Related
waynetimes.com
Three face slew of charges after vehicle chase that starts in Phelps, ends in Lyons
State Troopers out of Canandaigua attempted to stop a Chevy Camaro for Speeding in the Town of Phelps on Sunday (11/13) morning and that led to a pursuit that ended at 9:20 a.m. in the Town of Lyons. During the chase police observed a loaded 223 pistol being tossed out the vehicle window to the side of the road. The gun was recovered.
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity
A felony charge has been filed stemming from a November 11th fatal accident in the Town of Horseheads. State Police arrested Alex L. Saxbury, 29, of Millport, NY. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident which resulted in death, a class D felony crime. Saxbury was released on his own recognizance.
wesb.com
Wellsville Man Arrested on Multiple Felonies After Domestic Dispute
A Wellsville man was arrested on multiple felony charges after a domestic disturbance Saturday morning. New York State Police charged 39-years-old Colby D. Klesa with felony criminal mischief and felony strangulation. Klesa was held pending arraignment.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Arrested After Report of Shots Fired
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Police arrested an Elmira man after a report of shots fired earlier this morning. According to EPD, officers were sent to the area of Harper and Oak streets in Elmira for a report of shots fired at 8:00 Friday morning. Police said several witnesses called 9-1-1...
informnny.com
Ithaca murder suspect charged with murder in the second degree
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney, Matthew Van Houten announced Friday, November 18, that 39-year-old, Jeremiah L. Jordan, of Ithaca, has been indicted by the Tompkins County County Grand Jury in a three-count indictment. Jordan was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a...
Police release name of man found dead in Waverly Glen Park
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have identified the man who was found dead in Waverly Glen Park last week. The Village of Waverly Police Department said that the man’s name was Thomas Bellows, Jr., 30 from Waverly. Police again said that no foul play was suspected in his death. Waverly Police are waiting for autopsy […]
State Police arrest 2 people in Owasco robbery
OWASCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State police have arrested two people in Cayuga County. On Wednesday, November 16, State Police responded to a residence in the town of Owasco, in Cayuga County, for a report of a Home Invasion Robbery. State Police investigators developed information on the possible location of the first suspect and when Troopers […]
Two-car accident slows traffic near Arnot Mall
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A busy Saturday around the Arnor Mall was backed up after a vehicle accident on Chambers Road caused delays. Sometime after 1 p.m. two vehicles collided at the intersection of Chambers Road and an entranceway into the mall’s parking lot area, in front of the Speedway gas station. A four-door SUV […]
PSP looking for suspect in Susquehanna Co. burglary
Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a man who they say broke into a home in Susquehanna County and nearly crashed into multiple patrol units when fleeing the scene. It happened Monday when they were called to a home on Three Lakes Road in Harford Township for a burglary happening with the suspect still inside. When troopers arrived the suspect, later identified as 33 year old Michael Lepre of Montrose, took off and is wanted on multiple charges. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Gibson.
Woman pleads guilty to drug possession in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to drug possession in Elmira, stemming from an incident earlier this year. The Chemung County Court said that Hailey Cadek pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance on Nov. 18, 2022. As a result, Cadek received a sentence of five years probation. Cadek […]
Elmira man arrested on multiple weapons charges
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man is in custody after dozens of weapons were found inside an Elmira residence by police on Thursday. Police say that Madixx J. Burge, 22, was arrested and charged with seven counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony. The arrest comes […]
BET
2-Year-Old Boy Starves To Death Following Fatal Heart Attack Of Father
In February, an Ontario County, New York man suffered a fatal heart attack, with his 2-year-old subsequently dying of starvation. According to NBC News, the cause of death for David Conde Sr., 59, and David Conde Jr., 2, has been determined nine months after they were found on February 15 in their home located at the Serenity Manor Apartments in Upstate New York.
NewsChannel 36
Three People Arrested on Burglary Charges After a Brief Foot Chase
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Authorities arrested three people on burglary charges earlier today, after a brief foot chase. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's office, police responded to a report of people entering the former Ruben's Junk Yard on Christian Hollow Road in Southport. When police arrived, the people ran...
NewsChannel 36
Accident on Route 13 Briefly Blocks Traffic
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- An accident on Route 13 near Crom Link Rd. between an oil tanker and passenger car briefly stopped traffic in both directions Friday afternoon. Two individuals who were inside the car said no one was seriously hurt as a result of the accident and an ambulance that came to the scene left without a patient.
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Earnest E. Simons
Earnest E. Simons is want by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Simons has violated the terms of his probation. Simons was convicted of criminal mischief. Simons is 32 years old. Simons has red hair and blue eyes. Simons is 6’7″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. The last...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Police Investigating After Fight Breaks Out at Vestal Restaurant
Police are investigating after a fight occurred at the Kampai Japanese Steakhouse Thursday night. According to Vestal Police, just after 10 p.m., four men entered the restaurant and began fighting with members of a large party who had been inside for some time. The four men left the scene before...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Man Injured After Gun Accidentally Goes Off
An Owego man is recovering after an accidental gun discharge left him injured. The Owego Police Department says around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15th, officers responded to the area of North Avenue and George Street for a gunshot victim. The 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment...
Athens woman arrested for attempted burglary; terroristic threats
SHESHEQUIN TWP. Pa. (WETM) — An Athens woman has been arrested following an incident where police say she attempted to break into a residence and made threats toward the resident. According to the criminal complaint, Ashley Kennedy, of Athens, Pa., was arrested after an incident occurred on Oct. 27, at a residence on Sheshequin Road […]
whcuradio.com
Pennsylvania man sentenced in Cortland County drug conspiracy and murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Pennsylvania man was sentenced in United States District Court Friday for his role in a Cortland County drug trafficking ring. 38-year-old Kyle Leeper, of Palmyra, plead guilty in May to trafficking meth from Indiana and California into Cortland County in 2018 and 2019. As part of his guilty plea, Leeper also admitted to murdering a man during one transaction in California in 2019 after he was given less meth than he paid for. Him and another abducted, bound, and executed a middleman on January 17, 2019, in a desert in Barstow, California. Leeper shot the man eight times from behind with a .380 caliber pistol. He was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.
Elmira man indicted for May burglary; auto part theft
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted following an incident in May of 2022 where police say he burglarized a Southside auto shop and stole catalytic converters. According to the indictment, Jeremy R. Cornell is facing three charges against him for an act that took place on May 17, 2022. The counts […]
