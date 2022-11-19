ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

One of Maine’s Largest Outdoor Rinks is a Whopping 17,000 Square Feet of Skating Fun

As winter fast approaches, people throughout Maine begin to make their plans for winter activities. Some prefer to stay inside, keep warm, and hibernate. Others prefer to take advantage of all the winter recreation Maine offers when it comes to skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling. Of course, there's also ice skating, and if that's an activity you love to do outdoors, there's an enormous 17,000 square foot outdoor rink waiting for you.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

3 of the Loneliest States in This Top 10 List Are in New England

Have you checked in with friends and family recently? Even a quick text to say you're thinking of them? I know I get lost in my own busy world. However, since the pandemic, I've always made it a habit to reach out to friends and family with an "XO" or friendly "wave emoji." Smiling at strangers, too, is important, along with a friendly "hi" or compliment.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

One Maine Trucker Shares His Genius Hack for Not Fishtailing in Snow

The first snow of the year is always the worst. Not because of the amount of snow we get, but more because somehow between spring and fall, Mainers seemingly forget they've been driving on these roads their whole lives. And there's always three types of drivers. The ones who take it easy, and try to just keep on keepin' on. And then the ones who panic like it's the worst thing ever.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy