cheshire beat Ridgefield 2-1 to get to the final while Staples knocked off Glastonbury 3-0 behind three goals from the Chudowsky sisters, freshman Natalie (2) and Evelyn, a junior. Cheshire is led by Gabby Tirado, who was the Most Outstanding Player in the SCC Tournament.

Class L

No. 4 Notre Dame-Fairfield (16-1-2) vs. No. 2 St. Joseph (20-1-1), Saturday, 11 a.m.

Of note: St. Joseph is the defending Class L champion and advanced to the final with a 4-1 win over Wethersfield.

Class M

No. 13 Northwest Catholic (13-5-2) vs. No. 3 Mercy (19-3-1), Saturday, 4 p.m.

Of note: Mercy, the Class M co-champ last year, lost to Cheshire in the SCC tournament championship game. Senior goalkeeper Melina Ford, an All-American last year, has given up one goal in the state tournament. Northwest Catholic lost its last two regular season games, to Simsbury and Southington.

Class S

No. 2 East Catholic (17-1-1) vs. No. 1 Lyman Memorial (17-1-1), Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

Of note: Even though the Bulldogs were the top seed, Lyman Memorial did not cruise through the tournament to the final. They beat Bolton 2-1 on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals and Portland 3-1 in double OT in the semifinals. East Catholic lost its first game to Tolland but ended the regular season on an eight-game win streak.

Field hockey

Saturday at Wethersfield High

Class L

No. 2 Wilton (18-2-1-0) vs. No. 1 Darien (22-0-0-0), 2 p.m.

Of note: Darien, which has won 10 state championships, hasn’t won a title since 2016. Darien beat Wilton 4-1 on Oct. 4.

Class M

No. 9 Branford (15-5-1-1) vs. No. 6 New Milford (13-4-3-0), noon

Of note: This is Branford’s first appearance in the state championship game since 2011 and New Milford’s first since 1983. Branford, which lost to Cheshire in the SCC tournament championship, has won 10 state titles.

Class S

No. 3 Stonington (15-2-1-0) vs. No. 1 North Branford (18-1-0-0), 10 a.m.

Of note: The two teams played each other in a non-conference game Oct. 22 and Stonington won 1-0. North Branford beat Stonington last year to win the Class S title.

Volleyball

All games Saturday at East Haven High

Class LL

No. 14 Trumbull (20-7) vs. No. 1 Darien (24-0), 10 a.m.

Of note: Darien defeated Trumbull 3-0 on Sept. 29 and again in the FCIAC tournament championship but Trumbull got hot in the state stournament, beating No. 3 Simsbury in the second round and No. 7 Amity in the semifinals. Trumbull won Class LL in 2019; Darien hasn’t won a title since 2014.

Class L

No. 7 Bristol Central (18-6) vs. No. 1 Barlow (20-0), 1 p.m.

Of note: Barlow’s closest match of the regular season was a 3-2 win over Fairfield Ludlowe. Bristol Central is in its first state championship game.

Class M

No. 4 RHAM (20-2) vs. No. 2 Woodland (21-2), 7 p.m.

Of note: RHAM is the 2021 Class L champion and has won eight state titles.

Class S

No. 4 East Hampton (19-2) vs. No. 2 Hale Ray (21-1), 4 p.m.

Of note: The two Shoreline teams played each other twice this season and split, with East Hampton winning 3-1 on Sept. 14 and Hale Ray winning 3-0 Oct. 10.

Lori Riley can be reached at lriley@courant.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Breakdown of Saturday's High School State Championship Results

It was an action-packed state championship Saturday for high school soccer, volleyball, and field hockey teams in Connecticut. Ellington boys soccer defeated Weston 2-1 in overtime to win the Class M Title. St. Joseph shut out Notre Dame Fairfield 3-0 to win the girls Class S Championship. Mercy knocked off...
CONNECTICUT STATE
High School Football PRO

New Britain, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hartford Public High School football team will have a game with New Britain High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
NEW BRITAIN, CT
High School Football PRO

Brookfield, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bethel High School football team will have a game with Brookfield High School on November 19, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BROOKFIELD, CT
WCVB

Yale beats Harvard to win The Game, Ivy League championship

BOSTON — Nolan Grooms fired five yards to Jackson Hawes with 6:29 left in the game to lift Yale to a 19-14 win over Harvard on Saturday in the 138th meeting of the second-longest rivalry in college football. The Bulldogs won the Ivy League championship in the process after...
NEW HAVEN, CT
theuconnblog.com

UConn women’s basketball smacks No. 10 NC State, 91-69

UConn women’s basketball took down No. 10 NC State, 91-69 on Sunday afternoon in Hartford. The Huskies earned their second top-10 win of the week behind 32 points from Azzi Fudd, which ties the career high she set on Monday against No. 3 Texas. UConn never trailed in the game.
RALEIGH, NC
NBC Connecticut

Overturned Vehicle Closes Route 2 East in East Hartford

An overturned vehicle has closed Route 2 east in East Hartford on Sunday. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 5C and 5D. There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen. It's unclear if anyone is injured in the incident.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
travel2next.com

5 National Parks In Connecticut

The Constitution State, or Connecticut as its more widely known, is the southernmost state in New England, on the northeast coast of the United States. It may be one of the smaller states in New England, but there are plenty of national parks in Connecticut to explore. With national scenic trails, historic trails and national historical parks, many outdoor activities keep you entertained.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

655 Newington residents without power following wind gusts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Strong wind gusts caused over 650 power outages in Newington on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for Eversource, powerlines were impacted by strong gusts of wind. Crews from Eversource are currently working on fixing the issue and restoring power to their customers. The current number of...
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Veteran sues storage company after Purple Heart found in Shelton

SHELTON — A Texas Army reservist has filed suit against Oakdale Self Storage, claiming the company negligently cleared her storage unit at its Wallingford location, causing her severe emotional distress. Army Reserve Msg. Heather Awner, a Purple Heart Award recipient and former Connecticut resident now living in El Paso,...
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Torrington Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 202 In New Hartford

Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Litchfield County on Route 202 in New Hartford. A 2016 Ryder Truck was traveling eastbound and a 2004 Honda Odyssey EX was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, the Odyssey crossed the double-yellow line in the roadway and struck the Ryder Truck head-on, Connecticut State Police said.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

These 6 Connecticut Lottery winning tickets remain unclaimed

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket on Sept. 27 has won more than $227,000 — and may not know it. There are six winning, unclaimed lottery tickets that have been bought within the last two months in Connecticut, according to information from the CT Lottery Tuesday evening. Winners have 180 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Cheshire road closed again for accident investigation

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash on Highland Avenue in Cheshire. The incident occurred at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday. The crash involved one vehicle that hit multiple other vehicles, according to police. The status of the people brought to the...
CHESHIRE, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy