Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s 50 Maine Restaurants That Are Worth Making the Trip For
One of my favorite things to do on a random weekend is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, or social media post. It's fun, adventurous, and always satisfies the pallet. While traveling this...
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
One of Maine’s Largest Outdoor Rinks is a Whopping 17,000 Square Feet of Skating Fun
As winter fast approaches, people throughout Maine begin to make their plans for winter activities. Some prefer to stay inside, keep warm, and hibernate. Others prefer to take advantage of all the winter recreation Maine offers when it comes to skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling. Of course, there's also ice skating, and if that's an activity you love to do outdoors, there's an enormous 17,000 square foot outdoor rink waiting for you.
Have You Been to These 17 Maine Restaurants Visited by Vacationing Celebrities?
Let's face it, Mainers have it pretty good. We have everything we need, from great beaches to amazing mountains, pristine lakes, an immaculate coastline, and some of the best food you can find in America. All of these things are a perfect recipe for tourists to reign supreme in the...
Box of Maine Teams Up to Keep Veterans Warm This Winter
Throughout the year, people either send Box of Maine as a gift or order it for someone that needs to try a little Maine in their life. This year, if you choose to order Box of Maine's newest ornament, then you will actually be giving back this holiday season. This...
3 of the Loneliest States in This Top 10 List Are in New England
Have you checked in with friends and family recently? Even a quick text to say you're thinking of them? I know I get lost in my own busy world. However, since the pandemic, I've always made it a habit to reach out to friends and family with an "XO" or friendly "wave emoji." Smiling at strangers, too, is important, along with a friendly "hi" or compliment.
This New England State Ranked #1 Most Competitive When It Comes to Trivia
Trivia is one of those things that I'm not so great at, but it doesn't stop me from playing. Any time I partake in a trivia night, I know full and well that I am not going to win. But, like most competitive things I partake in, it's all in the name of fun!
It’s Official! Front & Main Streets In Waterville Are Now “2-Way”
If you have spent any time in downtown Waterville in the last year, you have no doubt noticed the considerable amount of construction on Main Street and Front Street. At one point, Main Street was so torn up that it resembled some kind of post apocalyptic wasteland. Last month, just...
One Maine Trucker Shares His Genius Hack for Not Fishtailing in Snow
The first snow of the year is always the worst. Not because of the amount of snow we get, but more because somehow between spring and fall, Mainers seemingly forget they've been driving on these roads their whole lives. And there's always three types of drivers. The ones who take it easy, and try to just keep on keepin' on. And then the ones who panic like it's the worst thing ever.
This is the One Question I Hate Being Asked at Maine Grocery Stores
First off, I'm singling out Maine grocery stores not only because I live here, but also because it's only ever happened to me here. Also, I fully acknowledge this is the most first world problem ever. Regardless, it's still equal parts annoying but also hilarious because of the timing. Maine...
It’s a Good Thing Maine Didn’t Make it on This Nationally-Ranked List
It’s no real surprise that Americans are a wee bit… overweight. Relative to other countries, we pack on a few more pounds. We can throw the blame on a lot of different variables but a lot of it has to do with our processed foods. That being said,...
Pat Callaghan to Retire After 43 Years With News Center Maine
After a long career at News Center Maine a news anchor legend is retiring after being on our televisions for 43 years. Pat Callaghan announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from News Center Maine. If you've lived in Maine all your life, Pat Callaghan has probably been there on...
This Maine Restaurant’s Funny Sign About the Temperature Dropping Is So True
You probably know the old saying: "If you don't like the weather in Maine, wait minute." It's so true, especially this fall season. We had temperatures in the 70s during the first week of November. Then they dropped like a rock into the 30s for the second week of November.
If You are Craving Mexican Food Falmouth, Here’s Some Very Good News
The only option of Bueno Loco is closed - but I know who's filling the space. Tucked between a bank and a pet shop was the only place in Falmouth Maine for Mexican food. But Bueno Loco closed down at the end of September. The note on the door mentioned that another restaurant was coming, but didn't say who.
Drive Through Over 1 Million LED Lights at Maine Celebration of Lights in Cumberland
One thing that I look forward to every holiday season is the lights. There is just something about Christmas lights and decorations that bring a smile to my face. Many houses go all out during the winter months, but there are also places in which you can choose to drive thru or walk thru that shine bright with thousands of Christmas lights.
Where You Can and Cannot Buy Alcohol in New England on Thanksgiving and Christmas
Let's be honest about alcohol and the holidays for a minute. We've all seen the memes and heard the jokes about how much alcohol we need to get through the holidays with family. And of course, it's mainly referring to the Thanksgiving season through New Years Day. From wine to...
Chevy Pickup Truck in Westbrook, Maine, Still Running at Nearly One Million Miles
I have been skirting around in the same Honda Civic for years now. My reliable old girl has gotten me safely from Maine to Florida more times than I can count and when people ask when I’m going to sell it, I tell them I will be running this car into the ground.
Former News Center Maine Anchor Cindy Williams Was a Miss USA Contestant
Cindy Williams retired from the anchor desk of News Center Maine in 2021, but did you know that a few years before she started her career in Portland, she almost won the Miss USA pageant?. In 1990, The "dream team" of Pat Callaghan, Cindy Williams, Bruce Glasier and Joe Cupo...
Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook, ME, Is Closing Out the Season With a Christmas Triple Feature
Drive-Ins seem to be disappearing more and more over the years, but luckily for us, some remain in the state of Maine. I used to love going to the drive-in to catch a double feature, but to be honest, sometimes it was a struggle to stay up to watch all of the second movie.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0